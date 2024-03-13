Stephen Strasburg Shoulder 01-31-2025 Out for the season

Dylan Floro Shoulder 03-13-2024 Questionable for start of season

Stone Garrett Lower Leg 03-27-2024 Expected to be out until at least Mar 28

Mason Thompson Elbow 04-30-2025 Out for the season

Cade Cavalli Elbow 05-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jun 1