8th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
- PITCHER
- BATTER0-0
8TH INNING Gonzalez homered to left, VanMeter scored 2 0
LAST OUT
- B. Cowles 2BCowles lined out to left
DUE UP 8TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Volpe SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.346
|.414
|.462
|.875
|-0.5
|S. Jones CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Soto RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.429
|.478
|1.095
|1.573
|-1.0
|R. Arias SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|G. Torres 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|.308
|.500
|.808
|0.0
|B. Cowles 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|B. Rortvedt C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|.389
|.214
|.603
|1.0
|E. Pereira LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.185
|.207
|.296
|.503
|-1.0
|C. Familia LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. VanMeter 3B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|.240
|.238
|.478
|2.0
|O. Gonzalez DH
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.407
|.625
|1.032
|6.5
|O. Cabrera 1B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.179
|.233
|.179
|.412
|0.5
|G. Allen CF-RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|.333
|.231
|.564
|-0.5
|K. Schwarber DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.083
|.185
|.083
|.269
|-0.5
|T. Turner SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.360
|.500
|.860
|0.0
|S. Muzziotti CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|.333
|.167
|.500
|0.0
|B. Harper 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.400
|.313
|.713
|0.5
|J. Realmuto C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|.333
|.529
|.863
|0.0
|W. Wilson 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|.333
|.524
|.857
|-0.5
|B. Stott 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|.250
|.500
|.750
|-0.5
|A. Garcia C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.450
|.522
|.750
|1.272
|-0.5
|A. Bohm 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.294
|.333
|.529
|.863
|-1.0
|N. Castellanos RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.158
|.158
|.474
|.632
|-1.0
|S. Kingery SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.467
|.833
|1.300
|0.0
|W. Merrifield LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|.278
|.722
|1.000
|2.0
|N. Podkul 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|.409
|.235
|.644
|0.0
|C. Pache CF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|.333
|.647
|.980
|0.5
|C. De La Cruz LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
- HR - O. Gonzalez
- RBI - O. Gonzalez 2 (4)
- 2B - W. Merrifield (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Pache
- CS - O. Cabrera
- E - W. Wilson
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Z. Wheeler
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1.80
|0.80
|8.5
|M. Abel
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|6.0
|T. McKay
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.15
|1.38
|1.0
|C. Brogdon
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.45
|1.91
|2.5
|A. Bellatti
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.64
|3.5
|L. Ortiz
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4.50
|0.67
|-0.5
|T. Lehman
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Beeter 51-35, L. Gil 37-28
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Beeter 3-2, L. Gil 1-2
- Batters Faced - C. Beeter 14, L. Gil 10
- Pitches-Strikes - Z. Wheeler 47-27, M. Abel 27-17, T. McKay 3-2, C. Brogdon 19-9, A. Bellatti 13-8, L. Ortiz 28-21
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Wheeler 2-1, M. Abel 3-0, T. McKay 1-0, C. Brogdon 0-1, A. Bellatti 1-1, L. Ortiz 3-2
- Batters Faced - Z. Wheeler 10, M. Abel 5, T. McKay, C. Brogdon 4, A. Bellatti 3, L. Ortiz 6
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|T. Grisham CF
|21
|2
|5
|5
|1
|4
|8
|.238
|.360
|.381
|.741
|J. Jones DH
|9
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.333
|.400
|.556
|.956
|A. Judge CF
|14
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5
|.143
|.250
|.214
|.464
|D. LeMahieu 3B
|17
|3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|5
|.235
|.316
|.294
|.610
|C. Narvaez C
|10
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|5
|.300
|.462
|.700
|1.162
|O. Peraza 3B
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|.125
|.000
|.125
|A. Rizzo 1B
|19
|2
|8
|7
|2
|4
|2
|.421
|.522
|.842
|1.364
|G. Stanton DH
|18
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.167
|.286
|.222
|.508
|J. Trevino C
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|.667
|2.500
|3.167
|A. Verdugo LF
|15
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|6
|.133
|.278
|.200
|.478
|J. Vivas 2B
|15
|3
|2
|4
|2
|4
|7
|.133
|.381
|.533
|.914
|A. Wells C
|19
|3
|5
|5
|2
|2
|9
|.263
|.333
|.632
|.965
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|R. Castro SS
|24
|4
|7
|1
|0
|1
|6
|.292
|.346
|.333
|.679
|J. Cave LF
|19
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|5
|.316
|.316
|.421
|.737
|K. Clemens 1B
|17
|5
|7
|5
|1
|3
|2
|.412
|.524
|.706
|1.230
|D. Hall 1B
|18
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|.111
|.158
|.278
|.436
|R. Marchan C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|B. Marsh LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Rojas CF
|31
|2
|5
|4
|0
|0
|7
|.161
|.161
|.258
|.419
|E. Sosa 3B
|24
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|7
|.167
|.259
|.333
|.593
|G. Stubbs C
|14
|1
|6
|2
|0
|3
|5
|.429
|.529
|.500
|1.029
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|C. Andrews RP
|0-0
|0
|1.2
|10.80
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1.80
|G. Cole SP
|1-0
|0
|2.0
|13.50
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2.00
|N. Cortes SP
|0-1
|0
|10.0
|8.10
|17
|9
|2
|2
|13
|1.90
|C. Ferguson RP
|0-1
|0
|2.2
|6.75
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0.75
|V. Gonzalez RP
|1-0
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|5
|3
|2
|0
|3
|1.67
|I. Hamilton RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0.40
|C. Holmes RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|T. Kahnle RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Loaisiga RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Marinaccio RP
|0-0
|0
|5.2
|9.53
|6
|6
|2
|5
|5
|1.94
|M. Moore RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Morris RP
|1-1
|0
|3.1
|13.50
|4
|5
|1
|3
|4
|2.10
|C. Poteet RP
|0-0
|0
|5.2
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.71
|N. Ramirez RP
|0-1
|0
|5.1
|5.06
|3
|3
|2
|0
|5
|0.56
|C. Rodon SP
|1-1
|0
|5.2
|6.35
|6
|4
|3
|3
|6
|1.59
|C. Schmidt SP
|0-0
|0
|8.2
|5.19
|7
|5
|0
|2
|8
|1.04
|M. Stroman SP
|0-1
|0
|10.1
|1.74
|6
|2
|0
|2
|7
|0.77
|L. Weaver SP
|0-0
|0
|5.1
|6.75
|7
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1.50
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|K. Allard SP
|1-0
|0
|4.0
|4.50
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|1.50
|J. Alvarado RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|2.25
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1.00
|M. Castillo RP
|0-0
|0
|8.0
|5.63
|10
|5
|3
|2
|5
|1.50
|D. Covey RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|13.50
|3
|3
|0
|2
|3
|2.50
|S. Dominguez RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|3.00
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0.67
|J. Hoffman RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1.09
|O. Kerkering RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.50
|Y. Marte RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1.00
|M. Mercado RP
|0-0
|0
|5.2
|6.35
|8
|4
|1
|1
|10
|1.59
|N. Nelson RP
|1-0
|0
|6.0
|9.00
|7
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1.50
|A. Nola SP
|1-1
|0
|8.2
|7.27
|13
|7
|0
|0
|8
|1.50
|M. Rucker RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.50
|C. Sanchez SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.50
|G. Soto RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|2.25
|4
|1
|0
|2
|6
|1.50
|M. Strahm RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|4.50
|1
|2
|1
|1
|8
|0.50
|R. Suarez SP
|1-0
|0
|6.1
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.47
|S. Turnbull SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|T. Walker SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|4.50
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1.50
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. Volpe SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.346
|.414
|.462
|.875
|-0.5
|S. Jones CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Soto RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.429
|.478
|1.095
|1.573
|-1.0
|R. Arias SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|G. Torres 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|.308
|.500
|.808
|0.0
|B. Cowles 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|B. Rortvedt C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.214
|.389
|.214
|.603
|1.0
|E. Pereira LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.185
|.207
|.296
|.503
|-1.0
|C. Familia LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. VanMeter 3B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.095
|.240
|.238
|.478
|2.0
|O. Gonzalez DH
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.333
|.407
|.625
|1.032
|6.5
|O. Cabrera 1B
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.179
|.233
|.179
|.412
|0.5
|G. Allen CF-RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|.333
|.231
|.564
|-0.5
|Total
|28
|2
|4
|2
|1
|2
|8
|9
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Schwarber DH
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.083
|.185
|.083
|.269
|-0.5
|T. Turner SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.360
|.500
|.860
|0.0
|S. Muzziotti CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|.333
|.167
|.500
|0.0
|B. Harper 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|.400
|.313
|.713
|0.5
|J. Realmuto C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|.333
|.529
|.863
|0.0
|W. Wilson 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|.333
|.524
|.857
|-0.5
|B. Stott 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.250
|.250
|.500
|.750
|-0.5
|A. Garcia C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.450
|.522
|.750
|1.272
|-0.5
|A. Bohm 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.294
|.333
|.529
|.863
|-1.0
|N. Castellanos RF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.158
|.158
|.474
|.632
|-1.0
|S. Kingery SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.467
|.833
|1.300
|0.0
|W. Merrifield LF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|.278
|.722
|1.000
|2.0
|N. Podkul 2B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.235
|.409
|.235
|.644
|0.0
|C. Pache CF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.294
|.333
|.647
|.980
|0.5
|C. De La Cruz LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|Total
|24
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|10
|4
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- HR - O. Gonzalez
- RBI - O. Gonzalez 2 (4)
- 2B - W. Merrifield (3)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Pache
- CS - O. Cabrera
- E - W. Wilson
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Z. Wheeler
|3.0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|0
|1.80
|0.80
|8.5
|M. Abel
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|6.0
|T. McKay
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.15
|1.38
|1.0
|C. Brogdon
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.45
|1.91
|2.5
|A. Bellatti
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.64
|3.5
|L. Ortiz
|1.0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4.50
|0.67
|-0.5
|T. Lehman
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|-
|Total
|8.0
|4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|1
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Beeter 51-35, L. Gil 37-28
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Beeter 3-2, L. Gil 1-2
- Batters Faced - C. Beeter 14, L. Gil 10
- Pitches-Strikes - Z. Wheeler 47-27, M. Abel 27-17, T. McKay 3-2, C. Brogdon 19-9, A. Bellatti 13-8, L. Ortiz 28-21
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Wheeler 2-1, M. Abel 3-0, T. McKay 1-0, C. Brogdon 0-1, A. Bellatti 1-1, L. Ortiz 3-2
- Batters Faced - Z. Wheeler 10, M. Abel 5, T. McKay, C. Brogdon 4, A. Bellatti 3, L. Ortiz 6
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|T. Grisham CF
|21
|2
|5
|5
|1
|4
|8
|.238
|.360
|.381
|.741
|J. Jones DH
|9
|1
|3
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.333
|.400
|.556
|.956
|A. Judge CF
|14
|3
|2
|1
|0
|2
|5
|.143
|.250
|.214
|.464
|D. LeMahieu 3B
|17
|3
|4
|3
|0
|2
|5
|.235
|.316
|.294
|.610
|C. Narvaez C
|10
|2
|3
|2
|1
|3
|5
|.300
|.462
|.700
|1.162
|O. Peraza 3B
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.000
|.125
|.000
|.125
|A. Rizzo 1B
|19
|2
|8
|7
|2
|4
|2
|.421
|.522
|.842
|1.364
|G. Stanton DH
|18
|2
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.167
|.286
|.222
|.508
|J. Trevino C
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|.667
|2.500
|3.167
|A. Verdugo LF
|15
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|6
|.133
|.278
|.200
|.478
|J. Vivas 2B
|15
|3
|2
|4
|2
|4
|7
|.133
|.381
|.533
|.914
|A. Wells C
|19
|3
|5
|5
|2
|2
|9
|.263
|.333
|.632
|.965
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|R. Castro SS
|24
|4
|7
|1
|0
|1
|6
|.292
|.346
|.333
|.679
|J. Cave LF
|19
|2
|6
|1
|0
|0
|5
|.316
|.316
|.421
|.737
|K. Clemens 1B
|17
|5
|7
|5
|1
|3
|2
|.412
|.524
|.706
|1.230
|D. Hall 1B
|18
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|7
|.111
|.158
|.278
|.436
|R. Marchan C
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|B. Marsh LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Rojas CF
|31
|2
|5
|4
|0
|0
|7
|.161
|.161
|.258
|.419
|E. Sosa 3B
|24
|6
|4
|4
|1
|2
|7
|.167
|.259
|.333
|.593
|G. Stubbs C
|14
|1
|6
|2
|0
|3
|5
|.429
|.529
|.500
|1.029
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|C. Andrews RP
|0-0
|0
|1.2
|10.80
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|1.80
|G. Cole SP
|1-0
|0
|2.0
|13.50
|4
|3
|1
|0
|1
|2.00
|N. Cortes SP
|0-1
|0
|10.0
|8.10
|17
|9
|2
|2
|13
|1.90
|C. Ferguson RP
|0-1
|0
|2.2
|6.75
|1
|2
|0
|1
|4
|0.75
|V. Gonzalez RP
|1-0
|0
|3.0
|9.00
|5
|3
|2
|0
|3
|1.67
|I. Hamilton RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|2
|7
|0.40
|C. Holmes RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|T. Kahnle RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Loaisiga RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|R. Marinaccio RP
|0-0
|0
|5.2
|9.53
|6
|6
|2
|5
|5
|1.94
|M. Moore RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Morris RP
|1-1
|0
|3.1
|13.50
|4
|5
|1
|3
|4
|2.10
|C. Poteet RP
|0-0
|0
|5.2
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.71
|N. Ramirez RP
|0-1
|0
|5.1
|5.06
|3
|3
|2
|0
|5
|0.56
|C. Rodon SP
|1-1
|0
|5.2
|6.35
|6
|4
|3
|3
|6
|1.59
|C. Schmidt SP
|0-0
|0
|8.2
|5.19
|7
|5
|0
|2
|8
|1.04
|M. Stroman SP
|0-1
|0
|10.1
|1.74
|6
|2
|0
|2
|7
|0.77
|L. Weaver SP
|0-0
|0
|5.1
|6.75
|7
|4
|2
|1
|3
|1.50
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|K. Allard SP
|1-0
|0
|4.0
|4.50
|3
|2
|0
|3
|4
|1.50
|J. Alvarado RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|2.25
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|1.00
|M. Castillo RP
|0-0
|0
|8.0
|5.63
|10
|5
|3
|2
|5
|1.50
|D. Covey RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|13.50
|3
|3
|0
|2
|3
|2.50
|S. Dominguez RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|3.00
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|0.67
|J. Hoffman RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1.09
|O. Kerkering RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.50
|Y. Marte RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1.00
|M. Mercado RP
|0-0
|0
|5.2
|6.35
|8
|4
|1
|1
|10
|1.59
|N. Nelson RP
|1-0
|0
|6.0
|9.00
|7
|6
|2
|2
|2
|1.50
|A. Nola SP
|1-1
|0
|8.2
|7.27
|13
|7
|0
|0
|8
|1.50
|M. Rucker RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1.50
|C. Sanchez SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.50
|G. Soto RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|2.25
|4
|1
|0
|2
|6
|1.50
|M. Strahm RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|4.50
|1
|2
|1
|1
|8
|0.50
|R. Suarez SP
|1-0
|0
|6.1
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|0
|7
|0.47
|S. Turnbull SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0.00
|T. Walker SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|4.50
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1.50
8TH INNING Gonzalez homered to left, VanMeter scored 2 0
- Z. Wheeler Pitching:
- B. Rortvedt: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Rortvedt walked
- E. Pereira: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Pereira reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Rortvedt out at second
- J. VanMeter: Ball, Ball, VanMeter popped out to shortstop
- O. Gonzalez: Foul, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gonzalez struck out swinging
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Beeter Pitching:
- J. Realmuto: Strike looking, Foul, Realmuto lined out to right
- B. Stott: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Stott struck out swinging
- A. Bohm: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Bohm struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Wheeler Pitching:
- O. Cabrera: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Cabrera walked
- G. Allen: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Allen struck out swinging
- A. Volpe: Ball, Cabrera caught stealing second, catcher to second, Strike looking, Foul, Volpe grounded out to second
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Beeter Pitching:
- N. Castellanos: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
- W. Merrifield: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Merrifield lined out to second
- C. Pache: Ball, Ball, Ball, Pache singled to shallow right
- K. Schwarber: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul tip, Schwarber struck out on foul tip
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Mick Abel relieved Zack Wheeler
- J. Soto: Foul, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Strike swinging, Soto struck out swinging
- G. Torres: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Torres grounded out to first
- B. Rortvedt: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Rortvedt grounded out to second
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Abel Pitching:
- E. Pereira: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Pereira struck out looking
- J. VanMeter: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, VanMeter grounded out to first
- Tyler McKay relieved Mick Abel
- O. Gonzalez: Ball, Strike swinging, Gonzalez grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Luis Gil relieved Clayton Beeter
- A. Bohm: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Bohm struck out swinging
- N. Castellanos: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
- W. Merrifield: Strike looking, Merrifield doubled to shallow left
- C. Pache: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Pache struck out swinging
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Connor Brogdon relieved Tyler McKay
- O. Cabrera: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Cabrera singled to shallow center
- G. Allen: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Allen lined out to right
- A. Volpe: Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Volpe struck out looking
- J. Soto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Soto flied out to left
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Roderick Arias at shortstop
- Spencer Jones in center field
- Greg Allen in right field
- K. Schwarber: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Schwarber grounded out to second
- T. Turner: Ball, Ball, Foul, Turner popped out to third
- B. Harper: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Harper struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Scott Kingery at shortstop
- Weston Wilson at first base
- Aramis Garcia catching
- Nick Podkul at second base
- at third base
- David Dahl in right field
- Carlos De La Cruz in left field
- Simon Muzziotti in center field
- Andrew Bellatti relieved Connor Brogdon
- G. Torres: Ball, Strike swinging, Torres grounded out to first
- B. Rortvedt: Ball, Strike swinging, Rortvedt flied out to left
- E. Pereira: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Pereira struck out swinging
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Benjamin Cowles at second base
- Christopher Familia in left field
- A. Garcia: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Garcia struck out looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
- D. Dahl: Strike swinging, Dahl flied out to shallow left
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Luis Ortiz relieved Andrew Bellatti
- J. VanMeter: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, VanMeter reached on an infield single to second
- O. Gonzalez: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Gonzalez homered to left, VanMeter scored
- O. Cabrera: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Cabrera struck out looking
- G. Allen: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Allen grounded out to first
- S. Jones: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Jones safe at first on 1st baseman Wilson fielding error
- R. Arias: Strike looking, Foul, Arias singled to shallow left, Jones to second
- Taylor Lehman relieved Luis Ortiz
- B. Cowles: Cowles lined out to left
- Middle of the 8th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
W-L
5.0
IP
3.60
ERA
2.33
SO/BB
1.60
WHIP
0-0
W-L
2.0
IP
4.50
ERA
-
SO/BB
1.00
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 A. Volpe SS
|23
|9
|2
|0
|.391
|2 J. Soto RF
|18
|9
|10
|4
|.500
|3 G. Torres 2B
|21
|7
|4
|1
|.333
|4 B. Rortvedt C
|12
|3
|0
|0
|.250
|5 E. Pereira LF
|24
|5
|5
|1
|.208
|6 J. VanMeter 3B
|18
|1
|2
|1
|.056
|7 O. Gonzalez DH
|21
|7
|2
|0
|.333
|8 O. Cabrera 1B
|26
|4
|0
|0
|.154
|9 G. Allen CF
|10
|3
|0
|0
|.300
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 K. Schwarber DH
|21
|2
|0
|0
|.095
|2 T. Turner SS
|21
|8
|2
|0
|.381
|3 B. Harper 1B
|13
|3
|0
|0
|.231
|4 J. Realmuto C
|15
|5
|2
|1
|.333
|5 B. Stott 2B
|26
|7
|4
|1
|.269
|6 A. Bohm 3B
|15
|5
|3
|1
|.333
|7 N. Castellanos RF
|17
|3
|2
|2
|.176
|8 W. Merrifield LF
|16
|4
|2
|1
|.250
|9 C. Pache CF
|15
|4
|3
|2
|.267
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Gerrit Cole
|Elbow
|03-15-2024Questionable for start of season
|Tommy Kahnle
|Shoulder
|04-11-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 12
|Aaron Judge
|Undisclosed
|03-12-2024Questionable for start of season
|Lou Trivino
|Elbow
|07-18-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
|Oswald Peraza
|Shoulder
|05-03-2024Expected to be out until at least May 4
|Scott Effross
|Back
|06-14-2024Expected to be out until at least Jun 15
|Jasson Dominguez
|Elbow
|07-13-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 14
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Dylan Covey
|Shoulder
|03-11-2024Questionable for start of season
|Brandon Marsh
|Knee
|03-27-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 28
|Rafael Marchan
|Back
|03-11-2024Questionable for start of season