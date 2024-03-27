Live
Box Score
Plays
Live
Box Score
Plays
Tweets
6th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
- PITCHER0.2 IP, SO, 8 P
- BATTER0-0
3 J. Alu 1: 94 mph Fastball Ball 1-0 3RD INNING Garcia homered to right, Crews scored 2 0 Robles homered to center 3 0 Conine homered to center, Costes scored 3 2 4TH INNING Crews homered to center, Ruiz scored 5 2 5TH INNING Ruiz doubled to left center, Wood scored, Yepez to third 6 2 Crews safe at first on 3rd baseman Burger throwing error, Ruiz and Yepez scored, Crews to second 8 2
LAST OUT
- J. Wood RFWood struck out swinging
DUE UP 6TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Abrams SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.417
|.462
|.667
|1.128
|0.5
|T. Lipscomb SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|L. Thomas RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|.400
|.500
|.900
|1.0
|J. Wood PR-RF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.5
|J. Winker DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|.529
|.417
|.946
|1.0
|J. Meneses 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|.150
|.105
|.255
|1.0
|J. Yepez PR-1B
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.273
|.200
|.473
|1.0
|K. Ruiz C
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|.333
|.385
|.718
|5.0
|N. Senzel 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.077
|.143
|.077
|.220
|-0.5
|B. House 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|D. Crews LF
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|.667
|2.000
|2.667
|10.0
|R. Hassell LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|L. Garcia 2B
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.118
|.118
|.294
|.412
|6.5
|D. Baker 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.333
|.200
|.533
|0.0
|V. Robles CF
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.500
|.583
|1.083
|10.0
|I. Pineda PR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|L. Arraez 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|.067
|.067
|.133
|0.0
|T. Anderson SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|.222
|.222
|.444
|0.0
|J. Burger 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|.133
|.200
|.333
|0.0
|J. Bell 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.357
|.417
|.774
|0.0
|A. Garcia DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.063
|.118
|.125
|.243
|-0.5
|C. Bethancourt C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|.273
|.200
|.473
|-0.5
|P. McIntosh C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|V. Mesa CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|M. Costes LF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.364
|.375
|.739
|3.0
|G. Conine RF
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.286
|.643
|.929
|7.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|L. Arraez 2B
|2
|T. Anderson SS
|2
|J. Burger 3B
|2
|J. Bell 1B
|2
|A. Garcia DH
|2
|C. Bethancourt C
|2
|P. McIntosh C
|0
|V. Mesa CF
|2
|M. Costes LF
|2
|G. Conine RF
|1
- 2B - K. Ruiz, D. Crews
- HR - D. Crews, L. Garcia, V. Robles
- RBI - K. Ruiz (2), D. Crews 2 (2), L. Garcia 2 (2), V. Robles (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Abrams, L. Garcia
- 2B - M. Costes
- HR - G. Conine
- RBI - G. Conine 2 (3)
- SB - V. Robles
- DP - (Burger-Anderson-Bell)
- E - T. Anderson, J. Burger, V. Mesa
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Luzardo
|3.2
|6
|5
|4
|0
|3
|3
|4.15
|1.04
|2.5
|L. Henzman
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|T. Scott
|0.1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72.00
|11.00
|-3.0
|A. Roberts
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|M. Meyer
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.75
|1.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Luzardo
|3.2
|L. Henzman
|0.1
|T. Scott
|0.1
|A. Roberts
|0.2
|M. Meyer
|0.2
- Pitches-Strikes - P. Corbin 47-36, D. Law 9-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - P. Corbin 7-4, D. Law 2-0
- Batters Faced - P. Corbin 14, D. Law 3
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Luzardo 57-38, L. Henzman 5-3, T. Scott 16-9, A. Roberts 12-5, M. Meyer 8-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Luzardo 8-5, L. Henzman 0-1, T. Scott 0-1, A. Roberts 3-0, M. Meyer 2-0
- Batters Faced - J. Luzardo 17, L. Henzman 2, T. Scott 4, A. Roberts 3, M. Meyer 3
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|R. Adams C
|10
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|.273
|.200
|.473
|A. Call CF
|10
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|2
|.300
|.500
|.700
|1.200
|J. Gallo LF
|7
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|.143
|.250
|.286
|.536
|S. Garrett LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Kieboom 3B
|9
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|.400
|.444
|.844
|D. Millas C
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|.300
|.222
|.522
|N. Nunez SS
|13
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|.154
|.214
|.231
|.445
|I. Vargas 3B
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|.286
|.231
|.516
|J. Young LF
|13
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.385
|.429
|.462
|.890
|BENCH
|AB
|R. Adams C
|10
|A. Call CF
|10
|J. Gallo LF
|7
|S. Garrett LF
|C. Kieboom 3B
|9
|D. Millas C
|9
|N. Nunez SS
|13
|I. Vargas 3B
|13
|J. Young LF
|13
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Amaya SS
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.083
|.083
|.083
|.167
|J. Berti SS
|10
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|.300
|.462
|.500
|.962
|J. Bride 3B
|13
|5
|5
|3
|1
|2
|2
|.385
|.467
|.615
|1.082
|V. Brujan RF
|9
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|.222
|.417
|.222
|.639
|J. Chisholm CF
|12
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.333
|.333
|.500
|.833
|B. De La Cruz LF
|12
|2
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.333
|.500
|.833
|X. Edwards SS
|13
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|.231
|.231
|.462
|N. Fortes C
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.111
|.385
|.111
|.496
|N. Gordon CF
|12
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.385
|.333
|.718
|D. Myers CF
|12
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.333
|.385
|.583
|.968
|J. Sanchez RF
|11
|1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.455
|.455
|.545
|1.000
|BENCH
|AB
|J. Amaya SS
|12
|J. Berti SS
|10
|J. Bride 3B
|13
|V. Brujan RF
|9
|J. Chisholm CF
|12
|B. De La Cruz LF
|12
|X. Edwards SS
|13
|N. Fortes C
|9
|N. Gordon CF
|12
|D. Myers CF
|12
|J. Sanchez RF
|11
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Adon SP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|4
|3
|0
|3
|5
|2.33
|Z. Brzykcy RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Cavalli SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Ferrer RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|K. Finnegan RP
|1-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.50
|D. Floro RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Garcia RP
|0-1
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1.67
|M. Gore SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|1.80
|3
|1
|0
|1
|7
|0.80
|J. Gray SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|1.80
|4
|1
|0
|2
|10
|1.20
|H. Harvey RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.00
|C. Henry SP
|0-1
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|5
|3
|2
|0
|4
|1.67
|D. Herz SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Irvin SP
|0-1
|0
|3.2
|17.18
|7
|7
|1
|2
|6
|2.45
|M. Parker SP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|T. Rainey RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1.00
|J. Rutledge SP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|4.50
|5
|2
|0
|4
|5
|2.25
|S. Strasburg SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Thompson RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Ward RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|3.00
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1.67
|J. Weems RP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|2.70
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0.90
|T. Williams SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.50
|A. Willingham RP
|0-0
|1
|2.0
|4.50
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|J. Adon SP
|0-0
|Z. Brzykcy RP
|-
|C. Cavalli SP
|-
|J. Ferrer RP
|0-0
|K. Finnegan RP
|1-0
|D. Floro RP
|-
|R. Garcia RP
|0-1
|M. Gore SP
|0-0
|J. Gray SP
|0-0
|H. Harvey RP
|0-0
|C. Henry SP
|0-1
|D. Herz SP
|-
|J. Irvin SP
|0-1
|M. Parker SP
|0-0
|T. Rainey RP
|0-0
|J. Rutledge SP
|0-0
|S. Strasburg SP
|-
|M. Thompson RP
|-
|T. Ward RP
|0-0
|J. Weems RP
|0-0
|T. Williams SP
|0-0
|A. Willingham RP
|0-0
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|A. Bender RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1.00
|H. Brazoban RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|E. Cabrera SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.20
|J. Chargois RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Cronin RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|3.00
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1.00
|C. Faucher RP
|0-1
|0
|2.2
|6.75
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2.25
|B. Garrett SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|B. Hoeing RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|1.80
|2
|1
|0
|2
|7
|0.80
|A. Maldonado RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|3.00
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1.33
|D. McCaughan RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1.50
|R. Munoz SP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|2.25
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1.25
|A. Nardi RP
|0-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1.80
|E. Perez SP
|1-0
|0
|4.0
|2.25
|3
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1.00
|A. Puk SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3
|9
|0.80
|T. Rogers SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.50
|S. Sanchez SP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|J. Simpson RP
|0-1
|0
|1.2
|21.60
|3
|4
|0
|3
|0
|3.60
|G. Soriano RP
|1-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.33
|R. Weathers SP
|0-0
|0
|8.2
|2.08
|5
|2
|0
|3
|10
|0.92
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|A. Bender RP
|0-0
|H. Brazoban RP
|-
|E. Cabrera SP
|0-0
|J. Chargois RP
|-
|D. Cronin RP
|0-0
|C. Faucher RP
|0-1
|B. Garrett SP
|-
|B. Hoeing RP
|0-0
|A. Maldonado RP
|0-0
|D. McCaughan RP
|0-0
|R. Munoz SP
|0-0
|A. Nardi RP
|0-0
|E. Perez SP
|1-0
|A. Puk SP
|0-0
|T. Rogers SP
|0-0
|S. Sanchez SP
|0-0
|J. Simpson RP
|0-1
|G. Soriano RP
|1-0
|R. Weathers SP
|0-0
- NOW PITCHING0.2 IP, SO, 8 P
- NOW BATTING0-0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Abrams SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.417
|.462
|.667
|1.128
|0.5
|T. Lipscomb SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|L. Thomas RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.313
|.400
|.500
|.900
|1.0
|J. Wood PR-RF
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.5
|J. Winker DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|.529
|.417
|.946
|1.0
|J. Meneses 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|.150
|.105
|.255
|1.0
|J. Yepez PR-1B
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.273
|.200
|.473
|1.0
|K. Ruiz C
|3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.308
|.333
|.385
|.718
|5.0
|N. Senzel 3B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.077
|.143
|.077
|.220
|-0.5
|B. House 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|D. Crews LF
|3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.667
|.667
|2.000
|2.667
|10.0
|R. Hassell LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|L. Garcia 2B
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.118
|.118
|.294
|.412
|6.5
|D. Baker 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.333
|.200
|.533
|0.0
|V. Robles CF
|2
|1
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.500
|.583
|1.083
|10.0
|I. Pineda PR
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|Total
|28
|8
|10
|6
|3
|0
|4
|11
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|L. Arraez 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.067
|.067
|.067
|.133
|0.0
|T. Anderson SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|.222
|.222
|.444
|0.0
|J. Burger 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.133
|.133
|.200
|.333
|0.0
|J. Bell 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.357
|.417
|.774
|0.0
|A. Garcia DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.063
|.118
|.125
|.243
|-0.5
|C. Bethancourt C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|.273
|.200
|.473
|-0.5
|P. McIntosh C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|V. Mesa CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|M. Costes LF
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.364
|.375
|.739
|3.0
|G. Conine RF
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.286
|.286
|.643
|.929
|7.0
|Total
|17
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|0
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|L. Arraez 2B
|2
|T. Anderson SS
|2
|J. Burger 3B
|2
|J. Bell 1B
|2
|A. Garcia DH
|2
|C. Bethancourt C
|2
|P. McIntosh C
|0
|V. Mesa CF
|2
|M. Costes LF
|2
|G. Conine RF
|1
|Total
|17
- 2B - K. Ruiz, D. Crews
- HR - D. Crews, L. Garcia, V. Robles
- RBI - K. Ruiz (2), D. Crews 2 (2), L. Garcia 2 (2), V. Robles (2)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Abrams, L. Garcia
- 2B - M. Costes
- HR - G. Conine
- RBI - G. Conine 2 (3)
- SB - V. Robles
- DP - (Burger-Anderson-Bell)
- E - T. Anderson, J. Burger, V. Mesa
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Luzardo
|3.2
|6
|5
|4
|0
|3
|3
|4.15
|1.04
|2.5
|L. Henzman
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|0.0
|T. Scott
|0.1
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|72.00
|11.00
|-3.0
|A. Roberts
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|2.0
|M. Meyer
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.75
|1.5
|Total
|5.2
|10
|8
|5
|0
|4
|3
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|J. Luzardo
|3.2
|L. Henzman
|0.1
|T. Scott
|0.1
|A. Roberts
|0.2
|M. Meyer
|0.2
|Total
|5.2
- Pitches-Strikes - P. Corbin 47-36, D. Law 9-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - P. Corbin 7-4, D. Law 2-0
- Batters Faced - P. Corbin 14, D. Law 3
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Luzardo 57-38, L. Henzman 5-3, T. Scott 16-9, A. Roberts 12-5, M. Meyer 8-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Luzardo 8-5, L. Henzman 0-1, T. Scott 0-1, A. Roberts 3-0, M. Meyer 2-0
- Batters Faced - J. Luzardo 17, L. Henzman 2, T. Scott 4, A. Roberts 3, M. Meyer 3
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|R. Adams C
|10
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.200
|.273
|.200
|.473
|A. Call CF
|10
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|2
|.300
|.500
|.700
|1.200
|J. Gallo LF
|7
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|3
|.143
|.250
|.286
|.536
|S. Garrett LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Kieboom 3B
|9
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|.400
|.444
|.844
|D. Millas C
|9
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.222
|.300
|.222
|.522
|N. Nunez SS
|13
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|4
|.154
|.214
|.231
|.445
|I. Vargas 3B
|13
|2
|3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|.286
|.231
|.516
|J. Young LF
|13
|1
|5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|.385
|.429
|.462
|.890
|BENCH
|AB
|R. Adams C
|10
|A. Call CF
|10
|J. Gallo LF
|7
|S. Garrett LF
|C. Kieboom 3B
|9
|D. Millas C
|9
|N. Nunez SS
|13
|I. Vargas 3B
|13
|J. Young LF
|13
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Amaya SS
|12
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.083
|.083
|.083
|.167
|J. Berti SS
|10
|0
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|.300
|.462
|.500
|.962
|J. Bride 3B
|13
|5
|5
|3
|1
|2
|2
|.385
|.467
|.615
|1.082
|V. Brujan RF
|9
|0
|2
|2
|0
|3
|1
|.222
|.417
|.222
|.639
|J. Chisholm CF
|12
|2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|.333
|.333
|.500
|.833
|B. De La Cruz LF
|12
|2
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.333
|.500
|.833
|X. Edwards SS
|13
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|.231
|.231
|.462
|N. Fortes C
|9
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.111
|.385
|.111
|.496
|N. Gordon CF
|12
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.385
|.333
|.718
|D. Myers CF
|12
|1
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|.333
|.385
|.583
|.968
|J. Sanchez RF
|11
|1
|5
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.455
|.455
|.545
|1.000
|BENCH
|AB
|J. Amaya SS
|12
|J. Berti SS
|10
|J. Bride 3B
|13
|V. Brujan RF
|9
|J. Chisholm CF
|12
|B. De La Cruz LF
|12
|X. Edwards SS
|13
|N. Fortes C
|9
|N. Gordon CF
|12
|D. Myers CF
|12
|J. Sanchez RF
|11
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Adon SP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|4
|3
|0
|3
|5
|2.33
|Z. Brzykcy RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Cavalli SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Ferrer RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|K. Finnegan RP
|1-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0.50
|D. Floro RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Garcia RP
|0-1
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|3
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1.67
|M. Gore SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|1.80
|3
|1
|0
|1
|7
|0.80
|J. Gray SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|1.80
|4
|1
|0
|2
|10
|1.20
|H. Harvey RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.00
|C. Henry SP
|0-1
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|5
|3
|2
|0
|4
|1.67
|D. Herz SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Irvin SP
|0-1
|0
|3.2
|17.18
|7
|7
|1
|2
|6
|2.45
|M. Parker SP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.00
|T. Rainey RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1.00
|J. Rutledge SP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|4.50
|5
|2
|0
|4
|5
|2.25
|S. Strasburg SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Thompson RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Ward RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|3.00
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|1.67
|J. Weems RP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|2.70
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0.90
|T. Williams SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.50
|A. Willingham RP
|0-0
|1
|2.0
|4.50
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|J. Adon SP
|0-0
|Z. Brzykcy RP
|-
|C. Cavalli SP
|-
|J. Ferrer RP
|0-0
|K. Finnegan RP
|1-0
|D. Floro RP
|-
|R. Garcia RP
|0-1
|M. Gore SP
|0-0
|J. Gray SP
|0-0
|H. Harvey RP
|0-0
|C. Henry SP
|0-1
|D. Herz SP
|-
|J. Irvin SP
|0-1
|M. Parker SP
|0-0
|T. Rainey RP
|0-0
|J. Rutledge SP
|0-0
|S. Strasburg SP
|-
|M. Thompson RP
|-
|T. Ward RP
|0-0
|J. Weems RP
|0-0
|T. Williams SP
|0-0
|A. Willingham RP
|0-0
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|A. Bender RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1.00
|H. Brazoban RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|E. Cabrera SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|6
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.20
|J. Chargois RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|D. Cronin RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|3.00
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|1.00
|C. Faucher RP
|0-1
|0
|2.2
|6.75
|5
|2
|1
|1
|3
|2.25
|B. Garrett SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|B. Hoeing RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|1.80
|2
|1
|0
|2
|7
|0.80
|A. Maldonado RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|3.00
|2
|1
|0
|2
|4
|1.33
|D. McCaughan RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1.50
|R. Munoz SP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|2.25
|3
|1
|1
|2
|5
|1.25
|A. Nardi RP
|0-0
|0
|1.2
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1.80
|E. Perez SP
|1-0
|0
|4.0
|2.25
|3
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1.00
|A. Puk SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|3
|9
|0.80
|T. Rogers SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.50
|S. Sanchez SP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|J. Simpson RP
|0-1
|0
|1.2
|21.60
|3
|4
|0
|3
|0
|3.60
|G. Soriano RP
|1-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.33
|R. Weathers SP
|0-0
|0
|8.2
|2.08
|5
|2
|0
|3
|10
|0.92
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|A. Bender RP
|0-0
|H. Brazoban RP
|-
|E. Cabrera SP
|0-0
|J. Chargois RP
|-
|D. Cronin RP
|0-0
|C. Faucher RP
|0-1
|B. Garrett SP
|-
|B. Hoeing RP
|0-0
|A. Maldonado RP
|0-0
|D. McCaughan RP
|0-0
|R. Munoz SP
|0-0
|A. Nardi RP
|0-0
|E. Perez SP
|1-0
|A. Puk SP
|0-0
|T. Rogers SP
|0-0
|S. Sanchez SP
|0-0
|J. Simpson RP
|0-1
|G. Soriano RP
|1-0
|R. Weathers SP
|0-0
3RD INNING Garcia homered to right, Crews scored 2 0 Robles homered to center 3 0 Conine homered to center, Costes scored 3 2 4TH INNING Crews homered to center, Ruiz scored 5 2 5TH INNING Ruiz doubled to left center, Wood scored, Yepez to third 6 2 Crews safe at first on 3rd baseman Burger throwing error, Ruiz and Yepez scored, Crews to second 8 2
- J. Luzardo Pitching:
- C. Abrams: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Abrams singled to right
- L. Thomas: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Thomas popped out to second
- J. Winker: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Winker grounded into double play third to shortstop to first, Abrams out at second
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- P. Corbin Pitching:
- J. Bell: Strike looking, Foul, Bell grounded out to second
- A. Garcia: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
- C. Bethancourt: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Bethancourt struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Luzardo Pitching:
- D. Crews: Crews doubled to deep center
- L. Garcia: Foul, Garcia homered to right, Crews scored
- V. Robles: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Robles homered to center
- C. Abrams: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Abrams struck out swinging
- L. Thomas: Ball, Ball, Thomas grounded out to third
- J. Winker: Ball, Foul, Winker singled to center
- J. Meneses: Ball, Foul, Ball, Meneses grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 3rd (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- P. Corbin Pitching:
- V. Mesa: Strike looking, Foul, Mesa grounded out to shortstop
- M. Costes: Strike looking, Costes doubled to left
- G. Conine: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Conine homered to center, Costes scored
- L. Arraez: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Arraez grounded out to pitcher
- T. Anderson: Strike looking, Anderson grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J. Luzardo Pitching:
- K. Ruiz: Strike looking, Ball, Ruiz safe at first on shortstop Anderson throwing error
- N. Senzel: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Senzel struck out looking
- D. Crews: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Crews homered to center, Ruiz scored
- L. Garcia: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
- Lincoln Henzman relieved Jesus Luzardo
- V. Robles: Ball, Robles hit by pitch
- C. Abrams: Strike swinging, Robles stole second, Ball, Strike looking, Abrams flied out to center
- Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Tanner Scott relieved Lincoln Henzman
- L. Thomas: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Thomas singled to deep left
- James Wood ran for Lane Thomas
- J. Winker: Foul, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Ball, Winker lined out to left
- J. Meneses: Ball, Meneses singled to shallow left, Wood to third
- Juan Yepez ran for Joey Meneses
- K. Ruiz: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ruiz doubled to left center, Wood scored, Yepez to third
- Austin Roberts relieved Tanner Scott
- N. Senzel: Ball, Ball, Foul, Senzel grounded out to shortstop
- D. Crews: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Crews safe at first on 3rd baseman Burger throwing error, Ruiz and Yepez scored, Crews to second
- L. Garcia: Ball, Ball, Garcia grounded out to second
- Middle of the 5th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- James Wood in right field
- Juan Yepez at first base
- Brady House at third base
- Robert Hassell in left field
- Darren Baker at second base
- Derek Law relieved Patrick Corbin
- C. Bethancourt: Ball, Foul, Foul, Bethancourt grounded out to shortstop
- V. Mesa: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Mesa struck out swinging
- M. Costes: Ball, Costes grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
- Paul McIntosh catching
- Max Meyer relieved Austin Roberts
- V. Robles: Ball, Ball, Robles singled to shallow center, Robles to second on center fielder Mesa throwing error
- Israel Pineda ran for Victor Robles
- T. Lipscomb: Lipscomb grounded out to second, Pineda to third
- J. Wood: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Wood struck out swinging
- Jake Alu hit for Jesse Winker
- J. Alu: Ball
1-1
W-L
4.2
IP
3.86
ERA
-
SO/BB
1.29
WHIP
0-0
W-L
5.0
IP
0.00
ERA
5.00
SO/BB
0.60
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 C. Abrams SS
|9
|4
|2
|1
|.444
|2 L. Thomas RF
|13
|4
|2
|1
|.308
|3 J. Winker DH
|9
|3
|1
|0
|.333
|4 J. Meneses 1B
|16
|1
|1
|0
|.063
|5 K. Ruiz C
|10
|3
|1
|0
|.300
|6 N. Senzel 3B
|10
|1
|1
|0
|.100
|7 D. Crews LF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 L. Garcia 2B
|14
|1
|0
|0
|.071
|9 V. Robles CF
|10
|2
|1
|0
|.200
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 L. Arraez 2B
|13
|1
|0
|0
|.077
|2 T. Anderson SS
|7
|2
|0
|0
|.286
|3 J. Burger 3B
|13
|2
|1
|0
|.154
|4 J. Bell 1B
|10
|3
|1
|0
|.300
|5 A. Garcia DH
|14
|1
|1
|0
|.071
|6 C. Bethancourt C
|8
|2
|1
|0
|.250
|7 V. Mesa CF
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|8 M. Costes LF
|6
|1
|1
|0
|.167
|9 G. Conine RF
|13
|3
|1
|0
|.231
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Stephen Strasburg
|Shoulder
|01-31-2025Out for the season
|Joey Gallo
|Quadriceps
|03-06-2024Questionable for start of season
|Dylan Floro
|Shoulder
|03-07-2024Questionable for start of season
|Stone Garrett
|Lower Leg
|03-27-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 28
|Mason Thompson
|Elbow
|04-30-2025Out for the season
|Cade Cavalli
|Elbow
|05-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
|Zach Brzykcy
|Elbow
|05-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|JT Chargois
|Neck
|03-07-2024Questionable for start of season
|Sandy Alcantara
|Elbow
|01-31-2025Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2025
|Braxton Garrett
|Shoulder
|04-11-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 12
|Huascar Brazoban
|Personal
|03-08-2024Questionable for start of season
|Eury Perez
|Finger
|03-07-2024Questionable for start of season