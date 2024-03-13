Live
Box Score
Plays
Live
Box Score
Plays
Tweets
8th
B
S
O
Pitches
On Base
Defense
1
2
3
4
5
6
- PITCHER0.1 IP, BB, SO, 11 P
- BATTER0-0
9 D. Crews 6: 97 mph Cutter Ball 3-2 5: 84 mph Curveball Ball 2-2 4: 82 mph Curveball Foul 1-2 3: 97 mph Cutter Foul 1-2 2: 98 mph Cutter Foul 1-1 1: 80 mph Curveball Ball 1-0 1ST INNING Arenado singled to left, Donovan scored, Goldschmidt to third 0 1 Contreras hit sacrifice fly to right, Goldschmidt scored, Arenado to second 0 2 2ND INNING Gorman singled to shallow right, Donovan scored, Goldschmidt out at third 0 3 3RD INNING Winker singled to left, Garcia scored, Young to second 1 3 4TH INNING Goldschmidt doubled to deep left, Donovan scored 1 4 6TH INNING Winker doubled to left center, Thomas scored 2 4 7TH INNING Young singled to shallow center, Senzel scored, Lipscomb to second 3 4 Nunez singled to left, Lipscomb scored, Young to third, Wood to second 4 4 Yepez singled to shallow left, Wood and Young scored, Call to third 6 4
LAST OUT
- T. Lipscomb 2BLipscomb walked
DUE UP 8TH
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Abrams SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|.292
|.391
|.683
|0.0
|J. Wood RF
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|1.000
|.000
|1.000
|2.0
|L. Thomas RF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.320
|.438
|.440
|.878
|3.5
|A. Call LF
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|.478
|.588
|1.066
|2.0
|J. Winker LF
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.350
|.500
|.450
|.950
|4.5
|J. Yepez 1B
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|.333
|.471
|.804
|3.0
|J. Gallo 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|.059
|.111
|.118
|.229
|-1.5
|D. Millas C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|.200
|.143
|.343
|0.0
|K. Ruiz C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|.333
|.381
|.714
|2.0
|N. Nunez SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|.200
|.167
|.367
|0.0
|E. Rosario DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.0
|a- L. Diaz PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.150
|.190
|.200
|.390
|-0.5
|N. Senzel 3B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|.348
|.263
|.611
|1.5
|B. House 3B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|3.0
|L. Garcia 2B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|.276
|.448
|.724
|2.0
|T. Lipscomb 2B
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|3.0
|J. Young CF
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|.429
|.423
|.852
|4.0
|D. Crews CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
- a-struck out for Rosario in the 8th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Donovan 3B
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|.308
|.217
|.525
|8.0
|J. Fermin 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.407
|.417
|.824
|0.0
|P. Goldschmidt 1B
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|.346
|.450
|.796
|7.0
|L. Baker 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|.265
|.233
|.498
|-0.5
|N. Gorman 2B
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.286
|.444
|.476
|.921
|2.5
|a- C. Prieto PH-2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|N. Arenado DH
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|.333
|.400
|.733
|2.0
|b- A. Gamboa PH-DH
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|.263
|.278
|.541
|1.0
|W. Contreras C
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|.167
|.353
|.520
|0.5
|N. Raposo C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|B. Crawford SS
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|.500
|.333
|.833
|2.0
|T. Saggese SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|D. Carlson CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.174
|.208
|.217
|.426
|0.0
|J. Young RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.077
|.200
|.115
|.315
|-1.0
|M. Siani LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|.462
|.333
|.795
|-0.5
|HITTERS
|AB
|B. Donovan 3B
|2
|J. Fermin 3B
|1
|P. Goldschmidt 1B
|2
|L. Baker 1B
|1
|N. Gorman 2B
|2
|a- C. Prieto PH-2B
|1
|N. Arenado DH
|3
|b- A. Gamboa PH-DH
|1
|W. Contreras C
|2
|N. Raposo C
|0
|B. Crawford SS
|1
|T. Saggese SS
|1
|D. Carlson CF
|3
|J. Young RF
|3
|M. Siani LF
|3
- a-grounded out for Gorman in the 7th
- b-singled for Arenado in the 7th
- 2B - J. Winker (2), K. Ruiz (2)
- RBI - A. Call (6), J. Winker 2 (3), J. Yepez 2 (4), J. Young (3)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Winker
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Gallo, N. Nunez, E. Rosario
- 2B - P. Goldschmidt 2 (2)
- SF - W. Contreras
- RBI - P. Goldschmidt (4), N. Gorman (4), N. Arenado (4), W. Contreras (2)
- 2-Out RBI - P. Goldschmidt, N. Gorman
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - N. Arenado, D. Carlson
- SB - L. Thomas (5), B. House
- CS - C. Abrams
- SB - B. Donovan
- Outfield Assist - L. Thomas 2 (2)
- Outfield Assist - M. Siani
- DP - (Donovan-Gorman-Goldschmidt)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|P. Corbin
|3.2
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|0
|5.11
|1.30
|3.0
|J. LaSorsa
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.69
|1.31
|-3.0
|T. Rainey
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.25
|1.25
|2.0
|T. Ward
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.25
|1.25
|3.5
|R. Garcia
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.50
|1.33
|2.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|P. Corbin
|3.2
|J. LaSorsa
|0.1
|T. Rainey
|1.0
|T. Ward
|1.0
|R. Garcia
|1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Mikolas
|4.0
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0
|1.80
|1.10
|7.5
|R. Helsley
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.25
|3.0
|G. Gallegos
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3.60
|1.60
|0.5
|J. Romero
|1.0
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10.80
|2.40
|-7.0
|W. Rodriguez
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6.75
|2.75
|-0.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|M. Mikolas
|4.0
|R. Helsley
|1.0
|G. Gallegos
|1.0
|J. Romero
|1.0
|W. Rodriguez
|0.1
- Pitches-Strikes - P. Corbin 74-45, J. LaSorsa 16-6, T. Rainey 8-4, T. Ward 10-7, R. Garcia 9-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - P. Corbin 6-0, J. LaSorsa 0-1, T. Rainey 2-0, T. Ward 2-0, R. Garcia 1-1
- Batters Faced - P. Corbin 18, J. LaSorsa 4, T. Rainey 3, T. Ward 3, R. Garcia 3
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Mikolas 63-43, R. Helsley 12-8, G. Gallegos 15-9, J. Romero 20-14, W. Rodriguez 16-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Mikolas 5-3, R. Helsley 2-0, G. Gallegos 0-1, J. Romero 7-0
- Batters Faced - M. Mikolas 16, R. Helsley 3, G. Gallegos 5, J. Romero 8, W. Rodriguez 3
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|R. Adams C
|16
|4
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|.375
|.412
|.688
|1.099
|J. Alu LF
|17
|3
|4
|2
|0
|4
|6
|.235
|.409
|.294
|.703
|S. Garrett LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Kieboom 3B
|14
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|.353
|.357
|.710
|J. Meneses DH
|28
|2
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|.267
|.286
|.552
|J. Mota SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|V. Robles CF
|18
|3
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|.333
|.455
|.500
|.955
|I. Vargas 3B
|21
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.190
|.292
|.190
|.482
|BENCH
|AB
|R. Adams C
|16
|J. Alu LF
|17
|S. Garrett LF
|C. Kieboom 3B
|14
|J. Meneses DH
|28
|J. Mota SS
|V. Robles CF
|18
|I. Vargas 3B
|21
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|A. Burleson LF
|24
|2
|9
|3
|0
|4
|1
|.375
|.464
|.417
|.881
|M. Carpenter DH
|12
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|.250
|.357
|.667
|1.024
|T. Edman SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|I. Herrera C
|15
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|4
|.200
|.250
|.267
|.517
|L. Nootbaar LF
|9
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.444
|.545
|.444
|.990
|P. Pages C
|13
|1
|4
|2
|1
|2
|2
|.308
|.400
|.615
|1.015
|A. Rivas 1B
|22
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|.136
|.321
|.227
|.549
|J. Walker RF
|27
|8
|6
|4
|1
|4
|10
|.222
|.323
|.444
|.767
|M. Winn SS
|20
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|8
|.250
|.348
|.400
|.748
|BENCH
|AB
|A. Burleson LF
|24
|M. Carpenter DH
|12
|T. Edman SS
|I. Herrera C
|15
|L. Nootbaar LF
|9
|P. Pages C
|13
|A. Rivas 1B
|22
|J. Walker RF
|27
|M. Winn SS
|20
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Adon SP
|1-0
|0
|6.0
|4.50
|6
|3
|0
|4
|5
|1.67
|Z. Brzykcy RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Cavalli SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Ferrer RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.25
|K. Finnegan RP
|1-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.50
|D. Floro RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Gore SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|1.80
|3
|1
|0
|1
|7
|0.80
|J. Gray SP
|0-1
|0
|7.1
|7.36
|9
|6
|1
|5
|12
|1.91
|H. Harvey RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|4.50
|5
|2
|0
|1
|7
|1.50
|C. Henry SP
|0-1
|0
|4.2
|7.71
|8
|4
|2
|4
|6
|2.57
|D. Herz SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Irvin SP
|0-1
|0
|7.2
|8.22
|9
|7
|1
|2
|11
|1.43
|M. Parker SP
|0-0
|0
|6.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.33
|J. Rutledge SP
|0-0
|0
|7.0
|3.86
|6
|3
|0
|5
|7
|1.57
|S. Strasburg SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Thompson RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Weems RP
|0-0
|0
|5.2
|1.59
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0.53
|T. Williams SP
|0-1
|0
|5.0
|9.00
|9
|5
|2
|0
|6
|1.80
|A. Willingham RP
|0-0
|1
|3.0
|9.00
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1.33
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|J. Adon SP
|1-0
|Z. Brzykcy RP
|-
|C. Cavalli SP
|-
|J. Ferrer RP
|0-0
|K. Finnegan RP
|1-0
|D. Floro RP
|-
|M. Gore SP
|0-0
|J. Gray SP
|0-1
|H. Harvey RP
|0-0
|C. Henry SP
|0-1
|D. Herz SP
|-
|J. Irvin SP
|0-1
|M. Parker SP
|0-0
|J. Rutledge SP
|0-0
|S. Strasburg SP
|-
|M. Thompson RP
|-
|J. Weems RP
|0-0
|T. Williams SP
|0-1
|A. Willingham RP
|0-0
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|R. Fernandez RP
|0-0
|1
|5.0
|1.80
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1.00
|K. Gibson SP
|0-2
|0
|5.0
|12.60
|8
|7
|2
|0
|5
|1.60
|S. Gray SP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1.36
|J. King RP
|0-1
|0
|5.0
|12.60
|14
|7
|1
|4
|4
|3.60
|A. Kittredge RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.50
|M. Liberatore SP
|1-0
|0
|8.0
|3.38
|9
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1.38
|L. Lynn SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|18.00
|3
|4
|0
|3
|2
|3.00
|S. Matz SP
|0-1
|0
|3.0
|12.00
|5
|4
|1
|0
|4
|1.67
|K. Middleton RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.67
|R. O'Brien RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.00
|A. Pallante RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|1.80
|5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1.20
|S. Robberse SP
|0-0
|0
|4.2
|11.57
|10
|6
|1
|3
|5
|2.79
|N. Robertson RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|5.40
|6
|3
|0
|4
|5
|2.00
|D. Rom SP
|1-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.40
|Z. Thompson RP
|1-1
|1
|8.0
|3.38
|5
|3
|1
|3
|7
|1.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|R. Fernandez RP
|0-0
|K. Gibson SP
|0-2
|S. Gray SP
|0-0
|J. King RP
|0-1
|A. Kittredge RP
|0-0
|M. Liberatore SP
|1-0
|L. Lynn SP
|0-0
|S. Matz SP
|0-1
|K. Middleton RP
|0-0
|R. O'Brien RP
|0-0
|A. Pallante RP
|0-0
|S. Robberse SP
|0-0
|N. Robertson RP
|0-0
|D. Rom SP
|1-0
|Z. Thompson RP
|1-1
- NOW PITCHING0.1 IP, BB, SO, 11 P
- NOW BATTING0-0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Abrams SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.261
|.292
|.391
|.683
|0.0
|J. Wood RF
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|1.000
|.000
|1.000
|2.0
|L. Thomas RF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.320
|.438
|.440
|.878
|3.5
|A. Call LF
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|.478
|.588
|1.066
|2.0
|J. Winker LF
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.350
|.500
|.450
|.950
|4.5
|J. Yepez 1B
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.294
|.333
|.471
|.804
|3.0
|J. Gallo 1B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3
|.059
|.111
|.118
|.229
|-1.5
|D. Millas C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.143
|.200
|.143
|.343
|0.0
|K. Ruiz C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|.333
|.381
|.714
|2.0
|N. Nunez SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.111
|.200
|.167
|.367
|0.0
|E. Rosario DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|.333
|.333
|.667
|1.0
|a- L. Diaz PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.150
|.190
|.200
|.390
|-0.5
|N. Senzel 3B
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.211
|.348
|.263
|.611
|1.5
|B. House 3B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|3.0
|L. Garcia 2B
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.276
|.276
|.448
|.724
|2.0
|T. Lipscomb 2B
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|3.0
|J. Young CF
|3
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.385
|.429
|.423
|.852
|4.0
|D. Crews CF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|Total
|33
|6
|14
|6
|0
|1
|7
|15
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- a-struck out for Rosario in the 8th
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Donovan 3B
|2
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.217
|.308
|.217
|.525
|8.0
|J. Fermin 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.407
|.417
|.824
|0.0
|P. Goldschmidt 1B
|2
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.200
|.346
|.450
|.796
|7.0
|L. Baker 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.200
|.265
|.233
|.498
|-0.5
|N. Gorman 2B
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.286
|.444
|.476
|.921
|2.5
|a- C. Prieto PH-2B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|N. Arenado DH
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.280
|.333
|.400
|.733
|2.0
|b- A. Gamboa PH-DH
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.222
|.263
|.278
|.541
|1.0
|W. Contreras C
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.176
|.167
|.353
|.520
|0.5
|N. Raposo C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|B. Crawford SS
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|.500
|.333
|.833
|2.0
|T. Saggese SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|D. Carlson CF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|3
|.174
|.208
|.217
|.426
|0.0
|J. Young RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.077
|.200
|.115
|.315
|-1.0
|M. Siani LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.222
|.462
|.333
|.795
|-0.5
|Total
|26
|4
|9
|4
|0
|4
|8
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|B. Donovan 3B
|2
|J. Fermin 3B
|1
|P. Goldschmidt 1B
|2
|L. Baker 1B
|1
|N. Gorman 2B
|2
|a- C. Prieto PH-2B
|1
|N. Arenado DH
|3
|b- A. Gamboa PH-DH
|1
|W. Contreras C
|2
|N. Raposo C
|0
|B. Crawford SS
|1
|T. Saggese SS
|1
|D. Carlson CF
|3
|J. Young RF
|3
|M. Siani LF
|3
|Total
|26
- a-grounded out for Gorman in the 7th
- b-singled for Arenado in the 7th
- 2B - J. Winker (2), K. Ruiz (2)
- RBI - A. Call (6), J. Winker 2 (3), J. Yepez 2 (4), J. Young (3)
- 2-Out RBI - J. Winker
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Gallo, N. Nunez, E. Rosario
- 2B - P. Goldschmidt 2 (2)
- SF - W. Contreras
- RBI - P. Goldschmidt (4), N. Gorman (4), N. Arenado (4), W. Contreras (2)
- 2-Out RBI - P. Goldschmidt, N. Gorman
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - N. Arenado, D. Carlson
- SB - L. Thomas (5), B. House
- CS - C. Abrams
- SB - B. Donovan
- Outfield Assist - L. Thomas 2 (2)
- Outfield Assist - M. Siani
- DP - (Donovan-Gorman-Goldschmidt)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|P. Corbin
|3.2
|6
|3
|3
|2
|6
|0
|5.11
|1.30
|3.0
|J. LaSorsa
|0.1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1.69
|1.31
|-3.0
|T. Rainey
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2.25
|1.25
|2.0
|T. Ward
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.25
|1.25
|3.5
|R. Garcia
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|4.50
|1.33
|2.5
|Total
|7.0
|9
|4
|4
|4
|8
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|P. Corbin
|3.2
|J. LaSorsa
|0.1
|T. Rainey
|1.0
|T. Ward
|1.0
|R. Garcia
|1.0
|Total
|7.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|M. Mikolas
|4.0
|6
|1
|1
|0
|5
|0
|1.80
|1.10
|7.5
|R. Helsley
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.25
|3.0
|G. Gallegos
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3.60
|1.60
|0.5
|J. Romero
|1.0
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|10.80
|2.40
|-7.0
|W. Rodriguez
|0.1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|6.75
|2.75
|-0.5
|Total
|7.1
|14
|6
|6
|1
|7
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|M. Mikolas
|4.0
|R. Helsley
|1.0
|G. Gallegos
|1.0
|J. Romero
|1.0
|W. Rodriguez
|0.1
|Total
|7.1
- Pitches-Strikes - P. Corbin 74-45, J. LaSorsa 16-6, T. Rainey 8-4, T. Ward 10-7, R. Garcia 9-7
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - P. Corbin 6-0, J. LaSorsa 0-1, T. Rainey 2-0, T. Ward 2-0, R. Garcia 1-1
- Batters Faced - P. Corbin 18, J. LaSorsa 4, T. Rainey 3, T. Ward 3, R. Garcia 3
- Pitches-Strikes - M. Mikolas 63-43, R. Helsley 12-8, G. Gallegos 15-9, J. Romero 20-14, W. Rodriguez 16-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Mikolas 5-3, R. Helsley 2-0, G. Gallegos 0-1, J. Romero 7-0
- Batters Faced - M. Mikolas 16, R. Helsley 3, G. Gallegos 5, J. Romero 8, W. Rodriguez 3
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|R. Adams C
|16
|4
|6
|4
|1
|1
|1
|.375
|.412
|.688
|1.099
|J. Alu LF
|17
|3
|4
|2
|0
|4
|6
|.235
|.409
|.294
|.703
|S. Garrett LF
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|C. Kieboom 3B
|14
|1
|4
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.286
|.353
|.357
|.710
|J. Meneses DH
|28
|2
|6
|2
|0
|1
|2
|.214
|.267
|.286
|.552
|J. Mota SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|V. Robles CF
|18
|3
|6
|2
|1
|3
|6
|.333
|.455
|.500
|.955
|I. Vargas 3B
|21
|3
|4
|0
|0
|3
|1
|.190
|.292
|.190
|.482
|BENCH
|AB
|R. Adams C
|16
|J. Alu LF
|17
|S. Garrett LF
|C. Kieboom 3B
|14
|J. Meneses DH
|28
|J. Mota SS
|V. Robles CF
|18
|I. Vargas 3B
|21
|BENCH
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|A. Burleson LF
|24
|2
|9
|3
|0
|4
|1
|.375
|.464
|.417
|.881
|M. Carpenter DH
|12
|2
|3
|2
|1
|1
|5
|.250
|.357
|.667
|1.024
|T. Edman SS
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|I. Herrera C
|15
|0
|3
|3
|0
|1
|4
|.200
|.250
|.267
|.517
|L. Nootbaar LF
|9
|1
|4
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.444
|.545
|.444
|.990
|P. Pages C
|13
|1
|4
|2
|1
|2
|2
|.308
|.400
|.615
|1.015
|A. Rivas 1B
|22
|2
|3
|1
|0
|2
|5
|.136
|.321
|.227
|.549
|J. Walker RF
|27
|8
|6
|4
|1
|4
|10
|.222
|.323
|.444
|.767
|M. Winn SS
|20
|1
|5
|0
|0
|2
|8
|.250
|.348
|.400
|.748
|BENCH
|AB
|A. Burleson LF
|24
|M. Carpenter DH
|12
|T. Edman SS
|I. Herrera C
|15
|L. Nootbaar LF
|9
|P. Pages C
|13
|A. Rivas 1B
|22
|J. Walker RF
|27
|M. Winn SS
|20
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|J. Adon SP
|1-0
|0
|6.0
|4.50
|6
|3
|0
|4
|5
|1.67
|Z. Brzykcy RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|C. Cavalli SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Ferrer RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.25
|K. Finnegan RP
|1-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0.50
|D. Floro RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Gore SP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|1.80
|3
|1
|0
|1
|7
|0.80
|J. Gray SP
|0-1
|0
|7.1
|7.36
|9
|6
|1
|5
|12
|1.91
|H. Harvey RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|4.50
|5
|2
|0
|1
|7
|1.50
|C. Henry SP
|0-1
|0
|4.2
|7.71
|8
|4
|2
|4
|6
|2.57
|D. Herz SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Irvin SP
|0-1
|0
|7.2
|8.22
|9
|7
|1
|2
|11
|1.43
|M. Parker SP
|0-0
|0
|6.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0.33
|J. Rutledge SP
|0-0
|0
|7.0
|3.86
|6
|3
|0
|5
|7
|1.57
|S. Strasburg SP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|M. Thompson RP
|-
|0.0
|0.00
|0.00
|J. Weems RP
|0-0
|0
|5.2
|1.59
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|0.53
|T. Williams SP
|0-1
|0
|5.0
|9.00
|9
|5
|2
|0
|6
|1.80
|A. Willingham RP
|0-0
|1
|3.0
|9.00
|4
|3
|1
|0
|2
|1.33
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|J. Adon SP
|1-0
|Z. Brzykcy RP
|-
|C. Cavalli SP
|-
|J. Ferrer RP
|0-0
|K. Finnegan RP
|1-0
|D. Floro RP
|-
|M. Gore SP
|0-0
|J. Gray SP
|0-1
|H. Harvey RP
|0-0
|C. Henry SP
|0-1
|D. Herz SP
|-
|J. Irvin SP
|0-1
|M. Parker SP
|0-0
|J. Rutledge SP
|0-0
|S. Strasburg SP
|-
|M. Thompson RP
|-
|J. Weems RP
|0-0
|T. Williams SP
|0-1
|A. Willingham RP
|0-0
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|SV
|IP
|ERA
|H
|ER
|HR
|BB
|SO
|WHIP
|R. Fernandez RP
|0-0
|1
|5.0
|1.80
|4
|1
|0
|1
|5
|1.00
|K. Gibson SP
|0-2
|0
|5.0
|12.60
|8
|7
|2
|0
|5
|1.60
|S. Gray SP
|0-0
|0
|3.2
|0.00
|3
|0
|0
|2
|3
|1.36
|J. King RP
|0-1
|0
|5.0
|12.60
|14
|7
|1
|4
|4
|3.60
|A. Kittredge RP
|0-0
|0
|4.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0.50
|M. Liberatore SP
|1-0
|0
|8.0
|3.38
|9
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1.38
|L. Lynn SP
|0-0
|0
|2.0
|18.00
|3
|4
|0
|3
|2
|3.00
|S. Matz SP
|0-1
|0
|3.0
|12.00
|5
|4
|1
|0
|4
|1.67
|K. Middleton RP
|0-0
|0
|3.0
|0.00
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.67
|R. O'Brien RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|4
|0
|0
|1
|3
|1.00
|A. Pallante RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|1.80
|5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|1.20
|S. Robberse SP
|0-0
|0
|4.2
|11.57
|10
|6
|1
|3
|5
|2.79
|N. Robertson RP
|0-0
|0
|5.0
|5.40
|6
|3
|0
|4
|5
|2.00
|D. Rom SP
|1-0
|0
|5.0
|0.00
|1
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0.40
|Z. Thompson RP
|1-1
|1
|8.0
|3.38
|5
|3
|1
|3
|7
|1.00
|BULLPEN
|W-L
|R. Fernandez RP
|0-0
|K. Gibson SP
|0-2
|S. Gray SP
|0-0
|J. King RP
|0-1
|A. Kittredge RP
|0-0
|M. Liberatore SP
|1-0
|L. Lynn SP
|0-0
|S. Matz SP
|0-1
|K. Middleton RP
|0-0
|R. O'Brien RP
|0-0
|A. Pallante RP
|0-0
|S. Robberse SP
|0-0
|N. Robertson RP
|0-0
|D. Rom SP
|1-0
|Z. Thompson RP
|1-1
1ST INNING Arenado singled to left, Donovan scored, Goldschmidt to third 0 1 Contreras hit sacrifice fly to right, Goldschmidt scored, Arenado to second 0 2 2ND INNING Gorman singled to shallow right, Donovan scored, Goldschmidt out at third 0 3 3RD INNING Winker singled to left, Garcia scored, Young to second 1 3 4TH INNING Goldschmidt doubled to deep left, Donovan scored 1 4 6TH INNING Winker doubled to left center, Thomas scored 2 4 7TH INNING Young singled to shallow center, Senzel scored, Lipscomb to second 3 4 Nunez singled to left, Lipscomb scored, Young to third, Wood to second 4 4 Yepez singled to shallow left, Wood and Young scored, Call to third 6 4
- M. Mikolas Pitching:
- C. Abrams: Abrams singled to shallow center
- L. Thomas: Ball, Thomas flied out to left
- J. Winker: Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Winker struck out looking
- J. Gallo: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Abrams caught stealing second, pitcher to first to shortstop to second, Abrams out at first
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- P. Corbin Pitching:
- B. Donovan: Ball, Donovan singled to right
- P. Goldschmidt: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Goldschmidt doubled to center, Donovan to third
- N. Gorman: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Gorman struck out swinging
- N. Arenado: Arenado singled to left, Donovan scored, Goldschmidt to third
- W. Contreras: Foul, Contreras hit sacrifice fly to right, Goldschmidt scored, Arenado to second
- B. Crawford: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Crawford walked
- D. Carlson: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Carlson struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- M. Mikolas Pitching:
- J. Gallo: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gallo struck out swinging
- K. Ruiz: Ball, Ball, Ruiz doubled to deep right
- E. Rosario: Strike looking, Foul, Rosario reached on an infield single to pitcher, Ruiz to third
- N. Senzel: Ball, Foul, Foul, Senzel grounded into double play third to second to first, Rosario out at second
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- P. Corbin Pitching:
- J. Young: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Young struck out swinging
- M. Siani: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Siani grounded out to second
- B. Donovan: Ball, Strike looking, Donovan singled to right
- P. Goldschmidt: Strike looking, Donovan stole second, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Goldschmidt walked
- N. Gorman: Ball, Strike looking, Gorman singled to shallow right, Donovan scored, Goldschmidt out at third
- End of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Mikolas Pitching:
- L. Garcia: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Garcia reached on an infield single to second
- J. Young: Young reached on bunt single to pitcher, Garcia to second
- C. Abrams: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Abrams flied out to left
- L. Thomas: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Thomas struck out swinging
- J. Winker: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Winker singled to left, Garcia scored, Young to second
- J. Gallo: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gallo struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- P. Corbin Pitching:
- N. Arenado: Ball, Ball, Arenado grounded out to shortstop
- W. Contreras: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Contreras struck out swinging
- B. Crawford: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Crawford singled to center
- D. Carlson: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Carlson struck out looking
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- P. Corbin Pitching:
- J. Young: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Young struck out swinging
- M. Siani: Siani grounded bunt out to pitcher
- Joe LaSorsa relieved Patrick Corbin
- B. Donovan: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Donovan walked
- P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Goldschmidt doubled to deep left, Donovan scored
- N. Gorman: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gorman walked
- N. Arenado: Arenado flied out to left
- End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Ryan Helsley relieved Miles Mikolas
- Thomas Saggese at shortstop
- L. Garcia: Garcia grounded out to second
- J. Young: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Young popped out to shortstop
- C. Abrams: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Abrams grounded out to first
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jose Fermin at third base
- Luken Baker at first base
- Giovanny Gallegos relieved Ryan Helsley
- L. Thomas: Ball, Ball, Ball, Thomas singled to left
- J. Winker: Strike looking, Thomas stole second, Winker doubled to left center, Thomas scored
- J. Gallo: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Gallo struck out swinging
- K. Ruiz: Ball, Foul, Ruiz popped out to third
- E. Rosario: Ball, Rosario flied out to left
- Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Nasim Nunez at shortstop
- James Wood in right field
- Alex Call in left field
- Juan Yepez at first base
- Drew Millas catching
- Thad Ward relieved Tanner Rainey
- J. Young: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Young grounded out to second
- M. Siani: Foul, Strike looking, Strike looking, Siani struck out looking
- J. Fermin: Strike looking, Fermin grounded out to shortstop
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Nick Raposo catching
- JoJo Romero relieved Giovanny Gallegos
- N. Senzel: Senzel singled to shallow right
- T. Lipscomb: Ball, Foul, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Lipscomb singled to right, Senzel to third
- J. Young: Young singled to shallow center, Senzel scored, Lipscomb to second
- J. Wood: Strike swinging, Ball, Wood hit by pitch, Lipscomb to third, Young to second
- N. Nunez: Ball, Nunez singled to left, Lipscomb scored, Young to third, Wood to second
- J. Yepez: Ball, Yepez singled to shallow left, Wood and Young scored, Call to third
- D. Millas: Strike swinging, Ball, Millas grounded out to second
- N. Nunez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Nunez grounded out to first
- Middle of the 7th (4 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Brady House at third base
- Dylan Crews in center field
- Robert Garcia relieved Thad Ward
- L. Baker: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Baker struck out swinging
- Cesar Prieto hit for Nolan Gorman
- C. Prieto: Ball, Prieto grounded out to shortstop
- Arquimedes Gamboa hit for Nolan Arenado
- A. Gamboa: Strike looking, Foul, Gamboa singled to shallow right, Gamboa out at second
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Cesar Prieto at second base
- Arquimedes Gamboa at designated hitter
- Wilking Rodriguez relieved JoJo Romero
- Lewin Diaz hit for Eddie Rosario
- L. Diaz: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Diaz struck out swinging
- B. House: Foul, House singled to shallow center
- T. Lipscomb: Ball, Ball, House stole second, Foul, Ball, Ball, Lipscomb walked
- D. Crews: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball
2-1
W-L
8.2
IP
4.15
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.92
WHIP
1-0
W-L
6.0
IP
1.50
ERA
-
SO/BB
0.83
WHIP
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 C. Abrams SS
|20
|5
|2
|1
|.250
|2 L. Thomas RF
|22
|7
|2
|1
|.318
|3 J. Winker LF
|17
|5
|1
|0
|.294
|4 J. Gallo 1B
|14
|1
|2
|0
|.071
|5 K. Ruiz C
|18
|5
|3
|0
|.278
|6 E. Rosario DH
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|7 N. Senzel 3B
|16
|3
|4
|0
|.188
|8 L. Garcia 2B
|27
|7
|2
|1
|.259
|9 J. Young CF
|23
|8
|2
|0
|.348
|LINEUP
|AB
|H
|RBI
|HR
|AVG
|1 B. Donovan 3B
|21
|3
|0
|0
|.143
|2 P. Goldschmidt 1B
|18
|2
|3
|1
|.111
|3 N. Gorman 2B
|19
|5
|3
|1
|.263
|4 N. Arenado DH
|22
|6
|3
|0
|.273
|5 W. Contreras C
|15
|3
|1
|0
|.200
|6 B. Crawford SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|7 D. Carlson CF
|20
|3
|3
|0
|.150
|8 J. Young RF
|23
|2
|0
|0
|.087
|9 M. Siani LF
|15
|4
|1
|0
|.267
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Stephen Strasburg
|Shoulder
|01-31-2025Out for the season
|Dylan Floro
|Shoulder
|03-13-2024Questionable for start of season
|Stone Garrett
|Lower Leg
|03-27-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 28
|Mason Thompson
|Elbow
|04-30-2025Out for the season
|Cade Cavalli
|Elbow
|05-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
|Zach Brzykcy
|Elbow
|05-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Sonny Gray
|Hamstring
|03-27-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 28
|Tommy Edman
|Wrist
|04-11-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 12
|Lars Nootbaar
|Ribs
|04-06-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 7