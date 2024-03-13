away team background logo
  1ST INNING
    		Diaz homered to right center10
  4TH INNING
    		Palacios homered to right center, Rosario scored30
  5TH INNING
    		Peraza safe at first on 2nd baseman Palacios fielding error, Torrens scored, Peraza to second31
  6TH INNING
    		Rosario homered to right41
LAST OUT
DUE UP 6TH
    123456789RHE
    TB2-7
    		100201---471
    NYY5-5
    		000010---150
    George M. Steinbrenner FieldTampa, FL
    TBRays
    NYYYankees
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    Y. Diaz 1B31211000.200.200.400.6007.0
    B. Lowe DH30100001.077.077.077.1541.0
    R. Arozarena LF30000002.000.133.000.1330.0
    I. Paredes 3B30000022.100.250.100.350-1.0
    A. Rosario RF21200000.333.333.611.9444.0
    R. Palacios 2B21121001.176.300.353.6537.0
    J. DeLuca CF00000100.364.462.364.8251.0
    R. Pinto C20000012.273.333.364.697-0.5
    O. Basabe SS20000002.250.250.250.5000.0
    HITTERSAB
    Y. Diaz 1B3
    B. Lowe DH3
    R. Arozarena LF3
    I. Paredes 3B3
    A. Rosario RF2
    R. Palacios 2B2
    J. DeLuca CF0
    R. Pinto C2
    O. Basabe SS2
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      D. LeMahieu 3B30000011.083.154.083.237-0.5
      J. Soto RF30100001.583.6431.5002.1431.0
      A. Judge CF30000002.222.364.333.6970.0
      A. Rizzo 1B20200000.545.6671.2731.9392.0
      G. Torres 2B20100002.267.250.333.5831.0
      G. Stanton DH20000012.083.154.083.237-0.5
      A. Verdugo LF20000022.100.182.200.382-1.0
      L. Torrens C21100000.500.5451.2001.7453.0
      O. Peraza SS20000000.000.125.000.1250.0
      HITTERSAB
      D. LeMahieu 3B3
      J. Soto RF3
      A. Judge CF3
      A. Rizzo 1B2
      G. Torres 2B2
      G. Stanton DH2
      A. Verdugo LF2
      L. Torrens C2
      O. Peraza SS2
        BATTING
        • 2B - A. Rosario (2)
        • HR - Y. Diaz, A. Rosario (2), R. Palacios
        • RBI - Y. Diaz (4), A. Rosario (3), R. Palacios 2 (2)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - O. Basabe
        BATTING
        • 2B - L. Torrens
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Judge, G. Torres, A. Verdugo
        BASERUNNING
        • CS - J. DeLuca
        FIELDING
        • E - R. Palacios
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        T. Bradley3.02000100.000.677.5
        M. Rodriguez1.02000200.001.502.0
        J. Record1.01100100.000.332.5
        PITCHERSIP
        T. Bradley3.0
        M. Rodriguez1.0
        J. Record1.0
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        C. Rodon3.05331126.351.590.5
        L. Velasquez1.00000100.000.002.5
        L. Gil1.01000106.001.332.5
        PITCHERSIP
        C. Rodon3.0
        L. Velasquez1.0
        L. Gil1.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - T. Bradley 43-29, M. Rodriguez 13-11, J. Record 18-14
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Bradley 3-6, M. Rodriguez 0-1, J. Record 2-2
        • Batters Faced - T. Bradley 11, M. Rodriguez 5, J. Record 5
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - C. Rodon 60-38, L. Velasquez 11-5, L. Gil 27-16
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Rodon 5-5, L. Velasquez 1-0, L. Gil 1-2
        • Batters Faced - C. Rodon 15, L. Velasquez 3, L. Gil 6
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        J. Aranda 2B15163012.400.438.6001.038
        J. Caballero SS14551113.357.438.7141.152
        J. Caminero SS16144114.250.294.500.794
        W. Franco SS.000.000.000.000
        G. Jones SS.000.000.000.000
        J. Lowe RF3320010.667.7501.0001.750
        C. Mead 2B15363032.400.500.400.900
        H. Ramirez DH15161002.400.400.467.867
        A. Shenton 3B21165016.286.318.333.652
        J. Siri CF11213135.091.267.364.630
        T. Walls SS.000.000.000.000
        BENCHAB
        J. Aranda 2B15
        J. Caballero SS14
        J. Caminero SS16
        W. Franco SS
        G. Jones SS
        J. Lowe RF3
        C. Mead 2B15
        H. Ramirez DH15
        A. Shenton 3B21
        J. Siri CF11
        T. Walls SS
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        O. Cabrera LF18010004.056.056.056.111
        T. Grisham CF14135124.214.313.429.741
        J. Jones DH4120010.500.600.7501.350
        C. Narvaez C5111033.200.500.200.700
        E. Pereira LF16232118.188.235.375.610
        A. Ramirez C9110014.111.200.222.422
        B. Rortvedt C10430022.300.462.300.762
        J. Trevino C.000.000.000.000
        J. Vivas 2B11324235.182.357.7271.084
        A. Volpe SS17162032.353.450.529.979
        A. Wells C13120027.154.267.154.421
        BENCHAB
        O. Cabrera LF18
        T. Grisham CF14
        J. Jones DH4
        C. Narvaez C5
        E. Pereira LF16
        A. Ramirez C9
        B. Rortvedt C10
        J. Trevino C
        J. Vivas 2B11
        A. Volpe SS17
        A. Wells C13
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        J. Adam RP0-001.00.00000000.00
        T. Alexander RP0-004.02.25610121.75
        S. Armstrong RP0-001.00.00000000.00
        S. Baz SP-0.00.000.00
        A. Civale SP-0.00.000.00
        G. Cleavinger RP0-002.04.50111101.00
        Y. Curet SP0-001.00.00000101.00
        C. Devenski RP0-002.00.00000110.50
        Z. Eflin SP0-101.221.60441133.00
        P. Fairbanks RP-0.00.000.00
        K. Kelly RP0-002.00.00200021.00
        Z. Littell SP0-005.00.00500141.20
        J. Lopez RP0-001.120.25131303.00
        P. Maton RP0-001.00.00000020.00
        R. Pepiot RP0-104.211.571161162.57
        C. Poche RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Springs SP-0.00.000.00
        C. White RP0-101.216.20231222.40
        BULLPENW-L
        J. Adam RP0-0
        T. Alexander RP0-0
        S. Armstrong RP0-0
        S. Baz SP-
        A. Civale SP-
        G. Cleavinger RP0-0
        Y. Curet SP0-0
        C. Devenski RP0-0
        Z. Eflin SP0-1
        P. Fairbanks RP-
        K. Kelly RP0-0
        Z. Littell SP0-0
        J. Lopez RP0-0
        P. Maton RP0-0
        R. Pepiot RP0-1
        C. Poche RP-
        J. Springs SP-
        C. White RP0-1
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        C. Andrews RP0-001.00.00000010.00
        C. Beeter RP0-005.03.60520371.60
        G. Cole SP1-002.013.50431012.00
        N. Cortes SP0-006.24.05831171.35
        C. Ferguson RP0-100.227.00120113.00
        V. Gonzalez RP0-001.09.00111011.00
        I. Hamilton RP0-003.00.00000120.33
        C. Holmes RP0-001.00.00000010.00
        T. Kahnle RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Loaisiga RP-0.00.000.00
        R. Marinaccio RP0-002.119.29451423.43
        M. Moore RP-0.00.000.00
        C. Morris RP1-103.113.50451342.10
        C. Poteet RP0-003.20.00200160.82
        N. Ramirez RP0-104.06.75332040.75
        C. Schmidt SP0-006.01.50310030.50
        M. Stroman SP0-106.12.84620151.11
        L. Weaver SP0-004.02.25311010.75
        BULLPENW-L
        C. Andrews RP0-0
        C. Beeter RP0-0
        G. Cole SP1-0
        N. Cortes SP0-0
        C. Ferguson RP0-1
        V. Gonzalez RP0-0
        I. Hamilton RP0-0
        C. Holmes RP0-0
        T. Kahnle RP-
        J. Loaisiga RP-
        R. Marinaccio RP0-0
        M. Moore RP-
        C. Morris RP1-1
        C. Poteet RP0-0
        N. Ramirez RP0-1
        C. Schmidt SP0-0
        M. Stroman SP0-1
        L. Weaver SP0-0
        George M. Steinbrenner FieldTampa, FL
            • 1ST INNING
              		Diaz homered to right center10
            • 4TH INNING
              		Palacios homered to right center, Rosario scored30
            • 5TH INNING
              		Peraza safe at first on 2nd baseman Palacios fielding error, Torrens scored, Peraza to second31
            • 6TH INNING
              		Rosario homered to right41
            • 1ST INNING
              • C. Rodon Pitching:
              • Y. Diaz: Diaz homered to right center
              • B. Lowe: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Lowe lined out to left
              • R. Arozarena: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Arozarena grounded out to shortstop
              • I. Paredes: Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Paredes struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • T. Bradley Pitching:
              • D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Strike swinging, LeMahieu grounded out to pitcher
              • J. Soto: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Soto singled to center
              • A. Judge: Ball, Ball, Ball, Judge flied out to deep right
              • A. Rizzo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Rizzo singled to shallow right center, Soto to second
              • G. Torres: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Torres grounded out to second
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • C. Rodon Pitching:
              • A. Rosario: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Rosario singled to shallow center
              • R. Palacios: Ball, Strike looking, Palacios grounded out to catcher, Rosario to second
              • J. DeLuca: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, DeLuca walked
              • R. Pinto: Strike swinging, Pinto flied out to right
              • O. Basabe: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Basabe reached on fielder's choice to second, DeLuca out at second
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • T. Bradley Pitching:
              • G. Stanton: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Stanton flied out to shallow second
              • A. Verdugo: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Verdugo struck out swinging
              • L. Torrens: Torrens grounded out to first
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • C. Rodon Pitching:
              • Y. Diaz: Ball, Diaz grounded out to second
              • B. Lowe: Strike looking, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Lowe singled to shallow center
              • R. Arozarena: Ball, Strike swinging, Arozarena flied out to left
              • I. Paredes: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Paredes reached on fielder's choice to third, Lowe out at second
              • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • T. Bradley Pitching:
              • O. Peraza: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Peraza flied out to deep center
              • D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, LeMahieu flied out to deep center
              • J. Soto: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Soto flied out to shallow third
              • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • C. Rodon Pitching:
              • A. Rosario: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Rosario doubled to deep left
              • R. Palacios: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Palacios homered to right center, Rosario scored
              • Luis Velasquez relieved Carlos Rodon
              • J. DeLuca: Intentional ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, DeLuca hit by pitch
              • R. Pinto: Ball, Ball, DeLuca caught stealing second, catcher to second, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Pinto struck out looking
              • O. Basabe: Ball, Basabe grounded out to second
              • Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Manuel Rodriguez relieved Taj Bradley
              • A. Judge: Judge flied out to center
              • A. Rizzo: Ball, Rizzo singled to center
              • G. Torres: Strike looking, Torres singled to right center, Rizzo to second
              • G. Stanton: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Stanton struck out swinging
              • A. Verdugo: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Verdugo struck out swinging
              • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 5TH INNING
              • Luis Gil relieved Luis Velasquez
              • Y. Diaz: Ball, Strike looking, Diaz singled to shallow center
              • B. Lowe: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Lowe flied out to shallow shortstop
              • R. Arozarena: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Arozarena flied out to deep center
              • I. Paredes: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Paredes struck out looking
              • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
              • Joe Record relieved Manuel Rodriguez
              • L. Torrens: Strike looking, Torrens doubled to deep center
              • O. Peraza: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Peraza safe at first on 2nd baseman Palacios fielding error, Torrens scored, Peraza to second
              • D. LeMahieu: Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, LeMahieu struck out swinging
              • J. Soto: Strike looking, Strike looking, Soto flied out to deep left
              • A. Judge: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Judge grounded out to shortstop
              • End of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 6TH INNING
              • L. Gil Pitching:
              • A. Rosario: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Rosario homered to right
              • R. Palacios: Ball, Palacios popped out to third
              • J. DeLuca: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul

            TBRays
            NYYYankees
            George M. Steinbrenner FieldTampa, FL
            TEAM STATS
            2-7
            .260
            AVG
            11
            HR
            58
            R
            6.00
            ERA
            5-5
            .231
            AVG
            14
            HR
            65
            R
            4.55
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            T. BradleyR
            0-0
            W-L
            0.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            0.00
            WHIP
            C. RodonL
            1-0
            W-L
            2.2
            IP
            3.38
            ERA
            2.50
            SO/BB
            1.13
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .T. Bradley
            R
            0-0
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .C. Rodon
            L
            1-0, 2.2 IP, 3.38 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 Y. Diaz 1B12130.083
            2 B. Lowe DH10000.000
            3 R. Arozarena LF10010.000
            4 I. Paredes 3B7100.143
            5 A. Rosario RF16421.250
            6 R. Palacios 2B15200.133
            7 J. DeLuca CF11410.364
            8 R. Pinto C9310.333
            9 O. Basabe SS10300.300
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 D. LeMahieu 3B9100.111
            2 J. Soto RF9673.667
            3 A. Judge CF6210.333
            4 A. Rizzo 1B9472.444
            5 G. Torres 2B13330.231
            6 G. Stanton DH10100.100
            7 A. Verdugo LF8100.125
            8 L. Torrens C8432.500
            9 O. Peraza SS5000.000
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Jeffrey SpringsElbow06-30-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 1
            Joshua LoweHip03-13-2024Questionable for start of season
            Shane BazElbow04-30-2024Expected to be out until at least May 1
            Drew RasmussenElbow08-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
            Taylor WallsHip04-19-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 20
            Shane McClanahanElbow01-31-2025Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2025
            Wander FrancoPersonal03-27-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 28
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Tommy KahnleShoulder04-11-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 12
            Jose TrevinoCalf03-10-2024Questionable for start of season
            Lou TrivinoElbow07-18-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
            Scott EffrossBack06-14-2024Expected to be out until at least Jun 15
            Jasson DominguezElbow07-13-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 14
