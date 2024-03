Liam Hendriks Elbow 07-31-2024 Expected to be out until at least Aug 1

Lucas Giolito Elbow 01-31-2025 Out for the season

Chris Martin Groin 03-15-2024 Questionable for start of season

Reese McGuire Illness 03-15-2024 Questionable for start of season

Rob Refsnyder Toe 04-30-2024 Expected to be out until at least May 1

Tyler O'Neill Calf 03-15-2024 Questionable for start of season

Bryan Mata Hamstring 03-20-2024 Questionable for start of season

Zack Kelly Oblique 03-27-2024 Expected to be out until at least Mar 28