- W: J. Hagenman (1-0)L: O. Mosqueda (0-1)S: (0)
- HR: BOS - E. Valdez (2), T. Casas (1), NYY - G. Torres (2)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|C. Rafaela CF
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.325
|.583
|.908
|3.0
|J. Westbrook 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|T. Casas DH
|3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.130
|.286
|.261
|.547
|8.0
|a- N. Sogard PH-DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|P. Reyes 1B
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.125
|.290
|.125
|.415
|1.0
|T. McDonough CF
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.500
|.500
|1.000
|1.500
|5.0
|B. Dalbec 3B-1B
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.296
|.367
|.444
|.811
|4.0
|N. Kavadas 1B
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1.000
|1.000
|2.000
|3.000
|2.0
|W. Abreu RF
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.125
|.300
|.281
|.581
|-0.5
|K. Simas RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|E. Valdez 2B
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|.259
|.560
|.819
|6.0
|R. Gonzalez 2B
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|.280
|.417
|.697
|8.0
|R. McGuire C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|1
|.222
|.333
|.278
|.611
|0.0
|M. Kolozsvary C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.286
|.333
|.357
|.690
|-0.5
|D. Hamilton SS
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.133
|.161
|.200
|.361
|-0.5
|E. Alvarez SS
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.333
|.500
|.333
|.833
|3.0
|D. Guthrie LF
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|4.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|D. LeMahieu 3B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|.269
|.250
|.519
|-0.5
|J. VanMeter 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.091
|.231
|.227
|.458
|-0.5
|J. Soto RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.375
|.423
|.958
|1.381
|0.0
|O. Gonzalez RF
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|.400
|.593
|.993
|1.0
|G. Torres 2B
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.308
|.345
|.615
|.960
|9.5
|L. Torrens 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.333
|.400
|.722
|1.122
|0.0
|A. Rizzo 1B
|3
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.522
|.621
|.870
|1.490
|5.0
|J. Rojas 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.238
|.360
|.429
|.789
|-0.5
|G. Stanton DH
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.208
|.296
|.292
|.588
|3.5
|J. Escarra PH-DH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|A. Verdugo LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|.190
|.292
|.238
|.530
|0.0
|L. Gonzalez LF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|A. Volpe SS
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.313
|.371
|.438
|.809
|4.0
|K. Smith SS
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.208
|.321
|.208
|.530
|1.0
|A. Wells C
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.304
|.385
|.696
|1.080
|2.0
|B. Rortvedt C
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.400
|.200
|.600
|1.0
|G. Allen CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.176
|.263
|.176
|.440
|-1.0
|S. Jones CF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|1.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|N. Pivetta
|3.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|0
|5.63
|1.13
|2.5
|J. Rodriguez
|2.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1.80
|1.40
|1.5
|J. Hagenman (W, 1-0)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|9.5
|G. Weissert
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.59
|0.88
|3.5
|C. Booser
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|R. Zeferjahn
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|2.00
|1.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Rodon
|4.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4.66
|1.03
|11.5
|N. Ramirez (H, 1)
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5.68
|0.79
|0.0
|R. Marinaccio (H, 1)
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9.45
|1.95
|0.0
|O. Mosqueda (L, 0-1) (BS, 1)
|0.2
|3
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|9.00
|2.33
|-12.0
- Pitches-Strikes - N. Pivetta 62-37, J. Rodriguez 28-20, J. Hagenman 12-7, G. Weissert 16-12, C. Booser 12-7, R. Zeferjahn 20-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - N. Pivetta 3-4, J. Rodriguez 5-1, J. Hagenman 2-0, G. Weissert 1-0, C. Booser 3-1, R. Zeferjahn 2-0
- Batters Faced - N. Pivetta 14, J. Rodriguez 10, J. Hagenman 4, G. Weissert 3, C. Booser 4, R. Zeferjahn 4
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Rodon 68-44, N. Ramirez 16-10, R. Marinaccio 17-11, O. Mosqueda 27-18
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Rodon 5-2, N. Ramirez 2-2, R. Marinaccio 1-0, O. Mosqueda 1-0
- Batters Faced - C. Rodon 13, N. Ramirez 5, R. Marinaccio 5, O. Mosqueda 7
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|N. Pivetta
|3.0
|4
|3
|3
|1
|3
|0
|5.63
|1.13
|2.5
|J. Rodriguez
|2.0
|4
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1.80
|1.40
|1.5
|J. Hagenman (W, 1-0)
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|9.5
|G. Weissert
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1.59
|0.88
|3.5
|C. Booser
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.00
|2.0
|R. Zeferjahn
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0.00
|2.00
|1.5
|Total
|9.0
|10
|4
|4
|2
|7
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|C. Rodon
|4.0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|4.66
|1.03
|11.5
|N. Ramirez (H, 1)
|1.0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|5.68
|0.79
|0.0
|R. Marinaccio (H, 1)
|1.0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|9.45
|1.95
|0.0
|O. Mosqueda (L, 0-1) (BS, 1)
|0.2
|3
|5
|5
|2
|2
|0
|9.00
|2.33
|-12.0
|Total
|9.0
|11
|9
|9
|3
|7
|2
|-
|-
|-
- Pitches-Strikes - N. Pivetta 62-37, J. Rodriguez 28-20, J. Hagenman 12-7, G. Weissert 16-12, C. Booser 12-7, R. Zeferjahn 20-12
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - N. Pivetta 3-4, J. Rodriguez 5-1, J. Hagenman 2-0, G. Weissert 1-0, C. Booser 3-1, R. Zeferjahn 2-0
- Batters Faced - N. Pivetta 14, J. Rodriguez 10, J. Hagenman 4, G. Weissert 3, C. Booser 4, R. Zeferjahn 4
- Pitches-Strikes - C. Rodon 68-44, N. Ramirez 16-10, R. Marinaccio 17-11, O. Mosqueda 27-18
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - C. Rodon 5-2, N. Ramirez 2-2, R. Marinaccio 1-0, O. Mosqueda 1-0
- Batters Faced - C. Rodon 13, N. Ramirez 5, R. Marinaccio 5, O. Mosqueda 7
1ST INNING Rizzo singled to right, Torres scored 0 1 4TH INNING Casas homered to right center 1 1 Volpe doubled to deep right, Stanton and Rizzo scored 1 3 5TH INNING Valdez homered to right 2 3 Torres homered to center 2 4 6TH INNING Reyes hit sacrifice fly to center, Rafaela scored 3 4 7TH INNING Guthrie singled to left, Gonzalez scored, Alvarez to second 4 4 McDonough doubled to shallow left, Guthrie and Alvarez scored, Casas to third 6 4 Dalbec singled to deep right, McDonough and Casas scored, Dalbec to second 8 4 8TH INNING Guthrie safe at first on shortstop Smith fielding error, Gonzalez scored, Alvarez to second 9 4
- N. Pivetta Pitching:
- D. LeMahieu: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, LeMahieu flied out to deep right
- J. Soto: Foul, Ball, Soto flied out to center
- G. Torres: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Torres walked
- A. Rizzo: Ball, Torres stole second, Foul, Foul, Rizzo singled to right, Torres scored
- G. Stanton: Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, Stanton struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Rodon Pitching:
- B. Dalbec: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Dalbec grounded out to second
- W. Abreu: Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Abreu struck out swinging
- E. Valdez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Valdez grounded out to first
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- N. Pivetta Pitching:
- A. Verdugo: Strike looking, Ball, Verdugo flied out to deep center
- A. Volpe: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Volpe flied out to shallow center
- A. Wells: Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Wells doubled to right
- G. Allen: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Allen struck out swinging
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- C. Rodon Pitching:
- R. McGuire: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, McGuire struck out looking
- D. Hamilton: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Hamilton struck out swinging
- D. Guthrie: Guthrie grounded out to third
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- C. Rodon Pitching:
- C. Rafaela: Foul, Rafaela lined out to third
- T. Casas: Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Casas homered to right center
- P. Reyes: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Reyes popped out to second
- B. Dalbec: Ball, Foul, Foul, Dalbec grounded out to first
- Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- N. Pivetta Pitching:
- A. Rizzo: Ball, Ball, Ball, Rizzo singled to right
- G. Stanton: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Stanton singled to shallow left, Rizzo to second
- Joely Rodriguez relieved Nick Pivetta
- A. Verdugo: Verdugo grounded out to pitcher, Rizzo to third, Stanton to second
- A. Volpe: Ball, Volpe doubled to deep right, Stanton and Rizzo scored
- A. Wells: Strike looking, Strike looking, Wells grounded out to first, Volpe to third
- G. Allen: Foul, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Allen struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (2 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Spencer Jones in center field
- Nick Ramirez relieved Carlos Rodon
- W. Abreu: Strike looking, Abreu grounded out to second
- E. Valdez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Valdez homered to right
- R. McGuire: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, McGuire walked
- D. Hamilton: Hamilton reached on fielder's choice to second, McGuire out at second
- D. Guthrie: Strike looking, Guthrie flied out to left
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Eddy Alvarez at shortstop
- Romy Gonzalez at second base
- D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, LeMahieu grounded out to second
- J. Soto: Soto lined out to right
- G. Torres: Ball, Strike looking, Torres homered to center
- A. Rizzo: Ball, Strike swinging, Rizzo singled to right
- G. Stanton: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Stanton doubled to left, Rizzo to third
- A. Verdugo: Ball, Verdugo grounded out to first
- End of the 5th (1 Run, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jose Rojas at first base
- Ben Rortvedt catching
- Ron Marinaccio relieved Nick Ramirez
- C. Rafaela: Foul, Ball, Ball, Rafaela doubled to left
- T. Casas: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Casas grounded out to second, Rafaela to third
- P. Reyes: Reyes hit sacrifice fly to center, Rafaela scored
- B. Dalbec: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Dalbec singled to right center
- W. Abreu: Abreu popped out to second
- Middle of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Justin Hagenman relieved Joely Rodriguez
- Bobby Dalbec at first base
- Jamie Westbrook at third base
- Tyler McDonough in center field
- A. Volpe: Volpe grounded out to third
- B. Rortvedt: Strike looking, Ball, Rortvedt hit by pitch
- S. Jones: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Jones grounded out to first, Rortvedt to second
- D. LeMahieu: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, LeMahieu struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Oscar Gonzalez in right field
- Luis Torrens at second base
- Luis Gonzalez in left field
- Oddanier Mosqueda relieved Ron Marinaccio
- Kevin Smith at shortstop
- R. Gonzalez: Strike looking, Gonzalez singled to center
- R. McGuire: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, McGuire struck out looking
- E. Alvarez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Gonzalez stole second, Ball, Gonzalez stole third, Ball, Alvarez walked
- D. Guthrie: Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt to first, Guthrie singled to left, Gonzalez scored, Alvarez to second
- J. Westbrook: Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Westbrook struck out swinging
- T. Casas: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Casas walked, Alvarez to third, Guthrie to second
- T. McDonough: Strike looking, McDonough doubled to shallow left, Guthrie and Alvarez scored, Casas to third
- relieved Oddanier Mosqueda
- B. Dalbec: Strike looking, Dalbec singled to deep right, McDonough and Casas scored, Dalbec to second
- W. Abreu: Ball, Abreu flied out to deep left
- Middle of the 7th (5 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Mark Kolozsvary catching
- Greg Weissert relieved Justin Hagenman
- O. Gonzalez: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Gonzalez lined out to left
- L. Torrens: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Torrens grounded out to third
- J. Rojas: Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Rojas struck out looking
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Josh VanMeter at third base
- relieved Oddanier Mosqueda
- R. Gonzalez: Strike looking, Gonzalez singled to center
- M. Kolozsvary: Foul, Ball, Gonzalez to second on wild pitch, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Kolozsvary struck out swinging
- E. Alvarez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Alvarez singled to center, Gonzalez to third
- D. Guthrie: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Guthrie safe at first on shortstop Smith fielding error, Gonzalez scored, Alvarez to second
- J. Westbrook: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Westbrook grounded out to first, Alvarez to third, Guthrie to second
- Nick Sogard hit for Triston Casas
- N. Sogard: Strike looking, Ball, Alvarez out at home
- Middle of the 8th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- J.C. Escarra at designated hitter
- N. Sogard: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Sogard struck out swinging
- T. McDonough: Strike looking, McDonough grounded out to second
- N. Kavadas: Kavadas doubled to left center
- K. Simas: Ball, Ball, Ball, Simas grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Ryan Zeferjahn relieved Cameron Booser
- S. Jones: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Jones walked
- J. VanMeter: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, VanMeter struck out looking
- O. Gonzalez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Gonzalez reached on an infield single to shortstop, Jones to second
- L. Torrens: Torrens grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Gonzalez out at second
- End of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)