Jansen safe at first on 3rd baseman Shenton fielding error, Biggio scored, Jansen to second 1 0 2ND INNING Clement homered to left, Horwitz scored 3 0 3RD INNING Schneider scored, Lukes to second on catcher Jackson throwing error 4 0 Horwitz safe at first on 3rd baseman Shenton fielding error, Lukes scored, Horwitz to second 5 0 Clement singled to center, Horwitz scored, Clement to second on center fielder Siri fielding error 6 0 Ramirez doubled to deep left, Diaz and Pinto scored 6 2 4TH INNING Jansen homered to left, Biggio scored 8 2 6TH INNING Schneider homered to left 9 2
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Biggio 2B
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|.600
|.875
|1.475
|7.0
|M. Hiraldo 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|D. Jansen C
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.273
|.450
|.723
|7.0
|A. Sosa C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|D. Vogelbach DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|.318
|.579
|.897
|0.0
|a- R. Nunez PH-DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|D. Schneider LF
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|.333
|.522
|.855
|9.0
|W. Robertson RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|N. Lukes RF
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|.500
|.708
|1.208
|5.0
|G. Martinez PR-LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|E. Escobar 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.074
|.107
|.185
|.292
|-0.5
|T. Morris 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|S. Horwitz 1B
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.083
|.214
|.083
|.298
|2.5
|D. Palmegiani 1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|E. Clement SS
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|.423
|.720
|1.143
|9.0
|L. Jimenez SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|.286
|.167
|.452
|0.0
|C. Eden CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.286
|.318
|.381
|.699
|0.0
|D. Brown CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
- a-grounded out for Vogelbach in the 8th
- 2B - C. Biggio 2 (3), D. Schneider
- HR - D. Jansen, D. Schneider (2), E. Clement (2)
- RBI - D. Jansen 2 (3), D. Schneider (2), E. Clement 3 (7)
- 2-Out RBI - D. Schneider, E. Clement
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Jansen, N. Lukes, E. Escobar, C. Eden
- 2B - H. Ramirez (2), A. Shenton (2), A. Jackson
- RBI - H. Ramirez 2 (4)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Shenton, A. Rosario, A. Jackson, R. Pinto
- SB - N. Lukes
- DP - (Biggio-Clement-Horwitz)
- E - A. Shenton 3 (3), J. Siri, A. Jackson
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. White
|3.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|5.00
|1.56
|2.0
|T. Mayza
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.25
|2.5
|N. Pearson
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7.71
|1.50
|5.5
|M. Fluharty
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|6.5
|N. Long
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Z. Eflin
|4.0
|8
|8
|4
|1
|2
|2
|12.71
|2.47
|0.0
|C. Devenski
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2.25
|1.00
|2.5
|S. Armstrong
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
|1.00
|3.5
|C. Poche
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
- Pitches-Strikes - M. White 21-17, T. Mayza 6-6, N. Pearson 8-8, M. Fluharty 11-11, N. Long 4-0
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. White 6-0, T. Mayza 2-0, N. Pearson 0-4, M. Fluharty 1-1
- Batters Faced - M. White 14, T. Mayza 4, N. Pearson 6, M. Fluharty 5, N. Long
- Pitches-Strikes - Z. Eflin 32-27, C. Devenski 13-12, S. Armstrong 5-5, C. Poche 7-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Eflin 10-3, C. Devenski 2-4, S. Armstrong 1-1, C. Poche 1-0
- Batters Faced - Z. Eflin 24, C. Devenski 9, S. Armstrong 3, C. Poche 3
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|A. Barger SS
|14
|3
|5
|0
|0
|4
|5
|.357
|.500
|.429
|.929
|B. Bichette SS
|27
|4
|12
|3
|0
|0
|4
|.444
|.444
|.556
|1.000
|S. Espinal 2B
|18
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|2
|.167
|.348
|.222
|.570
|V. Guerrero 1B
|19
|1
|7
|4
|1
|1
|5
|.368
|.400
|.579
|.979
|A. Hernandez RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|K. Kiermaier CF
|15
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|.200
|.200
|.400
|.600
|I. Kiner-Falefa SS
|16
|2
|6
|2
|0
|3
|2
|.375
|.524
|.438
|.961
|A. Kirk C
|20
|4
|5
|4
|3
|0
|2
|.250
|.250
|.750
|1.000
|O. Martinez SS
|16
|1
|3
|2
|0
|3
|3
|.188
|.316
|.250
|.566
|G. Springer RF
|15
|4
|4
|2
|1
|3
|3
|.267
|.389
|.467
|.856
|J. Turner DH
|18
|1
|4
|1
|0
|5
|4
|.222
|.417
|.278
|.694
|D. Varsho LF
|19
|3
|6
|5
|0
|6
|1
|.316
|.462
|.421
|.883
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Aranda 2B
|24
|1
|9
|4
|0
|2
|2
|.375
|.423
|.542
|.965
|R. Arozarena LF
|18
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|.056
|.143
|.056
|.198
|O. Basabe SS
|16
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|.188
|.188
|.375
|J. Caminero SS
|26
|1
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|.269
|.296
|.423
|.719
|J. DeLuca LF
|13
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|.308
|.438
|.308
|.745
|W. Franco SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Lowe RF
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.667
|.750
|1.000
|1.750
|C. Mead 2B
|24
|4
|8
|4
|1
|3
|2
|.333
|.407
|.458
|.866
|R. Palacios 2B
|22
|3
|5
|4
|2
|3
|6
|.227
|.308
|.500
|.808
|I. Paredes 3B
|19
|3
|5
|0
|0
|3
|4
|.263
|.364
|.316
|.679
|T. Walls SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|C. Bassitt SP
|0-1
|0
|9.1
|3.86
|8
|4
|1
|0
|5
|0.86
|J. Berrios SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.00
|G. Cabrera RP
|0-0
|0
|4.2
|3.86
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|1.29
|H. Danner RP
|0-0
|1
|4.0
|2.25
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0.75
|B. Francis RP
|1-1
|0
|8.0
|3.38
|7
|3
|0
|2
|10
|1.13
|Y. Garcia RP
|2-0
|0
|5.2
|3.18
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|0.88
|K. Gausman SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Green RP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|16.20
|10
|6
|3
|1
|5
|3.30
|Y. Kikuchi SP
|1-1
|0
|4.1
|12.46
|8
|6
|2
|2
|8
|2.31
|B. Little RP
|1-0
|0
|3.2
|7.36
|3
|3
|0
|3
|6
|1.64
|A. Macko SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Manoah SP
|0-0
|0
|1.2
|21.60
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2.40
|W. Parsons SP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|7.36
|4
|3
|0
|2
|4
|1.64
|Z. Pop RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1.09
|T. Richards RP
|0-0
|0
|4.2
|5.79
|6
|3
|1
|4
|8
|2.14
|Y. Rodriguez P
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Romano RP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|2.08
|2
|1
|0
|2
|6
|0.92
|E. Swanson RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Y. Zulueta SP
|0-1
|0
|5.0
|10.80
|7
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2.20
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Adam RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|T. Alexander RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|2.25
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1.75
|S. Baz SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Bradley SP
|1-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.67
|A. Civale SP
|0-1
|0
|6.0
|9.00
|7
|6
|3
|2
|3
|1.50
|G. Cleavinger RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|4.50
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1.00
|Y. Curet SP
|0-1
|0
|2.0
|9.00
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|P. Fairbanks RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Kelly RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.00
|Z. Littell SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.20
|J. Lopez RP
|1-0
|0
|3.1
|8.10
|1
|3
|1
|5
|2
|1.80
|P. Maton RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|R. Pepiot RP
|0-1
|0
|4.2
|11.57
|11
|6
|1
|1
|6
|2.57
|M. Rodriguez RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|6
|0
|1
|0
|9
|1.20
|J. Springs SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. White RP
|0-1
|0
|2.2
|13.50
|3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1.88
- NOW PITCHING
- NOW BATTING0-0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Biggio 2B
|3
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.500
|.600
|.875
|1.475
|7.0
|M. Hiraldo 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|D. Jansen C
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.273
|.450
|.723
|7.0
|A. Sosa C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|D. Vogelbach DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|.318
|.579
|.897
|0.0
|a- R. Nunez PH-DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|D. Schneider LF
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|.333
|.522
|.855
|9.0
|W. Robertson RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|N. Lukes RF
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.500
|.500
|.708
|1.208
|5.0
|G. Martinez PR-LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|E. Escobar 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.074
|.107
|.185
|.292
|-0.5
|T. Morris 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|S. Horwitz 1B
|4
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.083
|.214
|.083
|.298
|2.5
|D. Palmegiani 1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|E. Clement SS
|4
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.400
|.423
|.720
|1.143
|9.0
|L. Jimenez SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|.286
|.167
|.452
|0.0
|C. Eden CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.286
|.318
|.381
|.699
|0.0
|D. Brown CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|Total
|38
|9
|11
|6
|3
|1
|6
|10
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- a-grounded out for Vogelbach in the 8th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|Y. Diaz 1B
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.278
|.278
|.444
|.722
|3.0
|T. Murray 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|B. Lowe 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.067
|.125
|.067
|.192
|1.0
|R. Simon 2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|H. Ramirez LF
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.320
|.320
|.400
|.720
|3.5
|R. Cardenas LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.350
|.350
|.650
|1.000
|0.0
|A. Shenton 3B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.259
|.286
|.333
|.619
|1.5
|C. Hinojosa 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|A. Rosario RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.333
|.333
|.630
|.963
|0.5
|T. Peters RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Caballero SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.261
|.320
|.478
|.798
|-0.5
|G. Jones SS
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|J. Siri CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|.273
|.333
|.606
|0.0
|J. Mangum CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.462
|.563
|.846
|1.409
|-0.5
|A. Jackson C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.154
|.214
|.231
|.445
|2.0
|N. Meyer C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.000
|0.0
|R. Pinto DH
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|.278
|.294
|.572
|1.5
|Total
|28
|2
|7
|2
|0
|2
|7
|13
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- 2B - C. Biggio 2 (3), D. Schneider
- HR - D. Jansen, D. Schneider (2), E. Clement (2)
- RBI - D. Jansen 2 (3), D. Schneider (2), E. Clement 3 (7)
- 2-Out RBI - D. Schneider, E. Clement
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. Jansen, N. Lukes, E. Escobar, C. Eden
- 2B - H. Ramirez (2), A. Shenton (2), A. Jackson
- RBI - H. Ramirez 2 (4)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Shenton, A. Rosario, A. Jackson, R. Pinto
- SB - N. Lukes
- DP - (Biggio-Clement-Horwitz)
- E - A. Shenton 3 (3), J. Siri, A. Jackson
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. White
|3.0
|5
|2
|2
|1
|2
|0
|5.00
|1.56
|2.0
|T. Mayza
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|1.25
|2.5
|N. Pearson
|2.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7.71
|1.50
|5.5
|M. Fluharty
|1.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|6.5
|N. Long
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.0
|Total
|7.2
|7
|2
|2
|2
|7
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Z. Eflin
|4.0
|8
|8
|4
|1
|2
|2
|12.71
|2.47
|0.0
|C. Devenski
|2.0
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2.25
|1.00
|2.5
|S. Armstrong
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
|1.00
|3.5
|C. Poche
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|Total
|8.0
|11
|9
|5
|1
|6
|3
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - M. White 21-17, T. Mayza 6-6, N. Pearson 8-8, M. Fluharty 11-11, N. Long 4-0
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. White 6-0, T. Mayza 2-0, N. Pearson 0-4, M. Fluharty 1-1
- Batters Faced - M. White 14, T. Mayza 4, N. Pearson 6, M. Fluharty 5, N. Long
- Pitches-Strikes - Z. Eflin 32-27, C. Devenski 13-12, S. Armstrong 5-5, C. Poche 7-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Z. Eflin 10-3, C. Devenski 2-4, S. Armstrong 1-1, C. Poche 1-0
- Batters Faced - Z. Eflin 24, C. Devenski 9, S. Armstrong 3, C. Poche 3
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|A. Barger SS
|14
|3
|5
|0
|0
|4
|5
|.357
|.500
|.429
|.929
|B. Bichette SS
|27
|4
|12
|3
|0
|0
|4
|.444
|.444
|.556
|1.000
|S. Espinal 2B
|18
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5
|2
|.167
|.348
|.222
|.570
|V. Guerrero 1B
|19
|1
|7
|4
|1
|1
|5
|.368
|.400
|.579
|.979
|A. Hernandez RF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|K. Kiermaier CF
|15
|1
|3
|2
|1
|0
|6
|.200
|.200
|.400
|.600
|I. Kiner-Falefa SS
|16
|2
|6
|2
|0
|3
|2
|.375
|.524
|.438
|.961
|A. Kirk C
|20
|4
|5
|4
|3
|0
|2
|.250
|.250
|.750
|1.000
|O. Martinez SS
|16
|1
|3
|2
|0
|3
|3
|.188
|.316
|.250
|.566
|G. Springer RF
|15
|4
|4
|2
|1
|3
|3
|.267
|.389
|.467
|.856
|J. Turner DH
|18
|1
|4
|1
|0
|5
|4
|.222
|.417
|.278
|.694
|D. Varsho LF
|19
|3
|6
|5
|0
|6
|1
|.316
|.462
|.421
|.883
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|J. Aranda 2B
|24
|1
|9
|4
|0
|2
|2
|.375
|.423
|.542
|.965
|R. Arozarena LF
|18
|0
|1
|2
|0
|2
|6
|.056
|.143
|.056
|.198
|O. Basabe SS
|16
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|.188
|.188
|.375
|J. Caminero SS
|26
|1
|7
|4
|1
|1
|4
|.269
|.296
|.423
|.719
|J. DeLuca LF
|13
|2
|4
|1
|0
|1
|4
|.308
|.438
|.308
|.745
|W. Franco SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|J. Lowe RF
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.667
|.750
|1.000
|1.750
|C. Mead 2B
|24
|4
|8
|4
|1
|3
|2
|.333
|.407
|.458
|.866
|R. Palacios 2B
|22
|3
|5
|4
|2
|3
|6
|.227
|.308
|.500
|.808
|I. Paredes 3B
|19
|3
|5
|0
|0
|3
|4
|.263
|.364
|.316
|.679
|T. Walls SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|C. Bassitt SP
|0-1
|0
|9.1
|3.86
|8
|4
|1
|0
|5
|0.86
|J. Berrios SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.00
|G. Cabrera RP
|0-0
|0
|4.2
|3.86
|4
|2
|2
|2
|7
|1.29
|H. Danner RP
|0-0
|1
|4.0
|2.25
|2
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0.75
|B. Francis RP
|1-1
|0
|8.0
|3.38
|7
|3
|0
|2
|10
|1.13
|Y. Garcia RP
|2-0
|0
|5.2
|3.18
|3
|2
|2
|2
|5
|0.88
|K. Gausman SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Green RP
|0-0
|0
|3.1
|16.20
|10
|6
|3
|1
|5
|3.30
|Y. Kikuchi SP
|1-1
|0
|4.1
|12.46
|8
|6
|2
|2
|8
|2.31
|B. Little RP
|1-0
|0
|3.2
|7.36
|3
|3
|0
|3
|6
|1.64
|A. Macko SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|A. Manoah SP
|0-0
|0
|1.2
|21.60
|3
|4
|0
|1
|0
|2.40
|W. Parsons SP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|7.36
|4
|3
|0
|2
|4
|1.64
|Z. Pop RP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|1.09
|T. Richards RP
|0-0
|0
|4.2
|5.79
|6
|3
|1
|4
|8
|2.14
|Y. Rodriguez P
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Romano RP
|0-0
|0
|4.1
|2.08
|2
|1
|0
|2
|6
|0.92
|E. Swanson RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.00
|Y. Zulueta SP
|0-1
|0
|5.0
|10.80
|7
|6
|0
|4
|2
|2.20
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Adam RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|T. Alexander RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|2.25
|6
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1.75
|S. Baz SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|T. Bradley SP
|1-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0.67
|A. Civale SP
|0-1
|0
|6.0
|9.00
|7
|6
|3
|2
|3
|1.50
|G. Cleavinger RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|4.50
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1.00
|Y. Curet SP
|0-1
|0
|2.0
|9.00
|2
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2.50
|P. Fairbanks RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|K. Kelly RP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1.00
|Z. Littell SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|1.20
|J. Lopez RP
|1-0
|0
|3.1
|8.10
|1
|3
|1
|5
|2
|1.80
|P. Maton RP
|0-0
|0
|1.0
|0.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|R. Pepiot RP
|0-1
|0
|4.2
|11.57
|11
|6
|1
|1
|6
|2.57
|M. Rodriguez RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|6
|0
|1
|0
|9
|1.20
|J. Springs SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. White RP
|0-1
|0
|2.2
|13.50
|3
|4
|2
|2
|3
|1.88
1ST INNING Jansen safe at first on 3rd baseman Shenton fielding error, Biggio scored, Jansen to second 1 0 2ND INNING Clement homered to left, Horwitz scored 3 0 3RD INNING Schneider scored, Lukes to second on catcher Jackson throwing error 4 0 Horwitz safe at first on 3rd baseman Shenton fielding error, Lukes scored, Horwitz to second 5 0 Clement singled to center, Horwitz scored, Clement to second on center fielder Siri fielding error 6 0 Ramirez doubled to deep left, Diaz and Pinto scored 6 2 4TH INNING Jansen homered to left, Biggio scored 8 2 6TH INNING Schneider homered to left 9 2
- Z. Eflin Pitching:
- C. Biggio: Biggio doubled to deep right
- D. Jansen: Jansen safe at first on 3rd baseman Shenton fielding error, Biggio scored, Jansen to second
- D. Vogelbach: Vogelbach popped out to shortstop
- D. Schneider: Schneider popped out to second
- N. Lukes: Lukes grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. White Pitching:
- Y. Diaz: Diaz singled to right center
- B. Lowe: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Lowe walked, Diaz to second
- H. Ramirez: Ramirez grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Diaz to third, Lowe out at second
- A. Shenton: Shenton lined out to center
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
- Z. Eflin Pitching:
- E. Escobar: Escobar popped out to catcher
- S. Horwitz: Horwitz singled to right
- E. Clement: Clement homered to left, Horwitz scored
- C. Eden: Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, Eden struck out looking
- C. Biggio: Biggio doubled to deep right
- D. Jansen: Jansen grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 2nd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Eflin Pitching:
- D. Vogelbach: Vogelbach grounded out to second
- D. Schneider: Schneider safe at first on 3rd baseman Shenton fielding error, Schneider to second
- N. Lukes: Lukes singled to shallow right, Schneider to third
- E. Escobar: Ball, Schneider scored, Lukes to second on catcher Jackson throwing error, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Escobar struck out swinging
- S. Horwitz: Horwitz safe at first on 3rd baseman Shenton fielding error, Lukes scored, Horwitz to second
- E. Clement: Clement singled to center, Horwitz scored, Clement to second on center fielder Siri fielding error
- C. Eden: Eden grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 3rd (3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. White Pitching:
- R. Pinto: Pinto singled to shallow left
- Y. Diaz: Diaz singled to left center, Pinto to third
- B. Lowe: Lowe popped out to shortstop
- H. Ramirez: Ramirez doubled to deep left, Diaz and Pinto scored
- A. Shenton: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Shenton struck out swinging
- A. Rosario: Foul, Foul, Foul tip, Rosario struck out on foul tip
- End of the 3rd (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 4 Errors)
- Z. Eflin Pitching:
- C. Biggio: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Biggio walked
- D. Jansen: Strike looking, Jansen homered to left, Biggio scored
- D. Vogelbach: Vogelbach flied out to right
- D. Schneider: Schneider doubled to left
- N. Lukes: Lukes flied out to right, Schneider to third
- E. Escobar: Escobar grounded out to second
- Middle of the 4th (2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Chris Devenski relieved Zach Eflin
- S. Horwitz: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Horwitz struck out swinging
- E. Clement: Clement flied out to deep center
- C. Eden: Eden singled to shallow left center
- C. Biggio: Pickoff attempt, Biggio flied out to left
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Devenski Pitching:
- D. Jansen: Jansen flied out to center
- D. Vogelbach: Vogelbach grounded out to pitcher
- D. Schneider: Strike looking, Ball, Schneider homered to left
- N. Lukes: Lukes singled to center
- Gabriel Martinez ran for Nathan Lukes
- E. Escobar: Escobar grounded out to first
- Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Tanner Murray at first base
- Ronny Simon at second base
- Ruben Cardenas in left field
- C.J. Hinojosa at third base
- Tristan Peters in right field
- Greg Jones at shortstop
- Jake Mangum in center field
- Nick Meyer catching
- Shawn Armstrong relieved Chris Devenski
- S. Horwitz: Horwitz grounded out to second
- E. Clement: Clement flied out to right
- C. Eden: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Eden struck out swinging
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Miguel Hiraldo at second base
- Andres Sosa catching
- Damiano Palmegiani at first base
- Leonardo Jimenez at shortstop
- Devonte Brown in center field
- Mason Fluharty relieved Nate Pearson
- J. Mangum: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Mangum struck out swinging
- N. Meyer: Meyer flied out to right
- R. Pinto: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Pinto struck out looking
- Simon grounded out to third, Rodriguez to third on catcher Banuelos throwing error
- Colin Poche relieved Shawn Armstrong
- M. Hiraldo: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Hiraldo struck out swinging
- A. Sosa: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Sosa struck out swinging
- Rainer Nunez hit for Daniel Vogelbach
- R. Nunez: Nunez grounded out to third
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 C. Biggio 2B
|5
|2
|0
|0
|.400
|2 D. Jansen C
|16
|3
|1
|0
|.188
|3 D. Vogelbach DH
|15
|4
|3
|2
|.267
|4 D. Schneider LF
|19
|3
|1
|1
|.158
|5 N. Lukes RF
|20
|10
|5
|0
|.500
|6 E. Escobar 3B
|23
|2
|3
|0
|.087
|7 S. Horwitz 1B
|20
|1
|0
|0
|.050
|8 E. Clement SS
|21
|8
|4
|1
|.381
|9 C. Eden CF
|17
|5
|1
|0
|.294
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Kevin Gausman
|Shoulder
|03-15-2024Questionable for start of season
|Vladimir Guerrero
|Knee
|03-11-2024Questionable for start of season
|Alek Manoah
|Shoulder
|04-11-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 12
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Jeffrey Springs
|Elbow
|06-30-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 1
|Joshua Lowe
|Hip
|03-13-2024Questionable for start of season
|Shane Baz
|Elbow
|04-30-2024Expected to be out until at least May 1
|Jonny DeLuca
|Hand
|04-14-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 15
|Drew Rasmussen
|Elbow
|08-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Sep 1
|Taylor Walls
|Hip
|04-19-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 20
|Shane McClanahan
|Elbow
|01-31-2025Expected to be out until at least Feb 1, 2025
|Wander Franco
|Personal
|03-27-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 28