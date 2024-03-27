away team background logo
  • 3J. Alu
    1: 94 mph FastballBall1-0
  • 3RD INNING
    		Garcia homered to right, Crews scored20
    		Robles homered to center30
    		Conine homered to center, Costes scored32
  • 4TH INNING
    		Crews homered to center, Ruiz scored52
  • 5TH INNING
    		Ruiz doubled to left center, Wood scored, Yepez to third62
    		Crews safe at first on 3rd baseman Burger throwing error, Ruiz and Yepez scored, Crews to second82
LAST OUT
DUE UP 6TH
    123456789RHE
    WAS5-4
    		003230---8100
    MIA3-4
    		002000---223
    • Roger Dean Chevrolet StadiumJupiter, FL
    WASNationals
    MIAMarlins
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    C. Abrams SS30100011.417.462.6671.1280.5
    T. Lipscomb SS10000001.000.000.000.0000.0
    L. Thomas RF30100001.313.400.500.9001.0
    J. Wood PR-RF11000011.000.000.000.0000.5
    J. Winker DH30100002.333.529.417.9461.0
    J. Meneses 1B30100001.105.150.105.2551.0
    J. Yepez PR-1B01000000.200.273.200.4731.0
    K. Ruiz C32110000.308.333.385.7185.0
    N. Senzel 3B30000013.077.143.077.220-0.5
    B. House 3B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    D. Crews LF32221000.667.6672.0002.66710.0
    R. Hassell LF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    L. Garcia 2B31121011.118.118.294.4126.5
    D. Baker 2B00000000.200.333.200.5330.0
    V. Robles CF21211000.333.500.5831.08310.0
    I. Pineda PR00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
        BATTING
        • 2B - K. Ruiz, D. Crews
        • HR - D. Crews, L. Garcia, V. Robles
        • RBI - K. Ruiz (2), D. Crews 2 (2), L. Garcia 2 (2), V. Robles (2)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Abrams, L. Garcia
        BATTING
        • 2B - M. Costes
        • HR - G. Conine
        • RBI - G. Conine 2 (3)
        BASERUNNING
        • SB - V. Robles
        FIELDING
        • DP - (Burger-Anderson-Bell)
        • E - T. Anderson, J. Burger, V. Mesa
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        P. Corbin4.02220214.150.929.0
        D. Law1.00000100.000.333.5
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - P. Corbin 47-36, D. Law 9-7
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - P. Corbin 7-4, D. Law 2-0
        • Batters Faced - P. Corbin 14, D. Law 3
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - J. Luzardo 57-38, L. Henzman 5-3, T. Scott 16-9, A. Roberts 12-5, M. Meyer 8-5
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Luzardo 8-5, L. Henzman 0-1, T. Scott 0-1, A. Roberts 3-0, M. Meyer 2-0
        • Batters Faced - J. Luzardo 17, L. Henzman 2, T. Scott 4, A. Roberts 3, M. Meyer 3
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        J. Adon SP0-003.09.00430352.33
        Z. Brzykcy RP-0.00.000.00
        C. Cavalli SP-0.00.000.00
        J. Ferrer RP0-002.00.00000020.00
        K. Finnegan RP1-002.00.00000140.50
        D. Floro RP-0.00.000.00
        R. Garcia RP0-103.09.00331221.67
        M. Gore SP0-005.01.80310170.80
        J. Gray SP0-005.01.804102101.20
        H. Harvey RP0-002.00.00100131.00
        C. Henry SP0-103.09.00532041.67
        D. Herz SP-0.00.000.00
        J. Irvin SP0-103.217.18771262.45
        M. Parker SP0-003.00.00000030.00
        T. Rainey RP0-002.00.00100121.00
        J. Rutledge SP0-004.04.50520452.25
        S. Strasburg SP-0.00.000.00
        M. Thompson RP-0.00.000.00
        T. Ward RP0-003.03.00310251.67
        J. Weems RP0-003.12.70210120.90
        T. Williams SP0-002.00.00100030.50
        A. Willingham RP0-012.04.50210011.00
        123456789RHE
        WAS5-4
        		003230---8100
        MIA3-4
        		002000---223
        • Roger Dean Chevrolet StadiumJupiter, FL
        HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
        C. Abrams SS30100011.417.462.6671.1280.5
        T. Lipscomb SS10000001.000.000.000.0000.0
        L. Thomas RF30100001.313.400.500.9001.0
        J. Wood PR-RF11000011.000.000.000.0000.5
        J. Winker DH30100002.333.529.417.9461.0
        J. Meneses 1B30100001.105.150.105.2551.0
        J. Yepez PR-1B01000000.200.273.200.4731.0
        K. Ruiz C32110000.308.333.385.7185.0
        N. Senzel 3B30000013.077.143.077.220-0.5
        B. House 3B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
        D. Crews LF32221000.667.6672.0002.66710.0
        R. Hassell LF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
        L. Garcia 2B31121011.118.118.294.4126.5
        D. Baker 2B00000000.200.333.200.5330.0
        V. Robles CF21211000.333.500.5831.08310.0
        I. Pineda PR00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
        Total28810630411-----
            BATTING
            • 2B - K. Ruiz, D. Crews
            • HR - D. Crews, L. Garcia, V. Robles
            • RBI - K. Ruiz (2), D. Crews 2 (2), L. Garcia 2 (2), V. Robles (2)
            • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Abrams, L. Garcia
            BATTING
            • 2B - M. Costes
            • HR - G. Conine
            • RBI - G. Conine 2 (3)
            BASERUNNING
            • SB - V. Robles
            FIELDING
            • DP - (Burger-Anderson-Bell)
            • E - T. Anderson, J. Burger, V. Mesa
            PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
            P. Corbin4.02220214.150.929.0
            D. Law1.00000100.000.333.5
            Total5.0222031---
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - P. Corbin 47-36, D. Law 9-7
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - P. Corbin 7-4, D. Law 2-0
            • Batters Faced - P. Corbin 14, D. Law 3
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - J. Luzardo 57-38, L. Henzman 5-3, T. Scott 16-9, A. Roberts 12-5, M. Meyer 8-5
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Luzardo 8-5, L. Henzman 0-1, T. Scott 0-1, A. Roberts 3-0, M. Meyer 2-0
            • Batters Faced - J. Luzardo 17, L. Henzman 2, T. Scott 4, A. Roberts 3, M. Meyer 3
            BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
            R. Adams C10022011.200.273.200.473
            A. Call CF10433132.300.500.7001.200
            J. Gallo LF7012013.143.250.286.536
            S. Garrett LF.000.000.000.000
            C. Kieboom 3B9130012.333.400.444.844
            D. Millas C9220012.222.300.222.522
            N. Nunez SS13021014.154.214.231.445
            I. Vargas 3B13230011.231.286.231.516
            J. Young LF13151013.385.429.462.890
            BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
            J. Adon SP0-003.09.00430352.33
            Z. Brzykcy RP-0.00.000.00
            C. Cavalli SP-0.00.000.00
            J. Ferrer RP0-002.00.00000020.00
            K. Finnegan RP1-002.00.00000140.50
            D. Floro RP-0.00.000.00
            R. Garcia RP0-103.09.00331221.67
            M. Gore SP0-005.01.80310170.80
            J. Gray SP0-005.01.804102101.20
            H. Harvey RP0-002.00.00100131.00
            C. Henry SP0-103.09.00532041.67
            D. Herz SP-0.00.000.00
            J. Irvin SP0-103.217.18771262.45
            M. Parker SP0-003.00.00000030.00
            T. Rainey RP0-002.00.00100121.00
            J. Rutledge SP0-004.04.50520452.25
            S. Strasburg SP-0.00.000.00
            M. Thompson RP-0.00.000.00
            T. Ward RP0-003.03.00310251.67
            J. Weems RP0-003.12.70210120.90
            T. Williams SP0-002.00.00100030.50
            A. Willingham RP0-012.04.50210011.00
            • 3RD INNING
              		Garcia homered to right, Crews scored20
              		Robles homered to center30
              		Conine homered to center, Costes scored32
            • 4TH INNING
              		Crews homered to center, Ruiz scored52
            • 5TH INNING
              		Ruiz doubled to left center, Wood scored, Yepez to third62
              		Crews safe at first on 3rd baseman Burger throwing error, Ruiz and Yepez scored, Crews to second82
            • 1ST INNING
              • J. Luzardo Pitching:
              • C. Abrams: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Abrams singled to right
              • L. Thomas: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Thomas popped out to second
              • J. Winker: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Winker grounded into double play third to shortstop to first, Abrams out at second
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • P. Corbin Pitching:
              • L. Arraez: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Arraez flied out to center
              • T. Anderson: Strike swinging, Anderson flied out to center
              • J. Burger: Strike looking, Burger grounded out to shortstop
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • J. Luzardo Pitching:
              • J. Meneses: Strike looking, Meneses grounded out to shortstop
              • K. Ruiz: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ruiz flied out to center
              • N. Senzel: Senzel grounded out to pitcher
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • P. Corbin Pitching:
              • J. Bell: Strike looking, Foul, Bell grounded out to second
              • A. Garcia: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
              • C. Bethancourt: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Bethancourt struck out swinging
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • J. Luzardo Pitching:
              • D. Crews: Crews doubled to deep center
              • L. Garcia: Foul, Garcia homered to right, Crews scored
              • V. Robles: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Robles homered to center
              • C. Abrams: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Abrams struck out swinging
              • L. Thomas: Ball, Ball, Thomas grounded out to third
              • J. Winker: Ball, Foul, Winker singled to center
              • J. Meneses: Ball, Foul, Ball, Meneses grounded out to pitcher
              • Middle of the 3rd (3 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • P. Corbin Pitching:
              • V. Mesa: Strike looking, Foul, Mesa grounded out to shortstop
              • M. Costes: Strike looking, Costes doubled to left
              • G. Conine: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Conine homered to center, Costes scored
              • L. Arraez: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Arraez grounded out to pitcher
              • T. Anderson: Strike looking, Anderson grounded out to shortstop
              • End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • J. Luzardo Pitching:
              • K. Ruiz: Strike looking, Ball, Ruiz safe at first on shortstop Anderson throwing error
              • N. Senzel: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Senzel struck out looking
              • D. Crews: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Crews homered to center, Ruiz scored
              • L. Garcia: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
              • Lincoln Henzman relieved Jesus Luzardo
              • V. Robles: Ball, Robles hit by pitch
              • C. Abrams: Strike swinging, Robles stole second, Ball, Strike looking, Abrams flied out to center
              • Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • Trey Lipscomb at shortstop
              • J. Burger: Ball, Ball, Ball, Burger fouled out to center
              • J. Bell: Strike swinging, Ball, Bell flied out to right
              • A. Garcia: Strike swinging, Garcia grounded out to shortstop
              • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
            • 5TH INNING
              • Tanner Scott relieved Lincoln Henzman
              • L. Thomas: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Thomas singled to deep left
              • James Wood ran for Lane Thomas
              • J. Winker: Foul, Ball, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Ball, Winker lined out to left
              • J. Meneses: Ball, Meneses singled to shallow left, Wood to third
              • Juan Yepez ran for Joey Meneses
              • K. Ruiz: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ruiz doubled to left center, Wood scored, Yepez to third
              • Austin Roberts relieved Tanner Scott
              • N. Senzel: Ball, Ball, Foul, Senzel grounded out to shortstop
              • D. Crews: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Crews safe at first on 3rd baseman Burger throwing error, Ruiz and Yepez scored, Crews to second
              • L. Garcia: Ball, Ball, Garcia grounded out to second
              • Middle of the 5th (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • James Wood in right field
              • Juan Yepez at first base
              • Brady House at third base
              • Robert Hassell in left field
              • Darren Baker at second base
              • Derek Law relieved Patrick Corbin
              • C. Bethancourt: Ball, Foul, Foul, Bethancourt grounded out to shortstop
              • V. Mesa: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Mesa struck out swinging
              • M. Costes: Ball, Costes grounded out to shortstop
              • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
            • 6TH INNING
              • Paul McIntosh catching
              • Max Meyer relieved Austin Roberts
              • V. Robles: Ball, Ball, Robles singled to shallow center, Robles to second on center fielder Mesa throwing error
              • Israel Pineda ran for Victor Robles
              • T. Lipscomb: Lipscomb grounded out to second, Pineda to third
              • J. Wood: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Wood struck out swinging
              • Jake Alu hit for Jesse Winker
              • J. Alu: Ball

            WASNationals
            MIAMarlins
            • Roger Dean Chevrolet StadiumJupiter, FL
            TEAM STATS
            5-4
            .251
            AVG
            9
            HR
            41
            R
            3.26
            ERA
            3-4
            .218
            AVG
            4
            HR
            29
            R
            3.44
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            P. CorbinL
            1-1
            W-L
            4.2
            IP
            3.86
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            1.29
            WHIP
            J. LuzardoL
            0-0
            W-L
            5.0
            IP
            0.00
            ERA
            5.00
            SO/BB
            0.60
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .P. Corbin
            L
            1-1, 4.2 IP, 3.86 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .J. Luzardo
            L
            0-0, 5.0 IP
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 C. Abrams SS9421.444
            2 L. Thomas RF13421.308
            3 J. Winker DH9310.333
            4 J. Meneses 1B16110.063
            5 K. Ruiz C10310.300
            6 N. Senzel 3B10110.100
            7 D. Crews LF-----
            8 L. Garcia 2B14100.071
            9 V. Robles CF10210.200
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 L. Arraez 2B13100.077
            2 T. Anderson SS7200.286
            3 J. Burger 3B13210.154
            4 J. Bell 1B10310.300
            5 A. Garcia DH14110.071
            6 C. Bethancourt C8210.250
            7 V. Mesa CF-----
            8 M. Costes LF6110.167
            9 G. Conine RF13310.231
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Stephen StrasburgShoulder01-31-2025Out for the season
            Joey GalloQuadriceps03-06-2024Questionable for start of season
            Dylan FloroShoulder03-07-2024Questionable for start of season
            Stone GarrettLower Leg03-27-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 28
            Mason ThompsonElbow04-30-2025Out for the season
            Cade CavalliElbow05-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
            Zach BrzykcyElbow05-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            JT ChargoisNeck03-07-2024Questionable for start of season
            Sandy AlcantaraElbow01-31-2025Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2025
            Braxton GarrettShoulder04-11-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 12
            Huascar BrazobanPersonal03-08-2024Questionable for start of season
            Eury PerezFinger03-07-2024Questionable for start of season
