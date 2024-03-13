away team background logo
123456789RHE
BOS12-7
0001115109110
NYY8-11
1002100004101
  • George M. Steinbrenner FieldTampa, FL
  • W: J. Hagenman (1-0)L: O. Mosqueda (0-1)S: (0)
  • HR: BOS - E. Valdez (2), T. Casas (1), NYY - G. Torres (2)
BOSRed Sox
NYYYankees
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
C. Rafaela CF31100000.250.325.583.9083.0
J. Westbrook 3B20000014.000.000.000.000-0.5
T. Casas DH32111101.130.286.261.5478.0
a- N. Sogard PH-DH10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
P. Reyes 1B20010000.125.290.125.4151.0
T. McDonough CF21120000.500.5001.0001.5005.0
B. Dalbec 3B-1B40220000.296.367.444.8114.0
N. Kavadas 1B101000001.0001.0002.0003.0002.0
W. Abreu RF40000012.125.300.281.581-0.5
K. Simas RF10000001.000.000.000.0000.0
E. Valdez 2B21111000.200.259.560.8196.0
R. Gonzalez 2B22200000.250.280.417.6978.0
R. McGuire C20000121.222.333.278.6110.0
M. Kolozsvary C10000011.286.333.357.690-0.5
D. Hamilton SS20000011.133.161.200.361-0.5
E. Alvarez SS11100100.333.500.333.8333.0
D. Guthrie LF41120002.250.250.250.5004.0
HITTERSAB
C. Rafaela CF3
J. Westbrook 3B2
T. Casas DH3
a- N. Sogard PH-DH1
P. Reyes 1B2
T. McDonough CF2
B. Dalbec 3B-1B4
N. Kavadas 1B1
W. Abreu RF4
K. Simas RF1
E. Valdez 2B2
R. Gonzalez 2B2
R. McGuire C2
M. Kolozsvary C1
D. Hamilton SS2
E. Alvarez SS1
D. Guthrie LF4
  • a-flied out for Casas in the 8th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
D. LeMahieu 3B40000011.208.269.250.519-0.5
J. VanMeter 3B10000011.091.231.227.458-0.5
J. Soto RF30000000.375.423.9581.3810.0
O. Gonzalez RF20100000.333.400.593.9931.0
G. Torres 2B22111110.308.345.615.9609.5
L. Torrens 2B20000002.333.400.7221.1220.0
A. Rizzo 1B31310000.522.621.8701.4905.0
J. Rojas 1B10000010.238.360.429.789-0.5
G. Stanton DH31200011.208.296.292.5883.5
J. Escarra PH-DH10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
A. Verdugo LF30000004.190.292.238.5300.0
L. Gonzalez LF10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
A. Volpe SS30120000.313.371.438.8094.0
K. Smith SS10100000.208.321.208.5301.0
A. Wells C20100001.304.385.6961.0802.0
B. Rortvedt C10000001.200.400.200.6001.0
G. Allen CF20000022.176.263.176.440-1.0
S. Jones CF10000101.000.500.000.5001.0
HITTERSAB
D. LeMahieu 3B4
J. VanMeter 3B1
J. Soto RF3
O. Gonzalez RF2
G. Torres 2B2
L. Torrens 2B2
A. Rizzo 1B3
J. Rojas 1B1
G. Stanton DH3
J. Escarra PH-DH1
A. Verdugo LF3
L. Gonzalez LF1
A. Volpe SS3
K. Smith SS1
A. Wells C2
B. Rortvedt C1
G. Allen CF2
S. Jones CF1
    BATTING
    • 2B - C. Rafaela (3), T. McDonough, N. Kavadas
    • HR - T. Casas, E. Valdez (2)
    • SF - P. Reyes
    • RBI - T. Casas, P. Reyes, T. McDonough 2 (2), B. Dalbec 2 (7), E. Valdez (5), D. Guthrie 2 (4)
    • 2-Out RBI - T. McDonough 2 (2), B. Dalbec 2 (2)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - W. Abreu, K. Simas
    BATTING
    • 2B - G. Stanton (2), A. Volpe (2), A. Wells (3)
    • HR - G. Torres (2)
    • RBI - G. Torres (5), A. Rizzo (8), A. Volpe 2 (4)
    • 2-Out RBI - G. Torres, A. Rizzo
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - D. LeMahieu, A. Verdugo 2 (2), G. Allen 2 (2)
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - R. Gonzalez 2 (3)
    BASERUNNING
    • SB - G. Torres
    FIELDING
    • DP - (Alvarez-Gonzalez-Kavadas)
    FIELDING
    • E - K. Smith
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    N. Pivetta3.04331305.631.132.5
    J. Rodriguez2.04110111.801.401.5
    J. Hagenman (W, 1-0)1.00000100.000.009.5
    G. Weissert1.00000101.590.883.5
    C. Booser1.01000000.001.002.0
    R. Zeferjahn1.01001100.002.001.5
    PITCHERSIP
    N. Pivetta3.0
    J. Rodriguez2.0
    J. Hagenman (W, 1-0)1.0
    G. Weissert1.0
    C. Booser1.0
    R. Zeferjahn1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    C. Rodon4.01110314.661.0311.5
    N. Ramirez (H, 1)1.01111015.680.790.0
    R. Marinaccio (H, 1)1.02110009.451.950.0
    O. Mosqueda (L, 0-1) (BS, 1)0.23552209.002.33-12.0
    PITCHERSIP
    C. Rodon4.0
    N. Ramirez (H, 1)1.0
    R. Marinaccio (H, 1)1.0
    O. Mosqueda (L, 0-1) (BS, 1)0.2
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - N. Pivetta 62-37, J. Rodriguez 28-20, J. Hagenman 12-7, G. Weissert 16-12, C. Booser 12-7, R. Zeferjahn 20-12
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - N. Pivetta 3-4, J. Rodriguez 5-1, J. Hagenman 2-0, G. Weissert 1-0, C. Booser 3-1, R. Zeferjahn 2-0
    • Batters Faced - N. Pivetta 14, J. Rodriguez 10, J. Hagenman 4, G. Weissert 3, C. Booser 4, R. Zeferjahn 4
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - C. Rodon 68-44, N. Ramirez 16-10, R. Marinaccio 17-11, O. Mosqueda 27-18
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Rodon 5-2, N. Ramirez 2-2, R. Marinaccio 1-0, O. Mosqueda 1-0
    • Batters Faced - C. Rodon 13, N. Ramirez 5, R. Marinaccio 5, O. Mosqueda 7
    PLAYERS OF THE GAME
      • 1ST INNING
        		Rizzo singled to right, Torres scored01
      • 4TH INNING
        		Casas homered to right center11
        		Volpe doubled to deep right, Stanton and Rizzo scored13
      • 5TH INNING
        		Valdez homered to right23
        		Torres homered to center24
      • 6TH INNING
        		Reyes hit sacrifice fly to center, Rafaela scored34
      • 7TH INNING
        		Guthrie singled to left, Gonzalez scored, Alvarez to second44
        		McDonough doubled to shallow left, Guthrie and Alvarez scored, Casas to third64
        		Dalbec singled to deep right, McDonough and Casas scored, Dalbec to second84
      • 8TH INNING
        		Guthrie safe at first on shortstop Smith fielding error, Gonzalez scored, Alvarez to second94
      • 1ST INNING
        • C. Rodon Pitching:
        • C. Rafaela: Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Foul, Rafaela lined out to center
        • T. Casas: Foul, Ball, Casas grounded out to first
        • P. Reyes: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Reyes flied out to shallow left
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • N. Pivetta Pitching:
        • D. LeMahieu: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, LeMahieu flied out to deep right
        • J. Soto: Foul, Ball, Soto flied out to center
        • G. Torres: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Torres walked
        • A. Rizzo: Ball, Torres stole second, Foul, Foul, Rizzo singled to right, Torres scored
        • G. Stanton: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Stanton struck out swinging
        • End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • C. Rodon Pitching:
        • B. Dalbec: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Dalbec grounded out to second
        • W. Abreu: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Abreu struck out swinging
        • E. Valdez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Valdez grounded out to first
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • N. Pivetta Pitching:
        • A. Verdugo: Strike looking, Ball, Verdugo flied out to deep center
        • A. Volpe: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Volpe flied out to shallow center
        • A. Wells: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Wells doubled to right
        • G. Allen: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Allen struck out swinging
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • C. Rodon Pitching:
        • R. McGuire: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, McGuire struck out looking
        • D. Hamilton: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Hamilton struck out swinging
        • D. Guthrie: Guthrie grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • N. Pivetta Pitching:
        • D. LeMahieu: Ball, Foul, Foul, LeMahieu grounded out to second
        • J. Soto: Strike looking, Soto popped out to shortstop
        • G. Torres: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Torres struck out looking
        • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • C. Rodon Pitching:
        • C. Rafaela: Foul, Rafaela lined out to third
        • T. Casas: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Casas homered to right center
        • P. Reyes: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Reyes popped out to second
        • B. Dalbec: Ball, Foul, Foul, Dalbec grounded out to first
        • Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • N. Pivetta Pitching:
        • A. Rizzo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Rizzo singled to right
        • G. Stanton: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Stanton singled to shallow left, Rizzo to second
        • Joely Rodriguez relieved Nick Pivetta
        • A. Verdugo: Verdugo grounded out to pitcher, Rizzo to third, Stanton to second
        • A. Volpe: Ball, Volpe doubled to deep right, Stanton and Rizzo scored
        • A. Wells: Strike looking, Strike looking, Wells grounded out to first, Volpe to third
        • G. Allen: Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Allen struck out swinging
        • End of the 4th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • Spencer Jones in center field
        • Nick Ramirez relieved Carlos Rodon
        • W. Abreu: Strike looking, Abreu grounded out to second
        • E. Valdez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Valdez homered to right
        • R. McGuire: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, McGuire walked
        • D. Hamilton: Hamilton reached on fielder's choice to second, McGuire out at second
        • D. Guthrie: Strike looking, Guthrie flied out to left
        • Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Eddy Alvarez at shortstop
        • Romy Gonzalez at second base
        • D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, LeMahieu grounded out to second
        • J. Soto: Soto lined out to right
        • G. Torres: Ball, Strike looking, Torres homered to center
        • A. Rizzo: Ball, Strike swinging, Rizzo singled to right
        • G. Stanton: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Stanton doubled to left, Rizzo to third
        • A. Verdugo: Ball, Verdugo grounded out to first
        • End of the 5th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • Jose Rojas at first base
        • Ben Rortvedt catching
        • Ron Marinaccio relieved Nick Ramirez
        • C. Rafaela: Foul, Ball, Ball, Rafaela doubled to left
        • T. Casas: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Casas grounded out to second, Rafaela to third
        • P. Reyes: Reyes hit sacrifice fly to center, Rafaela scored
        • B. Dalbec: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Dalbec singled to right center
        • W. Abreu: Abreu popped out to second
        • Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Justin Hagenman relieved Joely Rodriguez
        • Bobby Dalbec at first base
        • Jamie Westbrook at third base
        • Tyler McDonough in center field
        • A. Volpe: Volpe grounded out to third
        • B. Rortvedt: Strike looking, Ball, Rortvedt hit by pitch
        • S. Jones: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Jones grounded out to first, Rortvedt to second
        • D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, LeMahieu struck out swinging
        • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • Oscar Gonzalez in right field
        • Luis Torrens at second base
        • Luis Gonzalez in left field
        • Oddanier Mosqueda relieved Ron Marinaccio
        • Kevin Smith at shortstop
        • R. Gonzalez: Strike looking, Gonzalez singled to center
        • R. McGuire: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, McGuire struck out looking
        • E. Alvarez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Gonzalez stole second, Ball, Gonzalez stole third, Ball, Alvarez walked
        • D. Guthrie: Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt to first, Guthrie singled to left, Gonzalez scored, Alvarez to second
        • J. Westbrook: Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Westbrook struck out swinging
        • T. Casas: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Casas walked, Alvarez to third, Guthrie to second
        • T. McDonough: Strike looking, McDonough doubled to shallow left, Guthrie and Alvarez scored, Casas to third
        • relieved Oddanier Mosqueda
        • B. Dalbec: Strike looking, Dalbec singled to deep right, McDonough and Casas scored, Dalbec to second
        • W. Abreu: Ball, Abreu flied out to deep left
        • Middle of the 7th (5 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Mark Kolozsvary catching
        • Greg Weissert relieved Justin Hagenman
        • O. Gonzalez: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Gonzalez lined out to left
        • L. Torrens: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Torrens grounded out to third
        • J. Rojas: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Rojas struck out looking
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Josh VanMeter at third base
        • relieved Oddanier Mosqueda
        • R. Gonzalez: Strike looking, Gonzalez singled to center
        • M. Kolozsvary: Foul, Ball, Gonzalez to second on wild pitch, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Kolozsvary struck out swinging
        • E. Alvarez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Alvarez singled to center, Gonzalez to third
        • D. Guthrie: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Guthrie safe at first on shortstop Smith fielding error, Gonzalez scored, Alvarez to second
        • J. Westbrook: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Westbrook grounded out to first, Alvarez to third, Guthrie to second
        • Nick Sogard hit for Triston Casas
        • N. Sogard: Strike looking, Ball, Alvarez out at home
        • Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Karson Simas in right field
        • Cameron Booser relieved Greg Weissert
        • Sogard flied out to shallow left
        • L. Gonzalez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Gonzalez grounded out to second
        • K. Smith: Strike looking, In play
        • B. Rortvedt: Ball
        • Rortvedt grounded out to shortstop
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 2 Hits, 1 Error)
      • 9TH INNING
        • J.C. Escarra at designated hitter
        • N. Sogard: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Sogard struck out swinging
        • T. McDonough: Strike looking, McDonough grounded out to second
        • N. Kavadas: Kavadas doubled to left center
        • K. Simas: Ball, Ball, Ball, Simas grounded out to shortstop
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • Ryan Zeferjahn relieved Cameron Booser
        • S. Jones: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Jones walked
        • J. VanMeter: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, VanMeter struck out looking
        • O. Gonzalez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Gonzalez reached on an infield single to shortstop, Jones to second
        • L. Torrens: Torrens grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Gonzalez out at second
        • End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
