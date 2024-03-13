Jeffrey Springs Elbow 06-30-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 1

Joshua Lowe Hip 03-13-2024 Questionable for start of season

Shane Baz Elbow 04-30-2024 Expected to be out until at least May 1

Jonny DeLuca Hand 04-14-2024 Expected to be out until at least Apr 15

Drew Rasmussen Elbow 08-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Sep 1

Taylor Walls Hip 04-19-2024 Expected to be out until at least Apr 20

Shane McClanahan Elbow 01-31-2025 Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2025