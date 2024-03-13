Live
1ST INNING Diaz homered to right center 1 0 4TH INNING Palacios homered to right center, Rosario scored 3 0 5TH INNING Peraza safe at first on 2nd baseman Palacios fielding error, Torrens scored, Peraza to second 3 1 6TH INNING Rosario homered to right 4 1
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|Y. Diaz 1B
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.200
|.400
|.600
|7.0
|B. Lowe DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.077
|.077
|.077
|.154
|1.0
|R. Arozarena LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|.133
|.000
|.133
|0.0
|I. Paredes 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.100
|.250
|.100
|.350
|-1.0
|A. Rosario RF
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.611
|.944
|4.0
|R. Palacios 2B
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.176
|.300
|.353
|.653
|7.0
|J. DeLuca CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.364
|.462
|.364
|.825
|1.0
|R. Pinto C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.273
|.333
|.364
|.697
|-0.5
|O. Basabe SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|0.0
- 2B - A. Rosario (2)
- HR - Y. Diaz, A. Rosario (2), R. Palacios
- RBI - Y. Diaz (4), A. Rosario (3), R. Palacios 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - O. Basabe
- 2B - L. Torrens
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Judge, G. Torres, A. Verdugo
- CS - J. DeLuca
- E - R. Palacios
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Bradley
|3.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.67
|7.5
|M. Rodriguez
|1.0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|1.50
|2.0
|J. Record
|1.0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.33
|2.5
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Bradley 43-29, M. Rodriguez 13-11, J. Record 18-14
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Bradley 3-6, M. Rodriguez 0-1, J. Record 2-2
- Batters Faced - T. Bradley 11, M. Rodriguez 5, J. Record 5
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Rodon 60-38, L. Velasquez 11-5, L. Gil 27-16
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Rodon 5-5, L. Velasquez 1-0, L. Gil 1-2
- Batters Faced - C. Rodon 15, L. Velasquez 3, L. Gil 6
- NOW PITCHING1.0 IP, SO, 20 P
- NOW BATTING0-0, BB
- 2B - A. Rosario (2)
- HR - Y. Diaz, A. Rosario (2), R. Palacios
- RBI - Y. Diaz (4), A. Rosario (3), R. Palacios 2 (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - O. Basabe
- 2B - L. Torrens
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Judge, G. Torres, A. Verdugo
- CS - J. DeLuca
- E - R. Palacios
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Bradley 43-29, M. Rodriguez 13-11, J. Record 18-14
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Bradley 3-6, M. Rodriguez 0-1, J. Record 2-2
- Batters Faced - T. Bradley 11, M. Rodriguez 5, J. Record 5
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Rodon 60-38, L. Velasquez 11-5, L. Gil 27-16
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Rodon 5-5, L. Velasquez 1-0, L. Gil 1-2
- Batters Faced - C. Rodon 15, L. Velasquez 3, L. Gil 6
1ST INNING Diaz homered to right center 1 0 4TH INNING Palacios homered to right center, Rosario scored 3 0 5TH INNING Peraza safe at first on 2nd baseman Palacios fielding error, Torrens scored, Peraza to second 3 1 6TH INNING Rosario homered to right 4 1
- C. Rodon Pitching:
- Y. Diaz: Diaz homered to right center
- B. Lowe: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Lowe lined out to left
- R. Arozarena: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Arozarena grounded out to shortstop
- I. Paredes: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Paredes struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Bradley Pitching:
- D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Strike swinging, LeMahieu grounded out to pitcher
- J. Soto: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Soto singled to center
- A. Judge: Ball, Ball, Ball, Judge flied out to deep right
- A. Rizzo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Rizzo singled to shallow right center, Soto to second
- G. Torres: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Torres grounded out to second
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Rodon Pitching:
- A. Rosario: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Rosario singled to shallow center
- R. Palacios: Ball, Strike looking, Palacios grounded out to catcher, Rosario to second
- J. DeLuca: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, DeLuca walked
- R. Pinto: Strike swinging, Pinto flied out to right
- O. Basabe: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Basabe reached on fielder's choice to second, DeLuca out at second
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Rodon Pitching:
- Y. Diaz: Ball, Diaz grounded out to second
- B. Lowe: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Lowe singled to shallow center
- R. Arozarena: Ball, Strike swinging, Arozarena flied out to left
- I. Paredes: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Paredes reached on fielder's choice to third, Lowe out at second
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Rodon Pitching:
- A. Rosario: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Rosario doubled to deep left
- R. Palacios: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Palacios homered to right center, Rosario scored
- Luis Velasquez relieved Carlos Rodon
- J. DeLuca: Intentional ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, DeLuca hit by pitch
- R. Pinto: Ball, Ball, DeLuca caught stealing second, catcher to second, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Pinto struck out looking
- O. Basabe: Ball, Basabe grounded out to second
- Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Manuel Rodriguez relieved Taj Bradley
- A. Judge: Judge flied out to center
- A. Rizzo: Ball, Rizzo singled to center
- G. Torres: Strike looking, Torres singled to right center, Rizzo to second
- G. Stanton: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Stanton struck out swinging
- A. Verdugo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Verdugo struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Luis Gil relieved Luis Velasquez
- Y. Diaz: Ball, Strike looking, Diaz singled to shallow center
- B. Lowe: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Lowe flied out to shallow shortstop
- R. Arozarena: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Arozarena flied out to deep center
- I. Paredes: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Paredes struck out looking
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
- Joe Record relieved Manuel Rodriguez
- L. Torrens: Strike looking, Torrens doubled to deep center
- O. Peraza: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Peraza safe at first on 2nd baseman Palacios fielding error, Torrens scored, Peraza to second
- D. LeMahieu: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, LeMahieu struck out swinging
- J. Soto: Strike looking, Strike looking, Soto flied out to deep left
- A. Judge: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Judge grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
