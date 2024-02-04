LiveAnalysis
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|M. Betts SS
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.444
|.524
|.611
|1.135
|2.0
|S. Ohtani DH
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.480
|.552
|.840
|1.392
|3.0
|F. Freeman 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|.273
|.350
|.606
|.956
|1.5
|W. Smith C
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|3
|.259
|.323
|.556
|.878
|1.0
|M. Muncy 3B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|5
|.353
|.520
|.706
|1.226
|0.0
|T. Hernandez LF
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.387
|.441
|.581
|1.022
|0.5
|J. Outman CF
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.345
|.441
|.655
|1.096
|0.0
|J. Heyward RF
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.231
|.250
|.385
|.635
|1.0
|G. Lux 2B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.265
|.324
|.265
|.589
|0.0
- SF - J. Heyward
- RBI - J. Heyward
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Muncy 3 (3), J. Heyward
- RBI - X. Bogaerts
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Wade
- SB - S. Ohtani (2)
- DP - (Betts-Lux-Freeman)
- E - T. Wade
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Glasnow
|4.1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|3
|0
|1.88
|0.91
|6.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|T. Glasnow
|4.1
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Y. Darvish
|3.2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2.08
|1.15
|7.5
|T. Cosgrove
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.05
|1.20
|0.0
|E. De Los Santos
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7.71
|2.14
|2.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|Y. Darvish
|3.2
|T. Cosgrove
|0.2
|E. De Los Santos
|0.2
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Glasnow 77-47
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Glasnow 7-2
- Batters Faced - T. Glasnow 20
- Pitches-Strikes - Y. Darvish 72-42, T. Cosgrove 14-9, E. De Los Santos 7-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Darvish 4-4, T. Cosgrove 2-0, E. De Los Santos 1-0
- Batters Faced - Y. Darvish 17, T. Cosgrove 4, E. De Los Santos 2
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Glasnow
|4.1
|2
|2
|2
|4
|3
|0
|1.88
|0.91
|6.5
|Total
|5.0
|2
|2
|2
|4
|3
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|T. Glasnow
|4.1
|Total
|5.0
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|Y. Darvish
|3.2
|2
|1
|0
|3
|3
|0
|2.08
|1.15
|7.5
|T. Cosgrove
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.05
|1.20
|0.0
|E. De Los Santos
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|7.71
|2.14
|2.5
|Total
|5.0
|3
|1
|0
|3
|4
|0
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|Y. Darvish
|3.2
|T. Cosgrove
|0.2
|E. De Los Santos
|0.2
|Total
|5.0
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Glasnow 77-47
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Glasnow 7-2
- Batters Faced - T. Glasnow 20
- Pitches-Strikes - Y. Darvish 72-42, T. Cosgrove 14-9, E. De Los Santos 7-5
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Darvish 4-4, T. Cosgrove 2-0, E. De Los Santos 1-0
- Batters Faced - Y. Darvish 17, T. Cosgrove 4, E. De Los Santos 2
3RD INNING Bogaerts singled to shallow center, Wade scored 0 1 4TH INNING Heyward hit sacrifice fly to right, Hernandez scored 1 1 Campusano grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Machado scored, Kim to third, Profar out at second 1 2
- Y. Darvish Pitching:
- M. Betts: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Intentional ball, Betts walked
- S. Ohtani: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ohtani reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Betts out at second
- F. Freeman: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike looking, Freeman struck out looking
- W. Smith: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Smith flied out to left
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Glasnow Pitching:
- X. Bogaerts: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Bogaerts flied out to shallow right
- F. Tatis: Tatis grounded out to first
- J. Cronenworth: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Cronenworth struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Y. Darvish Pitching:
- M. Muncy: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Muncy singled to shallow center
- T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Ball, Muncy to second on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
- J. Outman: Strike looking, Outman flied out to right
- J. Heyward: Heyward popped out to third
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Glasnow Pitching:
- M. Machado: Machado grounded out to shortstop
- H. Kim: Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike looking, Kim lined out to right
- J. Profar: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Profar walked
- L. Campusano: Campusano reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Profar out at second
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Y. Darvish Pitching:
- G. Lux: Strike looking, Lux grounded out to first
- M. Betts: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Betts flied out to left
- S. Ohtani: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ohtani singled to right
- F. Freeman: Ball, Ohtani stole second, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Freeman walked
- W. Smith: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Smith walked, Ohtani to third, Freeman to second
- M. Muncy: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Muncy struck out swinging
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- T. Glasnow Pitching:
- T. Wade: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Wade walked
- J. Merrill: Strike swinging, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Wade to second on wild pitch, Foul, Merrill lined out to center, Wade to third
- X. Bogaerts: Strike swinging, Bogaerts singled to shallow center, Wade scored
- F. Tatis: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Tatis struck out swinging
- J. Cronenworth: Cronenworth grounded out to first
- End of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Y. Darvish Pitching:
- T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Hernandez safe at first on 3rd baseman Wade throwing error, Hernandez to second
- J. Outman: Foul, Outman grounded out to first, Hernandez to third
- J. Heyward: Ball, Foul, Foul, Heyward hit sacrifice fly to right, Hernandez scored
- Tom Cosgrove relieved Yu Darvish
- G. Lux: Ball, Ball, Lux grounded out to pitcher
- Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Glasnow Pitching:
- M. Machado: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Machado walked
- H. Kim: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Kim walked, Machado to second
- J. Profar: Profar reached on bunt single to pitcher, Machado to third, Kim to second
- L. Campusano: Strike looking, Foul, Campusano grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Machado scored, Kim to third, Profar out at second
- T. Wade: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Wade struck out swinging
- End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
- T. Cosgrove Pitching:
- M. Betts: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Betts singled to shallow center
- S. Ohtani: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ohtani reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Betts out at second
- F. Freeman: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Freeman hit by pitch, Ohtani to second
- Enyel De Los Santos relieved Tom Cosgrove
- W. Smith: Strike looking, Smith reached on fielder's choice to first, Ohtani to third, Freeman out at second
- M. Muncy: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Muncy struck out on foul tip
- Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Clayton Kershaw
|Shoulder
|07-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
|Blake Treinen
|Chest
|04-02-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 3
|Walker Buehler
|Elbow
|04-30-2024Expected to be out until at least May 1
|Dustin May
|Elbow
|07-17-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 18
|Brusdar Graterol
|Shoulder
|04-02-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 3
|Tony Gonsolin
|Elbow
|01-31-2025Out for the season
|Emmet Sheehan
|Forearm
|04-12-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 13
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Tucupita Marcano
|Knee
|04-18-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 19
|Luis Patino
|Elbow
|04-02-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 3
|Glenn Otto
|Shoulder
|04-04-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 5