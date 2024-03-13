away team background logo
  • 3R. Cardenas
    4: Cardenas walked4-0
    3: Ball3-0
    2: Ball2-0
    1: Ball1-0
  • 1ST INNING
    		Jansen safe at first on 3rd baseman Shenton fielding error, Biggio scored, Jansen to second10
  • 2ND INNING
    		Clement homered to left, Horwitz scored30
  • 3RD INNING
    		Schneider scored, Lukes to second on catcher Jackson throwing error40
    		Horwitz safe at first on 3rd baseman Shenton fielding error, Lukes scored, Horwitz to second50
    		Clement singled to center, Horwitz scored, Clement to second on center fielder Siri fielding error60
    		Ramirez doubled to deep left, Diaz and Pinto scored62
  • 4TH INNING
    		Jansen homered to left, Biggio scored82
  • 6TH INNING
    		Schneider homered to left92
LAST OUT
DUE UP 8TH
    123456789RHE
    TOR6-9
    		12320100-9110
    TB4-9
    		00200000-275
    • Charlotte Sports ParkPort Charlotte, FL
    TORBlue Jays
    TBRays
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    C. Biggio 2B32200101.500.600.8751.4757.0
    M. Hiraldo 2B10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
    D. Jansen C41121001.200.273.450.7237.0
    A. Sosa C10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
    D. Vogelbach DH40000001.211.318.579.8970.0
    a- R. Nunez PH-DH10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    D. Schneider LF42211001.217.333.522.8559.0
    W. Robertson RF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    N. Lukes RF41200002.500.500.7081.2085.0
    G. Martinez PR-LF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    E. Escobar 3B40000013.074.107.185.292-0.5
    T. Morris 3B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    S. Horwitz 1B42100010.083.214.083.2982.5
    D. Palmegiani 1B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    E. Clement SS41231000.400.423.7201.1439.0
    L. Jimenez SS00000000.167.286.167.4520.0
    C. Eden CF40100021.286.318.381.6990.0
    D. Brown CF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    HITTERSAB
    C. Biggio 2B3
    M. Hiraldo 2B1
    D. Jansen C4
    A. Sosa C1
    D. Vogelbach DH4
    a- R. Nunez PH-DH1
    D. Schneider LF4
    W. Robertson RF0
    N. Lukes RF4
    G. Martinez PR-LF0
    E. Escobar 3B4
    T. Morris 3B0
    S. Horwitz 1B4
    D. Palmegiani 1B0
    E. Clement SS4
    L. Jimenez SS0
    C. Eden CF4
    D. Brown CF0
    • a-grounded out for Vogelbach in the 8th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    Y. Diaz 1B31200000.278.278.444.7223.0
    T. Murray 1B10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
    B. Lowe 2B20000102.067.125.067.1921.0
    R. Simon 2B10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    H. Ramirez LF30120012.320.320.400.7203.5
    R. Cardenas LF00000000.350.350.6501.0000.0
    A. Shenton 3B30100012.259.286.333.6191.5
    C. Hinojosa 3B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    A. Rosario RF30100012.333.333.630.9630.5
    T. Peters RF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    J. Caballero SS30000012.261.320.478.798-0.5
    G. Jones SS00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    J. Siri CF20000001.167.273.333.6060.0
    J. Mangum CF10000010.462.563.8461.409-0.5
    A. Jackson C20100001.154.214.231.4452.0
    N. Meyer C10000000.333.333.6671.0000.0
    R. Pinto DH31100011.235.278.294.5721.5
    HITTERSAB
    Y. Diaz 1B3
    T. Murray 1B1
    B. Lowe 2B2
    R. Simon 2B1
    H. Ramirez LF3
    R. Cardenas LF0
    A. Shenton 3B3
    C. Hinojosa 3B0
    A. Rosario RF3
    T. Peters RF0
    J. Caballero SS3
    G. Jones SS0
    J. Siri CF2
    J. Mangum CF1
    A. Jackson C2
    N. Meyer C1
    R. Pinto DH3
      BATTING
      • 2B - C. Biggio 2 (3), D. Schneider
      • HR - D. Jansen, D. Schneider (2), E. Clement (2)
      • RBI - D. Jansen 2 (3), D. Schneider (2), E. Clement 3 (7)
      • 2-Out RBI - D. Schneider, E. Clement
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Jansen, N. Lukes, E. Escobar, C. Eden
      BATTING
      • 2B - H. Ramirez (2), A. Shenton (2), A. Jackson
      • RBI - H. Ramirez 2 (4)
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Shenton, A. Rosario, A. Jackson, R. Pinto
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - N. Lukes
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Biggio-Clement-Horwitz)
      FIELDING
      • E - A. Shenton 3 (3), J. Siri, A. Jackson
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      M. White3.05221205.001.562.0
      T. Mayza1.01000100.001.252.5
      N. Pearson2.01000107.711.505.5
      M. Fluharty1.20000300.000.006.5
      N. Long0.00000000.000.000.0
      PITCHERSIP
      M. White3.0
      T. Mayza1.0
      N. Pearson2.0
      M. Fluharty1.2
      N. Long0.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      Z. Eflin4.088412212.712.470.0
      C. Devenski2.03110112.251.002.5
      S. Armstrong1.00000106.001.003.5
      C. Poche1.00000200.000.004.0
      PITCHERSIP
      Z. Eflin4.0
      C. Devenski2.0
      S. Armstrong1.0
      C. Poche1.0
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - M. White 21-17, T. Mayza 6-6, N. Pearson 8-8, M. Fluharty 11-11, N. Long 4-0
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. White 6-0, T. Mayza 2-0, N. Pearson 0-4, M. Fluharty 1-1
      • Batters Faced - M. White 14, T. Mayza 4, N. Pearson 6, M. Fluharty 5, N. Long
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - Z. Eflin 32-27, C. Devenski 13-12, S. Armstrong 5-5, C. Poche 7-7
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Eflin 10-3, C. Devenski 2-4, S. Armstrong 1-1, C. Poche 1-0
      • Batters Faced - Z. Eflin 24, C. Devenski 9, S. Armstrong 3, C. Poche 3
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      A. Barger SS14350045.357.500.429.929
      B. Bichette SS274123004.444.444.5561.000
      S. Espinal 2B18433052.167.348.222.570
      V. Guerrero 1B19174115.368.400.579.979
      A. Hernandez RF.000.000.000.000
      K. Kiermaier CF15132106.200.200.400.600
      I. Kiner-Falefa SS16262032.375.524.438.961
      A. Kirk C20454302.250.250.7501.000
      O. Martinez SS16132033.188.316.250.566
      G. Springer RF15442133.267.389.467.856
      J. Turner DH18141054.222.417.278.694
      D. Varsho LF19365061.316.462.421.883
      BENCHAB
      A. Barger SS14
      B. Bichette SS27
      S. Espinal 2B18
      V. Guerrero 1B19
      A. Hernandez RF
      K. Kiermaier CF15
      I. Kiner-Falefa SS16
      A. Kirk C20
      O. Martinez SS16
      G. Springer RF15
      J. Turner DH18
      D. Varsho LF19
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      J. Aranda 2B24194022.375.423.542.965
      R. Arozarena LF18012026.056.143.056.198
      O. Basabe SS16030002.188.188.188.375
      J. Caminero SS26174114.269.296.423.719
      J. DeLuca LF13241014.308.438.308.745
      W. Franco SS.000.000.000.000
      J. Lowe RF3320010.667.7501.0001.750
      C. Mead 2B24484132.333.407.458.866
      R. Palacios 2B22354236.227.308.500.808
      I. Paredes 3B19350034.263.364.316.679
      T. Walls SS.000.000.000.000
      BENCHAB
      J. Aranda 2B24
      R. Arozarena LF18
      O. Basabe SS16
      J. Caminero SS26
      J. DeLuca LF13
      W. Franco SS
      J. Lowe RF3
      C. Mead 2B24
      R. Palacios 2B22
      I. Paredes 3B19
      T. Walls SS
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      C. Bassitt SP0-109.13.86841050.86
      J. Berrios SP0-005.00.00400141.00
      G. Cabrera RP0-004.23.86422271.29
      H. Danner RP0-014.02.25211140.75
      B. Francis RP1-108.03.387302101.13
      Y. Garcia RP2-005.23.18322250.88
      K. Gausman SP-0.00.000.00
      C. Green RP0-003.116.201063153.30
      Y. Kikuchi SP1-104.112.46862282.31
      B. Little RP1-003.27.36330361.64
      A. Macko SP-0.00.000.00
      A. Manoah SP0-001.221.60340102.40
      W. Parsons SP0-003.27.36430241.64
      Z. Pop RP0-003.20.00200221.09
      T. Richards RP0-004.25.79631482.14
      Y. Rodriguez P-0.00.000.00
      J. Romano RP0-004.12.08210260.92
      E. Swanson RP0-001.00.00000010.00
      Y. Zulueta SP0-105.010.80760422.20
      BULLPENW-L
      C. Bassitt SP0-1
      J. Berrios SP0-0
      G. Cabrera RP0-0
      H. Danner RP0-0
      B. Francis RP1-1
      Y. Garcia RP2-0
      K. Gausman SP-
      C. Green RP0-0
      Y. Kikuchi SP1-1
      B. Little RP1-0
      A. Macko SP-
      A. Manoah SP0-0
      W. Parsons SP0-0
      Z. Pop RP0-0
      T. Richards RP0-0
      Y. Rodriguez P-
      J. Romano RP0-0
      E. Swanson RP0-0
      Y. Zulueta SP0-1
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      J. Adam RP0-001.00.00000000.00
      T. Alexander RP0-004.02.25610121.75
      S. Baz SP-0.00.000.00
      T. Bradley SP1-003.00.00200010.67
      A. Civale SP0-106.09.00763231.50
      G. Cleavinger RP0-002.04.50111101.00
      Y. Curet SP0-102.09.00220332.50
      P. Fairbanks RP-0.00.000.00
      K. Kelly RP0-002.00.00200021.00
      Z. Littell SP0-005.00.00500141.20
      J. Lopez RP1-003.18.10131521.80
      P. Maton RP0-001.00.00000020.00
      R. Pepiot RP0-104.211.571161162.57
      M. Rodriguez RP0-005.00.00601091.20
      J. Springs SP-0.00.000.00
      C. White RP0-102.213.50342231.88
      BULLPENW-L
      J. Adam RP0-0
      T. Alexander RP0-0
      S. Baz SP-
      T. Bradley SP1-0
      A. Civale SP0-1
      G. Cleavinger RP0-0
      Y. Curet SP0-1
      P. Fairbanks RP-
      K. Kelly RP0-0
      Z. Littell SP0-0
      J. Lopez RP1-0
      P. Maton RP0-0
      R. Pepiot RP0-1
      M. Rodriguez RP0-0
      J. Springs SP-
      C. White RP0-1
        • 1ST INNING
          		Jansen safe at first on 3rd baseman Shenton fielding error, Biggio scored, Jansen to second10
        • 2ND INNING
          		Clement homered to left, Horwitz scored30
        • 3RD INNING
          		Schneider scored, Lukes to second on catcher Jackson throwing error40
          		Horwitz safe at first on 3rd baseman Shenton fielding error, Lukes scored, Horwitz to second50
          		Clement singled to center, Horwitz scored, Clement to second on center fielder Siri fielding error60
          		Ramirez doubled to deep left, Diaz and Pinto scored62
        • 4TH INNING
          		Jansen homered to left, Biggio scored82
        • 6TH INNING
          		Schneider homered to left92
        • 1ST INNING
          • Z. Eflin Pitching:
          • C. Biggio: Biggio doubled to deep right
          • D. Jansen: Jansen safe at first on 3rd baseman Shenton fielding error, Biggio scored, Jansen to second
          • D. Vogelbach: Vogelbach popped out to shortstop
          • D. Schneider: Schneider popped out to second
          • N. Lukes: Lukes grounded out to shortstop
          • Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • M. White Pitching:
          • Y. Diaz: Diaz singled to right center
          • B. Lowe: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Lowe walked, Diaz to second
          • H. Ramirez: Ramirez grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Diaz to third, Lowe out at second
          • A. Shenton: Shenton lined out to center
          • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
        • 2ND INNING
          • Z. Eflin Pitching:
          • E. Escobar: Escobar popped out to catcher
          • S. Horwitz: Horwitz singled to right
          • E. Clement: Clement homered to left, Horwitz scored
          • C. Eden: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Eden struck out looking
          • C. Biggio: Biggio doubled to deep right
          • D. Jansen: Jansen grounded out to pitcher
          • Middle of the 2nd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • M. White Pitching:
          • A. Rosario: Rosario singled to right center
          • J. Caballero: Pickoff attempt, Caballero fouled out to first
          • J. Siri: Siri grounded out to shortstop, Rosario to second
          • A. Jackson: Pickoff attempt, Jackson grounded out to third
          • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 3RD INNING
          • Z. Eflin Pitching:
          • D. Vogelbach: Vogelbach grounded out to second
          • D. Schneider: Schneider safe at first on 3rd baseman Shenton fielding error, Schneider to second
          • N. Lukes: Lukes singled to shallow right, Schneider to third
          • E. Escobar: Ball, Schneider scored, Lukes to second on catcher Jackson throwing error, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Escobar struck out swinging
          • S. Horwitz: Horwitz safe at first on 3rd baseman Shenton fielding error, Lukes scored, Horwitz to second
          • E. Clement: Clement singled to center, Horwitz scored, Clement to second on center fielder Siri fielding error
          • C. Eden: Eden grounded out to pitcher
          • Middle of the 3rd (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • M. White Pitching:
          • R. Pinto: Pinto singled to shallow left
          • Y. Diaz: Diaz singled to left center, Pinto to third
          • B. Lowe: Lowe popped out to shortstop
          • H. Ramirez: Ramirez doubled to deep left, Diaz and Pinto scored
          • A. Shenton: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Shenton struck out swinging
          • A. Rosario: Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Rosario struck out on foul tip
          • End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 4 Errors)
        • 4TH INNING
          • Z. Eflin Pitching:
          • C. Biggio: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Biggio walked
          • D. Jansen: Strike looking, Jansen homered to left, Biggio scored
          • D. Vogelbach: Vogelbach flied out to right
          • D. Schneider: Schneider doubled to left
          • N. Lukes: Lukes flied out to right, Schneider to third
          • E. Escobar: Escobar grounded out to second
          • Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Tim Mayza relieved Mitch White
          • J. Caballero: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Caballero struck out swinging
          • J. Siri: Siri grounded out to third
          • A. Jackson: Jackson doubled to deep left
          • R. Pinto: Pinto popped out to second
          • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 5TH INNING
          • Chris Devenski relieved Zach Eflin
          • S. Horwitz: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Horwitz struck out swinging
          • E. Clement: Clement flied out to deep center
          • C. Eden: Eden singled to shallow left center
          • C. Biggio: Pickoff attempt, Biggio flied out to left
          • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • Nate Pearson relieved Tim Mayza
          • Y. Diaz: Diaz flied out to right
          • B. Lowe: Lowe lined out to right
          • H. Ramirez: Foul, Foul, Strike looking, Ramirez struck out looking
          • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • 6TH INNING
          • C. Devenski Pitching:
          • D. Jansen: Jansen flied out to center
          • D. Vogelbach: Vogelbach grounded out to pitcher
          • D. Schneider: Strike looking, Ball, Schneider homered to left
          • N. Lukes: Lukes singled to center
          • Gabriel Martinez ran for Nathan Lukes
          • E. Escobar: Escobar grounded out to first
          • Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Will Robertson in right field
          • Gabriel Martinez in left field
          • Tanner Morris at third base
          • A. Shenton: Shenton doubled to left
          • A. Rosario: Rosario flied out to center
          • J. Caballero: Caballero flied out to center
          • J. Siri: Shenton picked off at second, pitcher to second
          • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • 7TH INNING
          • Tanner Murray at first base
          • Ronny Simon at second base
          • Ruben Cardenas in left field
          • C.J. Hinojosa at third base
          • Tristan Peters in right field
          • Greg Jones at shortstop
          • Jake Mangum in center field
          • Nick Meyer catching
          • Shawn Armstrong relieved Chris Devenski
          • S. Horwitz: Horwitz grounded out to second
          • E. Clement: Clement flied out to right
          • C. Eden: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Eden struck out swinging
          • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Miguel Hiraldo at second base
          • Andres Sosa catching
          • Damiano Palmegiani at first base
          • Leonardo Jimenez at shortstop
          • Devonte Brown in center field
          • Mason Fluharty relieved Nate Pearson
          • J. Mangum: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Mangum struck out swinging
          • N. Meyer: Meyer flied out to right
          • R. Pinto: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Pinto struck out looking
          • Simon grounded out to third, Rodriguez to third on catcher Banuelos throwing error
        • 8TH INNING
          • Colin Poche relieved Shawn Armstrong
          • M. Hiraldo: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hiraldo struck out swinging
          • A. Sosa: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Sosa struck out swinging
          • Rainer Nunez hit for Daniel Vogelbach
          • R. Nunez: Nunez grounded out to third
          • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • Rainer Nunez at designated hitter
          • T. Murray: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Murray struck out swinging
          • R. Simon: In play
          • Nolan Long relieved Mason Fluharty
          • R. Cardenas: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Cardenas walked

        TORBlue Jays
        TBRays
        • Charlotte Sports ParkPort Charlotte, FL
        TEAM STATS
        6-9
        .253
        AVG
        16
        HR
        83
        R
        5.31
        ERA
        4-9
        .257
        AVG
        16
        HR
        71
        R
        5.36
        ERA
        PROBABLE PITCHERS
        M. WhiteR
        0-0
        W-L
        6.0
        IP
        4.50
        ERA
        0.33
        SO/BB
        1.33
        WHIP
        Z. EflinR
        0-1
        W-L
        1.2
        IP
        21.60
        ERA
        3.00
        SO/BB
        3.00
        WHIP
        PROBABLE PITCHER
        .M. White
        R
        0-0, 6.0 IP, 4.50 ERA
        PROBABLE PITCHER
        .Z. Eflin
        R
        0-1, 1.2 IP, 21.60 ERA
        LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
        1 C. Biggio 2B5200.400
        2 D. Jansen C16310.188
        3 D. Vogelbach DH15432.267
        4 D. Schneider LF19311.158
        5 N. Lukes RF201050.500
        6 E. Escobar 3B23230.087
        7 S. Horwitz 1B20100.050
        8 E. Clement SS21841.381
        9 C. Eden CF17510.294
        LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
        1 Y. Diaz 1B15341.200
        2 B. Lowe 2B13100.077
        3 H. Ramirez LF22720.318
        4 A. Shenton 3B24650.250
        5 A. Rosario RF24832.333
        6 J. Caballero SS20611.300
        7 J. Siri CF16351.188
        8 A. Jackson C11110.091
        9 R. Pinto DH14310.214
        INJURIES
        INJURIES
        PLAYERS
        		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
        Kevin GausmanShoulder03-15-2024Questionable for start of season
        Vladimir GuerreroKnee03-11-2024Questionable for start of season
        Alek ManoahShoulder04-11-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 12
        INJURIES
        PLAYERS
        		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
        Jeffrey SpringsElbow06-30-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 1
        Joshua LoweHip03-13-2024Questionable for start of season
        Shane BazElbow04-30-2024Expected to be out until at least May 1
        Jonny DeLucaHand04-14-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 15
        Drew RasmussenElbow08-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
        Taylor WallsHip04-19-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 20
        Shane McClanahanElbow01-31-2025Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2025
        Wander FrancoPersonal03-27-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 28