away team background logo
home team background logo
Live
Box Score
Plays
Live
Box Score
Plays
Tweets
8th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
LIVE
SCORING
TWEETS
  • 3B. Cowles
  • 8TH INNING
    		Gonzalez homered to left, VanMeter scored20
LAST OUT
DUE UP 8TH
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Close in 10s
    123456789RHE
    NYY6-9
    		00000002-240
    PHI6-7
    		00000000-031
    • BayCare BallparkClearwater, FL
    NYYYankees
    PHIPhillies
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    A. Volpe SS30000011.346.414.462.875-0.5
    S. Jones CF10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    J. Soto RF30000021.429.4781.0951.573-1.0
    R. Arias SS00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    G. Torres 2B30000000.292.308.500.8080.0
    B. Cowles 2B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    B. Rortvedt C20000100.214.389.214.6031.0
    E. Pereira LF30000021.185.207.296.503-1.0
    C. Familia LF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    J. VanMeter 3B31100001.095.240.238.4782.0
    O. Gonzalez DH31121011.333.407.6251.0326.5
    O. Cabrera 1B20100110.179.233.179.4120.5
    G. Allen CF-RF30000012.231.333.231.564-0.5
    HITTERSAB
    A. Volpe SS3
    S. Jones CF1
    J. Soto RF3
    R. Arias SS0
    G. Torres 2B3
    B. Cowles 2B0
    B. Rortvedt C2
    E. Pereira LF3
    C. Familia LF0
    J. VanMeter 3B3
    O. Gonzalez DH3
    O. Cabrera 1B2
    G. Allen CF-RF3
      HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
      K. Schwarber DH30000011.083.185.083.269-0.5
      T. Turner SS30000000.333.360.500.8600.0
      S. Muzziotti CF00000000.167.333.167.5000.0
      B. Harper 1B30100010.250.400.313.7130.5
      J. Realmuto C20000001.294.333.529.8630.0
      W. Wilson 1B10000010.286.333.524.857-0.5
      B. Stott 2B20000011.250.250.500.750-0.5
      A. Garcia C10000010.450.522.7501.272-0.5
      A. Bohm 3B20000020.294.333.529.863-1.0
      N. Castellanos RF20000020.158.158.474.632-1.0
      S. Kingery SS00000000.333.467.8331.3000.0
      W. Merrifield LF20100000.278.278.7221.0002.0
      N. Podkul 2B00000000.235.409.235.6440.0
      C. Pache CF20100011.294.333.647.9800.5
      C. De La Cruz LF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
      HITTERSAB
      K. Schwarber DH3
      T. Turner SS3
      S. Muzziotti CF0
      B. Harper 1B3
      J. Realmuto C2
      W. Wilson 1B1
      B. Stott 2B2
      A. Garcia C1
      A. Bohm 3B2
      N. Castellanos RF2
      S. Kingery SS0
      W. Merrifield LF2
      N. Podkul 2B0
      C. Pache CF2
      C. De La Cruz LF0
        BATTING
        • HR - O. Gonzalez
        • RBI - O. Gonzalez 2 (4)
        BATTING
        • 2B - W. Merrifield (3)
        • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Pache
        BASERUNNING
        • CS - O. Cabrera
        FIELDING
        • E - W. Wilson
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        C. Beeter4.02000402.001.1112.0
        L. Gil3.01000603.520.7811.0
        PITCHERSIP
        C. Beeter4.0
        L. Gil3.0
        PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
        Z. Wheeler3.00002301.800.808.5
        M. Abel1.20000200.000.006.0
        T. McKay0.10000004.151.381.0
        C. Brogdon1.01000102.451.912.5
        A. Bellatti1.00000100.000.643.5
        L. Ortiz1.02220114.500.67-0.5
        T. Lehman0.00000000.000.00-
        PITCHERSIP
        Z. Wheeler3.0
        M. Abel1.2
        T. McKay0.1
        C. Brogdon1.0
        A. Bellatti1.0
        L. Ortiz1.0
        T. Lehman0.0
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - C. Beeter 51-35, L. Gil 37-28
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Beeter 3-2, L. Gil 1-2
        • Batters Faced - C. Beeter 14, L. Gil 10
        PITCHING
        • Pitches-Strikes - Z. Wheeler 47-27, M. Abel 27-17, T. McKay 3-2, C. Brogdon 19-9, A. Bellatti 13-8, L. Ortiz 28-21
        • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Wheeler 2-1, M. Abel 3-0, T. McKay 1-0, C. Brogdon 0-1, A. Bellatti 1-1, L. Ortiz 3-2
        • Batters Faced - Z. Wheeler 10, M. Abel 5, T. McKay, C. Brogdon 4, A. Bellatti 3, L. Ortiz 6
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        T. Grisham CF21255148.238.360.381.741
        J. Jones DH9130013.333.400.556.956
        A. Judge CF14321025.143.250.214.464
        D. LeMahieu 3B17343025.235.316.294.610
        C. Narvaez C10232135.300.462.7001.162
        O. Peraza 3B7000004.000.125.000.125
        A. Rizzo 1B19287242.421.522.8421.364
        G. Stanton DH18230023.167.286.222.508
        J. Trevino C22221001.000.6672.5003.167
        A. Verdugo LF15221026.133.278.200.478
        J. Vivas 2B15324247.133.381.533.914
        A. Wells C19355229.263.333.632.965
        BENCHAB
        T. Grisham CF21
        J. Jones DH9
        A. Judge CF14
        D. LeMahieu 3B17
        C. Narvaez C10
        O. Peraza 3B7
        A. Rizzo 1B19
        G. Stanton DH18
        J. Trevino C2
        A. Verdugo LF15
        J. Vivas 2B15
        A. Wells C19
        BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
        R. Castro SS24471016.292.346.333.679
        J. Cave LF19261005.316.316.421.737
        K. Clemens 1B17575132.412.524.7061.230
        D. Hall 1B18321117.111.158.278.436
        R. Marchan C.000.000.000.000
        B. Marsh LF.000.000.000.000
        J. Rojas CF31254007.161.161.258.419
        E. Sosa 3B24644127.167.259.333.593
        G. Stubbs C14162035.429.529.5001.029
        BENCHAB
        R. Castro SS24
        J. Cave LF19
        K. Clemens 1B17
        D. Hall 1B18
        R. Marchan C
        B. Marsh LF
        J. Rojas CF31
        E. Sosa 3B24
        G. Stubbs C14
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        C. Andrews RP0-001.210.80220121.80
        G. Cole SP1-002.013.50431012.00
        N. Cortes SP0-1010.08.1017922131.90
        C. Ferguson RP0-102.26.75120140.75
        V. Gonzalez RP1-003.09.00532031.67
        I. Hamilton RP0-005.00.00000270.40
        C. Holmes RP0-002.00.00000020.00
        T. Kahnle RP-0.00.000.00
        J. Loaisiga RP-0.00.000.00
        R. Marinaccio RP0-005.29.53662551.94
        M. Moore RP-0.00.000.00
        C. Morris RP1-103.113.50451342.10
        C. Poteet RP0-005.20.00300170.71
        N. Ramirez RP0-105.15.06332050.56
        C. Rodon SP1-105.26.35643361.59
        C. Schmidt SP0-008.25.19750281.04
        M. Stroman SP0-1010.11.74620270.77
        L. Weaver SP0-005.16.75742131.50
        BULLPENW-L
        C. Andrews RP0-0
        G. Cole SP1-0
        N. Cortes SP0-1
        C. Ferguson RP0-1
        V. Gonzalez RP1-0
        I. Hamilton RP0-0
        C. Holmes RP0-0
        T. Kahnle RP-
        J. Loaisiga RP-
        R. Marinaccio RP0-0
        M. Moore RP-
        C. Morris RP1-1
        C. Poteet RP0-0
        N. Ramirez RP0-1
        C. Rodon SP1-1
        C. Schmidt SP0-0
        M. Stroman SP0-1
        L. Weaver SP0-0
        BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
        K. Allard SP1-004.04.50320341.50
        J. Alvarado RP0-004.02.25311131.00
        M. Castillo RP0-008.05.631053251.50
        D. Covey RP0-002.013.50330232.50
        S. Dominguez RP0-003.03.00111130.67
        J. Hoffman RP0-003.20.00200221.09
        O. Kerkering RP0-002.00.00100020.50
        Y. Marte RP0-004.00.00200211.00
        M. Mercado RP0-005.26.358411101.59
        N. Nelson RP1-006.09.00762221.50
        A. Nola SP1-108.27.271370081.50
        M. Rucker RP0-002.00.00100201.50
        C. Sanchez SP0-002.00.00100010.50
        G. Soto RP0-004.02.25410261.50
        M. Strahm RP0-004.04.50121180.50
        R. Suarez SP1-006.10.00300070.47
        S. Turnbull SP0-002.00.00000040.00
        T. Walker SP0-002.04.50210131.50
        BULLPENW-L
        K. Allard SP1-0
        J. Alvarado RP0-0
        M. Castillo RP0-0
        D. Covey RP0-0
        S. Dominguez RP0-0
        J. Hoffman RP0-0
        O. Kerkering RP0-0
        Y. Marte RP0-0
        M. Mercado RP0-0
        N. Nelson RP1-0
        A. Nola SP1-1
        M. Rucker RP0-0
        C. Sanchez SP0-0
        G. Soto RP0-0
        M. Strahm RP0-0
        R. Suarez SP1-0
        S. Turnbull SP0-0
        T. Walker SP0-0
        123456789RHE
        NYY6-9
        		00000002-240
        PHI6-7
        		00000000-031
        • BayCare BallparkClearwater, FL
        HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
        A. Volpe SS30000011.346.414.462.875-0.5
        S. Jones CF10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
        J. Soto RF30000021.429.4781.0951.573-1.0
        R. Arias SS00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
        G. Torres 2B30000000.292.308.500.8080.0
        B. Cowles 2B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
        B. Rortvedt C20000100.214.389.214.6031.0
        E. Pereira LF30000021.185.207.296.503-1.0
        C. Familia LF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
        J. VanMeter 3B31100001.095.240.238.4782.0
        O. Gonzalez DH31121011.333.407.6251.0326.5
        O. Cabrera 1B20100110.179.233.179.4120.5
        G. Allen CF-RF30000012.231.333.231.564-0.5
        Total282421289-----
        HITTERSAB
        A. Volpe SS3
        S. Jones CF1
        J. Soto RF3
        R. Arias SS0
        G. Torres 2B3
        B. Cowles 2B0
        B. Rortvedt C2
        E. Pereira LF3
        C. Familia LF0
        J. VanMeter 3B3
        O. Gonzalez DH3
        O. Cabrera 1B2
        G. Allen CF-RF3
        Total28
          HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
          K. Schwarber DH30000011.083.185.083.269-0.5
          T. Turner SS30000000.333.360.500.8600.0
          S. Muzziotti CF00000000.167.333.167.5000.0
          B. Harper 1B30100010.250.400.313.7130.5
          J. Realmuto C20000001.294.333.529.8630.0
          W. Wilson 1B10000010.286.333.524.857-0.5
          B. Stott 2B20000011.250.250.500.750-0.5
          A. Garcia C10000010.450.522.7501.272-0.5
          A. Bohm 3B20000020.294.333.529.863-1.0
          N. Castellanos RF20000020.158.158.474.632-1.0
          S. Kingery SS00000000.333.467.8331.3000.0
          W. Merrifield LF20100000.278.278.7221.0002.0
          N. Podkul 2B00000000.235.409.235.6440.0
          C. Pache CF20100011.294.333.647.9800.5
          C. De La Cruz LF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
          Total2403000104-----
          HITTERSAB
          K. Schwarber DH3
          T. Turner SS3
          S. Muzziotti CF0
          B. Harper 1B3
          J. Realmuto C2
          W. Wilson 1B1
          B. Stott 2B2
          A. Garcia C1
          A. Bohm 3B2
          N. Castellanos RF2
          S. Kingery SS0
          W. Merrifield LF2
          N. Podkul 2B0
          C. Pache CF2
          C. De La Cruz LF0
          Total24
            BATTING
            • HR - O. Gonzalez
            • RBI - O. Gonzalez 2 (4)
            BATTING
            • 2B - W. Merrifield (3)
            • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - C. Pache
            BASERUNNING
            • CS - O. Cabrera
            FIELDING
            • E - W. Wilson
            PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
            C. Beeter4.02000402.001.1112.0
            L. Gil3.01000603.520.7811.0
            Total7.03000100---
            PITCHERSIP
            C. Beeter4.0
            L. Gil3.0
            Total7.0
            PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
            Z. Wheeler3.00002301.800.808.5
            M. Abel1.20000200.000.006.0
            T. McKay0.10000004.151.381.0
            C. Brogdon1.01000102.451.912.5
            A. Bellatti1.00000100.000.643.5
            L. Ortiz1.02220114.500.67-0.5
            T. Lehman0.00000000.000.00-
            Total8.0422281---
            PITCHERSIP
            Z. Wheeler3.0
            M. Abel1.2
            T. McKay0.1
            C. Brogdon1.0
            A. Bellatti1.0
            L. Ortiz1.0
            T. Lehman0.0
            Total8.0
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - C. Beeter 51-35, L. Gil 37-28
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Beeter 3-2, L. Gil 1-2
            • Batters Faced - C. Beeter 14, L. Gil 10
            PITCHING
            • Pitches-Strikes - Z. Wheeler 47-27, M. Abel 27-17, T. McKay 3-2, C. Brogdon 19-9, A. Bellatti 13-8, L. Ortiz 28-21
            • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Wheeler 2-1, M. Abel 3-0, T. McKay 1-0, C. Brogdon 0-1, A. Bellatti 1-1, L. Ortiz 3-2
            • Batters Faced - Z. Wheeler 10, M. Abel 5, T. McKay, C. Brogdon 4, A. Bellatti 3, L. Ortiz 6
            BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
            T. Grisham CF21255148.238.360.381.741
            J. Jones DH9130013.333.400.556.956
            A. Judge CF14321025.143.250.214.464
            D. LeMahieu 3B17343025.235.316.294.610
            C. Narvaez C10232135.300.462.7001.162
            O. Peraza 3B7000004.000.125.000.125
            A. Rizzo 1B19287242.421.522.8421.364
            G. Stanton DH18230023.167.286.222.508
            J. Trevino C22221001.000.6672.5003.167
            A. Verdugo LF15221026.133.278.200.478
            J. Vivas 2B15324247.133.381.533.914
            A. Wells C19355229.263.333.632.965
            BENCHAB
            T. Grisham CF21
            J. Jones DH9
            A. Judge CF14
            D. LeMahieu 3B17
            C. Narvaez C10
            O. Peraza 3B7
            A. Rizzo 1B19
            G. Stanton DH18
            J. Trevino C2
            A. Verdugo LF15
            J. Vivas 2B15
            A. Wells C19
            BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
            R. Castro SS24471016.292.346.333.679
            J. Cave LF19261005.316.316.421.737
            K. Clemens 1B17575132.412.524.7061.230
            D. Hall 1B18321117.111.158.278.436
            R. Marchan C.000.000.000.000
            B. Marsh LF.000.000.000.000
            J. Rojas CF31254007.161.161.258.419
            E. Sosa 3B24644127.167.259.333.593
            G. Stubbs C14162035.429.529.5001.029
            BENCHAB
            R. Castro SS24
            J. Cave LF19
            K. Clemens 1B17
            D. Hall 1B18
            R. Marchan C
            B. Marsh LF
            J. Rojas CF31
            E. Sosa 3B24
            G. Stubbs C14
            BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
            C. Andrews RP0-001.210.80220121.80
            G. Cole SP1-002.013.50431012.00
            N. Cortes SP0-1010.08.1017922131.90
            C. Ferguson RP0-102.26.75120140.75
            V. Gonzalez RP1-003.09.00532031.67
            I. Hamilton RP0-005.00.00000270.40
            C. Holmes RP0-002.00.00000020.00
            T. Kahnle RP-0.00.000.00
            J. Loaisiga RP-0.00.000.00
            R. Marinaccio RP0-005.29.53662551.94
            M. Moore RP-0.00.000.00
            C. Morris RP1-103.113.50451342.10
            C. Poteet RP0-005.20.00300170.71
            N. Ramirez RP0-105.15.06332050.56
            C. Rodon SP1-105.26.35643361.59
            C. Schmidt SP0-008.25.19750281.04
            M. Stroman SP0-1010.11.74620270.77
            L. Weaver SP0-005.16.75742131.50
            BULLPENW-L
            C. Andrews RP0-0
            G. Cole SP1-0
            N. Cortes SP0-1
            C. Ferguson RP0-1
            V. Gonzalez RP1-0
            I. Hamilton RP0-0
            C. Holmes RP0-0
            T. Kahnle RP-
            J. Loaisiga RP-
            R. Marinaccio RP0-0
            M. Moore RP-
            C. Morris RP1-1
            C. Poteet RP0-0
            N. Ramirez RP0-1
            C. Rodon SP1-1
            C. Schmidt SP0-0
            M. Stroman SP0-1
            L. Weaver SP0-0
            BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
            K. Allard SP1-004.04.50320341.50
            J. Alvarado RP0-004.02.25311131.00
            M. Castillo RP0-008.05.631053251.50
            D. Covey RP0-002.013.50330232.50
            S. Dominguez RP0-003.03.00111130.67
            J. Hoffman RP0-003.20.00200221.09
            O. Kerkering RP0-002.00.00100020.50
            Y. Marte RP0-004.00.00200211.00
            M. Mercado RP0-005.26.358411101.59
            N. Nelson RP1-006.09.00762221.50
            A. Nola SP1-108.27.271370081.50
            M. Rucker RP0-002.00.00100201.50
            C. Sanchez SP0-002.00.00100010.50
            G. Soto RP0-004.02.25410261.50
            M. Strahm RP0-004.04.50121180.50
            R. Suarez SP1-006.10.00300070.47
            S. Turnbull SP0-002.00.00000040.00
            T. Walker SP0-002.04.50210131.50
            BULLPENW-L
            K. Allard SP1-0
            J. Alvarado RP0-0
            M. Castillo RP0-0
            D. Covey RP0-0
            S. Dominguez RP0-0
            J. Hoffman RP0-0
            O. Kerkering RP0-0
            Y. Marte RP0-0
            M. Mercado RP0-0
            N. Nelson RP1-0
            A. Nola SP1-1
            M. Rucker RP0-0
            C. Sanchez SP0-0
            G. Soto RP0-0
            M. Strahm RP0-0
            R. Suarez SP1-0
            S. Turnbull SP0-0
            T. Walker SP0-0
            • 8TH INNING
              		Gonzalez homered to left, VanMeter scored20
            • 1ST INNING
              • Z. Wheeler Pitching:
              • A. Volpe: Strike looking, Volpe flied out to deep center
              • J. Soto: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Soto struck out looking
              • G. Torres: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Torres popped out to second
              • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • C. Beeter Pitching:
              • K. Schwarber: Schwarber grounded out to first
              • T. Turner: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Turner flied out to deep right
              • B. Harper: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Harper grounded out to second
              • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 2ND INNING
              • Z. Wheeler Pitching:
              • B. Rortvedt: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Rortvedt walked
              • E. Pereira: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Pereira reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Rortvedt out at second
              • J. VanMeter: Ball, Ball, VanMeter popped out to shortstop
              • O. Gonzalez: Foul, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gonzalez struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • C. Beeter Pitching:
              • J. Realmuto: Strike looking, Foul, Realmuto lined out to right
              • B. Stott: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Stott struck out swinging
              • A. Bohm: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Bohm struck out swinging
              • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 3RD INNING
              • Z. Wheeler Pitching:
              • O. Cabrera: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Cabrera walked
              • G. Allen: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Strike swinging, Allen struck out swinging
              • A. Volpe: Ball, Cabrera caught stealing second, catcher to second, Strike looking, Foul, Volpe grounded out to second
              • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • C. Beeter Pitching:
              • N. Castellanos: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
              • W. Merrifield: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Merrifield lined out to second
              • C. Pache: Ball, Ball, Ball, Pache singled to shallow right
              • K. Schwarber: Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Foul tip, Schwarber struck out on foul tip
              • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 4TH INNING
              • Mick Abel relieved Zack Wheeler
              • J. Soto: Foul, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Foul, Strike swinging, Soto struck out swinging
              • G. Torres: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Torres grounded out to first
              • B. Rortvedt: Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Rortvedt grounded out to second
              • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • C. Beeter Pitching:
              • T. Turner: Foul, Turner lined out to left
              • B. Harper: Harper singled to center
              • J. Realmuto: Ball, Foul, Realmuto flied out to deep right
              • B. Stott: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Stott grounded out to first
              • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 5TH INNING
              • M. Abel Pitching:
              • E. Pereira: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Pereira struck out looking
              • J. VanMeter: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, VanMeter grounded out to first
              • Tyler McKay relieved Mick Abel
              • O. Gonzalez: Ball, Strike swinging, Gonzalez grounded out to shortstop
              • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Luis Gil relieved Clayton Beeter
              • A. Bohm: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Bohm struck out swinging
              • N. Castellanos: Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Castellanos struck out swinging
              • W. Merrifield: Strike looking, Merrifield doubled to shallow left
              • C. Pache: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Pache struck out swinging
              • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • 6TH INNING
              • Connor Brogdon relieved Tyler McKay
              • O. Cabrera: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Cabrera singled to shallow center
              • G. Allen: Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Pickoff attempt, Allen lined out to right
              • A. Volpe: Strike looking, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Volpe struck out looking
              • J. Soto: Ball, Ball, Ball, Soto flied out to left
              • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
              • Roderick Arias at shortstop
              • Spencer Jones in center field
              • Greg Allen in right field
              • K. Schwarber: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Schwarber grounded out to second
              • T. Turner: Ball, Ball, Foul, Turner popped out to third
              • B. Harper: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Harper struck out swinging
              • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 7TH INNING
              • Scott Kingery at shortstop
              • Weston Wilson at first base
              • Aramis Garcia catching
              • Nick Podkul at second base
              • at third base
              • David Dahl in right field
              • Carlos De La Cruz in left field
              • Simon Muzziotti in center field
              • Andrew Bellatti relieved Connor Brogdon
              • G. Torres: Ball, Strike swinging, Torres grounded out to first
              • B. Rortvedt: Ball, Strike swinging, Rortvedt flied out to left
              • E. Pereira: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Pereira struck out swinging
              • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
              • Benjamin Cowles at second base
              • Christopher Familia in left field
              • A. Garcia: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Garcia struck out looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Garcia struck out swinging
              • D. Dahl: Strike swinging, Dahl flied out to shallow left
              • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • 8TH INNING
              • Luis Ortiz relieved Andrew Bellatti
              • J. VanMeter: Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Ball, VanMeter reached on an infield single to second
              • O. Gonzalez: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Gonzalez homered to left, VanMeter scored
              • O. Cabrera: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Cabrera struck out looking
              • G. Allen: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Allen grounded out to first
              • S. Jones: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Jones safe at first on 1st baseman Wilson fielding error
              • R. Arias: Strike looking, Foul, Arias singled to shallow left, Jones to second
              • Taylor Lehman relieved Luis Ortiz
              • B. Cowles: Cowles lined out to left
              • Middle of the 8th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)

            NYYYankees
            PHIPhillies
            • BayCare BallparkClearwater, FL
            TEAM STATS
            6-9
            .243
            AVG
            21
            HR
            90
            R
            5.28
            ERA
            6-7
            .242
            AVG
            19
            HR
            78
            R
            4.90
            ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHERS
            C. BeeterR
            0-0
            W-L
            5.0
            IP
            3.60
            ERA
            2.33
            SO/BB
            1.60
            WHIP
            Z. WheelerR
            0-0
            W-L
            2.0
            IP
            4.50
            ERA
            -
            SO/BB
            1.00
            WHIP
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .C. Beeter
            R
            0-0, 5.0 IP, 3.60 ERA
            PROBABLE PITCHER
            .Z. Wheeler
            R
            0-0, 2.0 IP, 4.50 ERA
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 A. Volpe SS23920.391
            2 J. Soto RF189104.500
            3 G. Torres 2B21741.333
            4 B. Rortvedt C12300.250
            5 E. Pereira LF24551.208
            6 J. VanMeter 3B18121.056
            7 O. Gonzalez DH21720.333
            8 O. Cabrera 1B26400.154
            9 G. Allen CF10300.300
            LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
            1 K. Schwarber DH21200.095
            2 T. Turner SS21820.381
            3 B. Harper 1B13300.231
            4 J. Realmuto C15521.333
            5 B. Stott 2B26741.269
            6 A. Bohm 3B15531.333
            7 N. Castellanos RF17322.176
            8 W. Merrifield LF16421.250
            9 C. Pache CF15432.267
            INJURIES
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Gerrit ColeElbow03-15-2024Questionable for start of season
            Tommy KahnleShoulder04-11-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 12
            Aaron JudgeUndisclosed03-12-2024Questionable for start of season
            Lou TrivinoElbow07-18-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
            Oswald PerazaShoulder05-03-2024Expected to be out until at least May 4
            Scott EffrossBack06-14-2024Expected to be out until at least Jun 15
            Jasson DominguezElbow07-13-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 14
            INJURIES
            PLAYERS
            		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
            Dylan CoveyShoulder03-11-2024Questionable for start of season
            Brandon MarshKnee03-27-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 28
            Rafael MarchanBack03-11-2024Questionable for start of season
            Around the Web Promoted by Taboola