    6: 97 mph CutterBall3-2
    5: 84 mph CurveballBall2-2
    4: 82 mph CurveballFoul1-2
    3: 97 mph CutterFoul1-2
    2: 98 mph CutterFoul1-1
    1: 80 mph CurveballBall1-0
  • 1ST INNING
    		Arenado singled to left, Donovan scored, Goldschmidt to third01
    		Contreras hit sacrifice fly to right, Goldschmidt scored, Arenado to second02
  • 2ND INNING
    		Gorman singled to shallow right, Donovan scored, Goldschmidt out at third03
  • 3RD INNING
    		Winker singled to left, Garcia scored, Young to second13
  • 4TH INNING
    		Goldschmidt doubled to deep left, Donovan scored14
  • 6TH INNING
    		Winker doubled to left center, Thomas scored24
  • 7TH INNING
    		Young singled to shallow center, Senzel scored, Lipscomb to second34
    		Nunez singled to left, Lipscomb scored, Young to third, Wood to second44
    		Yepez singled to shallow left, Wood and Young scored, Call to third64
    123456789RHE
    WAS7-8
    		00100140-6140
    STL6-7
    		21010000-490
    • Roger Dean Chevrolet StadiumJupiter, FL
    WASNationals
    STLCardinals
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    C. Abrams SS30100002.261.292.391.6830.0
    J. Wood RF01000000.0001.000.0001.0002.0
    L. Thomas RF31100013.320.438.440.8783.5
    A. Call LF10110000.353.478.5881.0662.0
    J. Winker LF30220011.350.500.450.9504.5
    J. Yepez 1B10120000.294.333.471.8043.0
    J. Gallo 1B30000033.059.111.118.229-1.5
    D. Millas C10000001.143.200.143.3430.0
    K. Ruiz C30100001.286.333.381.7142.0
    N. Nunez SS10000001.111.200.167.3670.0
    E. Rosario DH30100001.333.333.333.6671.0
    a- L. Diaz PH10000010.150.190.200.390-0.5
    N. Senzel 3B31100012.211.348.263.6111.5
    B. House 3B101000001.0001.0001.0002.0003.0
    L. Garcia 2B21100000.276.276.448.7242.0
    T. Lipscomb 2B111001001.0001.0001.0002.0003.0
    J. Young CF31210000.385.429.423.8524.0
    D. Crews CF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    HITTERSAB
    C. Abrams SS3
    J. Wood RF0
    L. Thomas RF3
    A. Call LF1
    J. Winker LF3
    J. Yepez 1B1
    J. Gallo 1B3
    D. Millas C1
    K. Ruiz C3
    N. Nunez SS1
    E. Rosario DH3
    a- L. Diaz PH1
    N. Senzel 3B3
    B. House 3B1
    L. Garcia 2B2
    T. Lipscomb 2B1
    J. Young CF3
    D. Crews CF0
    • a-struck out for Rosario in the 8th
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    B. Donovan 3B23200100.217.308.217.5258.0
    J. Fermin 3B10000000.333.407.417.8240.0
    P. Goldschmidt 1B21210100.200.346.450.7967.0
    L. Baker 1B10000010.200.265.233.498-0.5
    N. Gorman 2B20110112.286.444.476.9212.5
    a- C. Prieto PH-2B10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    N. Arenado DH30110002.280.333.400.7332.0
    b- A. Gamboa PH-DH10100000.222.263.278.5411.0
    W. Contreras C20010010.176.167.353.5200.5
    N. Raposo C00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    B. Crawford SS10100100.333.500.333.8332.0
    T. Saggese SS10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    D. Carlson CF30100023.174.208.217.4260.0
    J. Young RF30000020.077.200.115.315-1.0
    M. Siani LF30000010.222.462.333.795-0.5
    HITTERSAB
    B. Donovan 3B2
    J. Fermin 3B1
    P. Goldschmidt 1B2
    L. Baker 1B1
    N. Gorman 2B2
    a- C. Prieto PH-2B1
    N. Arenado DH3
    b- A. Gamboa PH-DH1
    W. Contreras C2
    N. Raposo C0
    B. Crawford SS1
    T. Saggese SS1
    D. Carlson CF3
    J. Young RF3
    M. Siani LF3
    • a-grounded out for Gorman in the 7th
    • b-singled for Arenado in the 7th
    BATTING
    • 2B - J. Winker (2), K. Ruiz (2)
    • RBI - A. Call (6), J. Winker 2 (3), J. Yepez 2 (4), J. Young (3)
    • 2-Out RBI - J. Winker
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - J. Gallo, N. Nunez, E. Rosario
    BATTING
    • 2B - P. Goldschmidt 2 (2)
    • SF - W. Contreras
    • RBI - P. Goldschmidt (4), N. Gorman (4), N. Arenado (4), W. Contreras (2)
    • 2-Out RBI - P. Goldschmidt, N. Gorman
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - N. Arenado, D. Carlson
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - L. Thomas (5), B. House
    • CS - C. Abrams
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - B. Donovan
    FIELDING
    • Outfield Assist - L. Thomas 2 (2)
    FIELDING
    • Outfield Assist - M. Siani
    • DP - (Donovan-Gorman-Goldschmidt)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    P. Corbin3.26332605.111.303.0
    J. LaSorsa0.11112001.691.31-3.0
    T. Rainey1.01000002.251.252.0
    T. Ward1.00000102.251.253.5
    R. Garcia1.01000104.501.332.5
    PITCHERSIP
    P. Corbin3.2
    J. LaSorsa0.1
    T. Rainey1.0
    T. Ward1.0
    R. Garcia1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    M. Mikolas4.06110501.801.107.5
    R. Helsley1.00000000.001.253.0
    G. Gallegos1.02110103.601.600.5
    J. Romero1.054400010.802.40-7.0
    W. Rodriguez0.11001106.752.75-0.5
    PITCHERSIP
    M. Mikolas4.0
    R. Helsley1.0
    G. Gallegos1.0
    J. Romero1.0
    W. Rodriguez0.1
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - P. Corbin 74-45, J. LaSorsa 16-6, T. Rainey 8-4, T. Ward 10-7, R. Garcia 9-7
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - P. Corbin 6-0, J. LaSorsa 0-1, T. Rainey 2-0, T. Ward 2-0, R. Garcia 1-1
    • Batters Faced - P. Corbin 18, J. LaSorsa 4, T. Rainey 3, T. Ward 3, R. Garcia 3
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - M. Mikolas 63-43, R. Helsley 12-8, G. Gallegos 15-9, J. Romero 20-14, W. Rodriguez 16-9
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - M. Mikolas 5-3, R. Helsley 2-0, G. Gallegos 0-1, J. Romero 7-0
    • Batters Faced - M. Mikolas 16, R. Helsley 3, G. Gallegos 5, J. Romero 8, W. Rodriguez 3
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    R. Adams C16464111.375.412.6881.099
    J. Alu LF17342046.235.409.294.703
    S. Garrett LF.000.000.000.000
    C. Kieboom 3B14141012.286.353.357.710
    J. Meneses DH28262012.214.267.286.552
    J. Mota SS.000.000.000.000
    V. Robles CF18362136.333.455.500.955
    I. Vargas 3B21340031.190.292.190.482
    BENCHAB
    R. Adams C16
    J. Alu LF17
    S. Garrett LF
    C. Kieboom 3B14
    J. Meneses DH28
    J. Mota SS
    V. Robles CF18
    I. Vargas 3B21
    BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
    A. Burleson LF24293041.375.464.417.881
    M. Carpenter DH12232115.250.357.6671.024
    T. Edman SS.000.000.000.000
    I. Herrera C15033014.200.250.267.517
    L. Nootbaar LF9141021.444.545.444.990
    P. Pages C13142122.308.400.6151.015
    A. Rivas 1B22231025.136.321.227.549
    J. Walker RF278641410.222.323.444.767
    M. Winn SS20150028.250.348.400.748
    BENCHAB
    A. Burleson LF24
    M. Carpenter DH12
    T. Edman SS
    I. Herrera C15
    L. Nootbaar LF9
    P. Pages C13
    A. Rivas 1B22
    J. Walker RF27
    M. Winn SS20
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    J. Adon SP1-006.04.50630451.67
    Z. Brzykcy RP-0.00.000.00
    C. Cavalli SP-0.00.000.00
    J. Ferrer RP0-004.00.00100030.25
    K. Finnegan RP1-004.00.00100170.50
    D. Floro RP-0.00.000.00
    M. Gore SP0-005.01.80310170.80
    J. Gray SP0-107.17.369615121.91
    H. Harvey RP0-004.04.50520171.50
    C. Henry SP0-104.27.71842462.57
    D. Herz SP-0.00.000.00
    J. Irvin SP0-107.28.229712111.43
    M. Parker SP0-006.00.00200030.33
    J. Rutledge SP0-007.03.86630571.57
    S. Strasburg SP-0.00.000.00
    M. Thompson RP-0.00.000.00
    J. Weems RP0-005.21.59210150.53
    T. Williams SP0-105.09.00952061.80
    A. Willingham RP0-013.09.00431021.33
    BULLPENW-L
    J. Adon SP1-0
    Z. Brzykcy RP-
    C. Cavalli SP-
    J. Ferrer RP0-0
    K. Finnegan RP1-0
    D. Floro RP-
    M. Gore SP0-0
    J. Gray SP0-1
    H. Harvey RP0-0
    C. Henry SP0-1
    D. Herz SP-
    J. Irvin SP0-1
    M. Parker SP0-0
    J. Rutledge SP0-0
    S. Strasburg SP-
    M. Thompson RP-
    J. Weems RP0-0
    T. Williams SP0-1
    A. Willingham RP0-0
    BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
    R. Fernandez RP0-015.01.80410151.00
    K. Gibson SP0-205.012.60872051.60
    S. Gray SP0-003.20.00300231.36
    J. King RP0-105.012.601471443.60
    A. Kittredge RP0-004.00.00100130.50
    M. Liberatore SP1-008.03.38931231.38
    L. Lynn SP0-002.018.00340323.00
    S. Matz SP0-103.012.00541041.67
    K. Middleton RP0-003.00.00200020.67
    R. O'Brien RP0-005.00.00400131.00
    A. Pallante RP0-005.01.80510141.20
    S. Robberse SP0-004.211.571061352.79
    N. Robertson RP0-005.05.40630452.00
    D. Rom SP1-005.00.00100150.40
    Z. Thompson RP1-118.03.38531371.00
    BULLPENW-L
    R. Fernandez RP0-0
    K. Gibson SP0-2
    S. Gray SP0-0
    J. King RP0-1
    A. Kittredge RP0-0
    M. Liberatore SP1-0
    L. Lynn SP0-0
    S. Matz SP0-1
    K. Middleton RP0-0
    R. O'Brien RP0-0
    A. Pallante RP0-0
    S. Robberse SP0-0
    N. Robertson RP0-0
    D. Rom SP1-0
    Z. Thompson RP1-1
    • 1ST INNING
      		Arenado singled to left, Donovan scored, Goldschmidt to third01
      		Contreras hit sacrifice fly to right, Goldschmidt scored, Arenado to second02
    • 2ND INNING
      		Gorman singled to shallow right, Donovan scored, Goldschmidt out at third03
    • 3RD INNING
      		Winker singled to left, Garcia scored, Young to second13
    • 4TH INNING
      		Goldschmidt doubled to deep left, Donovan scored14
    • 6TH INNING
      		Winker doubled to left center, Thomas scored24
    • 7TH INNING
      		Young singled to shallow center, Senzel scored, Lipscomb to second34
      		Nunez singled to left, Lipscomb scored, Young to third, Wood to second44
      		Yepez singled to shallow left, Wood and Young scored, Call to third64
    • 1ST INNING
      • M. Mikolas Pitching:
      • C. Abrams: Abrams singled to shallow center
      • L. Thomas: Ball, Thomas flied out to left
      • J. Winker: Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Winker struck out looking
      • J. Gallo: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Abrams caught stealing second, pitcher to first to shortstop to second, Abrams out at first
      • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • P. Corbin Pitching:
      • B. Donovan: Ball, Donovan singled to right
      • P. Goldschmidt: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Goldschmidt doubled to center, Donovan to third
      • N. Gorman: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Gorman struck out swinging
      • N. Arenado: Arenado singled to left, Donovan scored, Goldschmidt to third
      • W. Contreras: Foul, Contreras hit sacrifice fly to right, Goldschmidt scored, Arenado to second
      • B. Crawford: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Crawford walked
      • D. Carlson: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Carlson struck out swinging
      • End of the 1st (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 2ND INNING
      • M. Mikolas Pitching:
      • J. Gallo: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gallo struck out swinging
      • K. Ruiz: Ball, Ball, Ruiz doubled to deep right
      • E. Rosario: Strike looking, Foul, Rosario reached on an infield single to pitcher, Ruiz to third
      • N. Senzel: Ball, Foul, Foul, Senzel grounded into double play third to second to first, Rosario out at second
      • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • P. Corbin Pitching:
      • J. Young: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Young struck out swinging
      • M. Siani: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Siani grounded out to second
      • B. Donovan: Ball, Strike looking, Donovan singled to right
      • P. Goldschmidt: Strike looking, Donovan stole second, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Goldschmidt walked
      • N. Gorman: Ball, Strike looking, Gorman singled to shallow right, Donovan scored, Goldschmidt out at third
      • End of the 2nd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 3RD INNING
      • M. Mikolas Pitching:
      • L. Garcia: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Garcia reached on an infield single to second
      • J. Young: Young reached on bunt single to pitcher, Garcia to second
      • C. Abrams: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Abrams flied out to left
      • L. Thomas: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Thomas struck out swinging
      • J. Winker: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Winker singled to left, Garcia scored, Young to second
      • J. Gallo: Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Gallo struck out swinging
      • Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • P. Corbin Pitching:
      • N. Arenado: Ball, Ball, Arenado grounded out to shortstop
      • W. Contreras: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Contreras struck out swinging
      • B. Crawford: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Crawford singled to center
      • D. Carlson: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Strike looking, Carlson struck out looking
      • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 4TH INNING
      • M. Mikolas Pitching:
      • K. Ruiz: Strike looking, Ruiz flied out to shallow left
      • E. Rosario: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Rosario popped out to second
      • N. Senzel: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Senzel struck out looking
      • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • P. Corbin Pitching:
      • J. Young: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Young struck out swinging
      • M. Siani: Siani grounded bunt out to pitcher
      • Joe LaSorsa relieved Patrick Corbin
      • B. Donovan: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Donovan walked
      • P. Goldschmidt: Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Goldschmidt doubled to deep left, Donovan scored
      • N. Gorman: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Gorman walked
      • N. Arenado: Arenado flied out to left
      • End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 5TH INNING
      • Ryan Helsley relieved Miles Mikolas
      • Thomas Saggese at shortstop
      • L. Garcia: Garcia grounded out to second
      • J. Young: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Young popped out to shortstop
      • C. Abrams: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Abrams grounded out to first
      • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Trey Lipscomb at second base
      • Tanner Rainey relieved Joe LaSorsa
      • W. Contreras: Ball, Ball, Contreras popped out to second
      • T. Saggese: Ball, Strike looking, Saggese grounded out to shortstop
      • D. Carlson: Ball, Carlson singled to right, Carlson out at second
      • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 6TH INNING
      • Jose Fermin at third base
      • Luken Baker at first base
      • Giovanny Gallegos relieved Ryan Helsley
      • L. Thomas: Ball, Ball, Ball, Thomas singled to left
      • J. Winker: Strike looking, Thomas stole second, Winker doubled to left center, Thomas scored
      • J. Gallo: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Gallo struck out swinging
      • K. Ruiz: Ball, Foul, Ruiz popped out to third
      • E. Rosario: Ball, Rosario flied out to left
      • Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Nasim Nunez at shortstop
      • James Wood in right field
      • Alex Call in left field
      • Juan Yepez at first base
      • Drew Millas catching
      • Thad Ward relieved Tanner Rainey
      • J. Young: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Young grounded out to second
      • M. Siani: Foul, Strike looking, Strike looking, Siani struck out looking
      • J. Fermin: Strike looking, Fermin grounded out to shortstop
      • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
    • 7TH INNING
      • Nick Raposo catching
      • JoJo Romero relieved Giovanny Gallegos
      • N. Senzel: Senzel singled to shallow right
      • T. Lipscomb: Ball, Foul, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Foul, Lipscomb singled to right, Senzel to third
      • J. Young: Young singled to shallow center, Senzel scored, Lipscomb to second
      • J. Wood: Strike swinging, Ball, Wood hit by pitch, Lipscomb to third, Young to second
      • N. Nunez: Ball, Nunez singled to left, Lipscomb scored, Young to third, Wood to second
      • J. Yepez: Ball, Yepez singled to shallow left, Wood and Young scored, Call to third
      • D. Millas: Strike swinging, Ball, Millas grounded out to second
      • N. Nunez: Strike looking, Strike looking, Nunez grounded out to first
      • Middle of the 7th (4 Runs, 5 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • Brady House at third base
      • Dylan Crews in center field
      • Robert Garcia relieved Thad Ward
      • L. Baker: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Baker struck out swinging
      • Cesar Prieto hit for Nolan Gorman
      • C. Prieto: Ball, Prieto grounded out to shortstop
      • Arquimedes Gamboa hit for Nolan Arenado
      • A. Gamboa: Strike looking, Foul, Gamboa singled to shallow right, Gamboa out at second
      • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
    • 8TH INNING
      • Cesar Prieto at second base
      • Arquimedes Gamboa at designated hitter
      • Wilking Rodriguez relieved JoJo Romero
      • Lewin Diaz hit for Eddie Rosario
      • L. Diaz: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Diaz struck out swinging
      • B. House: Foul, House singled to shallow center
      • T. Lipscomb: Ball, Ball, House stole second, Foul, Ball, Ball, Lipscomb walked
      • D. Crews: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball

    Roger Dean Chevrolet StadiumJupiter, FL
    TEAM STATS
    7-8
    .257
    AVG
    14
    HR
    69
    R
    3.82
    ERA
    6-7
    .243
    AVG
    6
    HR
    60
    R
    4.16
    ERA
    P. CorbinL
    2-1
    W-L
    8.2
    IP
    4.15
    ERA
    -
    SO/BB
    0.92
    WHIP
    M. MikolasR
    1-0
    W-L
    6.0
    IP
    1.50
    ERA
    -
    SO/BB
    0.83
    WHIP
    .P. Corbin
    L
    2-1, 8.2 IP, 4.15 ERA
    .M. Mikolas
    R
    1-0, 6.0 IP, 1.50 ERA
    LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
    1 C. Abrams SS20521.250
    2 L. Thomas RF22721.318
    3 J. Winker LF17510.294
    4 J. Gallo 1B14120.071
    5 K. Ruiz C18530.278
    6 E. Rosario DH-----
    7 N. Senzel 3B16340.188
    8 L. Garcia 2B27721.259
    9 J. Young CF23820.348
    LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
    1 B. Donovan 3B21300.143
    2 P. Goldschmidt 1B18231.111
    3 N. Gorman 2B19531.263
    4 N. Arenado DH22630.273
    5 W. Contreras C15310.200
    6 B. Crawford SS2000.000
    7 D. Carlson CF20330.150
    8 J. Young RF23200.087
    9 M. Siani LF15410.267
    PLAYERS
    		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
    Stephen StrasburgShoulder01-31-2025Out for the season
    Dylan FloroShoulder03-13-2024Questionable for start of season
    Stone GarrettLower Leg03-27-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 28
    Mason ThompsonElbow04-30-2025Out for the season
    Cade CavalliElbow05-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
    Zach BrzykcyElbow05-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Jun 1
    PLAYERS
    		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
    Sonny GrayHamstring03-27-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 28
    Tommy EdmanWrist04-11-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 12
    Lars NootbaarRibs04-06-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 7