  • 2F. Tatis
    2: 90 mph CutterTatis grounded out to shortstop0-1
    1: 91 mph CutterStrike swinging0-1
  • 3RD INNING
    		Bogaerts singled to shallow center, Wade scored01
  • 4TH INNING
    		Heyward hit sacrifice fly to right, Hernandez scored11
    		Campusano grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Machado scored, Kim to third, Profar out at second12
LAST OUT
  • Tatis grounded out to shortstop
DUE UP 5TH
123456789RHE
LAD0-0
00010----130
SD0-0
00110----221
  • Gocheok Sky DomeSeoul, South Korea
LADDodgers
SDPadres
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
M. Betts SS20100100.444.524.6111.1352.0
S. Ohtani DH30100002.480.552.8401.3923.0
F. Freeman 1B10000111.273.350.606.9561.5
W. Smith C20000103.259.323.556.8781.0
M. Muncy 3B30100025.353.520.7061.2260.0
T. Hernandez LF21000011.387.441.5811.0220.5
J. Outman CF20000002.345.441.6551.0960.0
J. Heyward RF10010001.231.250.385.6351.0
G. Lux 2B20000000.265.324.265.5890.0
HITTERSAB
M. Betts SS2
S. Ohtani DH3
F. Freeman 1B1
W. Smith C2
M. Muncy 3B3
T. Hernandez LF2
J. Outman CF2
J. Heyward RF1
G. Lux 2B2
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    X. Bogaerts 2B20110000.250.333.344.6772.0
    F. Tatis RF20000011.241.303.414.717-0.5
    J. Cronenworth 1B20000011.222.432.370.803-0.5
    M. Machado DH11000100.357.400.500.9002.0
    H. Kim SS10000100.296.394.519.9121.0
    J. Profar LF10100100.333.417.571.9882.0
    L. Campusano C20000003.242.286.394.6800.0
    T. Wade 3B11000111.286.359.457.8161.5
    J. Merrill CF20000001.000.000.000.0000.0
    HITTERSAB
    X. Bogaerts 2B2
    F. Tatis RF2
    J. Cronenworth 1B2
    M. Machado DH1
    H. Kim SS1
    J. Profar LF1
    L. Campusano C2
    T. Wade 3B1
    J. Merrill CF2
      BATTING
      • SF - J. Heyward
      • RBI - J. Heyward
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Muncy 3 (3), J. Heyward
      BATTING
      • RBI - X. Bogaerts
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Wade
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - S. Ohtani (2)
      FIELDING
      • DP - (Betts-Lux-Freeman)
      FIELDING
      • E - T. Wade
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      T. Glasnow4.12224301.880.916.5
      PITCHERSIP
      T. Glasnow4.1
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      Y. Darvish3.22103302.081.157.5
      T. Cosgrove0.21000004.051.200.0
      E. De Los Santos0.20000107.712.142.5
      PITCHERSIP
      Y. Darvish3.2
      T. Cosgrove0.2
      E. De Los Santos0.2
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - T. Glasnow 77-47
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Glasnow 7-2
      • Batters Faced - T. Glasnow 20
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - Y. Darvish 72-42, T. Cosgrove 14-9, E. De Los Santos 7-5
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - Y. Darvish 4-4, T. Cosgrove 2-0, E. De Los Santos 1-0
      • Batters Faced - Y. Darvish 17, T. Cosgrove 4, E. De Los Santos 2
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      A. Barnes C.000.000.000.000
      E. Hernandez 2B.000.000.000.000
      M. Rojas SS.000.000.000.000
      C. Taylor SS.000.000.000.000
      BENCHAB
      A. Barnes C
      E. Hernandez 2B
      M. Rojas SS
      C. Taylor SS
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      J. Azocar CF.000.000.000.000
      K. Higashioka C.000.000.000.000
      G. Pauley 3B.000.000.000.000
      E. Rosario 3B.000.000.000.000
      BENCHAB
      J. Azocar CF
      K. Higashioka C
      G. Pauley 3B
      E. Rosario 3B
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      R. Brasier RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Feyereisen RP-0.00.000.00
      M. Grove SP-0.00.000.00
      D. Hudson RP-0.00.000.00
      K. Hurt RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Kelly RP-0.00.000.00
      L. Knack SP-0.00.000.00
      B. Miller SP-0.00.000.00
      J. Paxton SP-0.00.000.00
      E. Phillips RP-0.00.000.00
      G. Stone SP-0.00.000.00
      G. Varland RP-0.00.000.00
      A. Vesia RP-0.00.000.00
      Y. Yamamoto SP-0.00.000.00
      R. Yarbrough RP-0.00.000.00
      BULLPENW-L
      R. Brasier RP-
      J. Feyereisen RP-
      M. Grove SP-
      D. Hudson RP-
      K. Hurt RP-
      J. Kelly RP-
      L. Knack SP-
      B. Miller SP-
      J. Paxton SP-
      E. Phillips RP-
      G. Stone SP-
      G. Varland RP-
      A. Vesia RP-
      Y. Yamamoto SP-
      R. Yarbrough RP-
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      P. Avila RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Brito SP-0.00.000.00
      D. Cease SP-0.00.000.00
      J. Estrada RP-0.00.000.00
      M. King RP-0.00.000.00
      S. Kolek RP-0.00.000.00
      Y. Matsui RP-0.00.000.00
      A. Morejon RP-0.00.000.00
      J. Musgrove SP-0.00.000.00
      W. Peralta RP-0.00.000.00
      R. Suarez RP-0.00.000.00
      R. Vasquez RP-0.00.000.00
      M. Waldron SP-0.00.000.00
      BULLPENW-L
      P. Avila RP-
      J. Brito SP-
      D. Cease SP-
      J. Estrada RP-
      M. King RP-
      S. Kolek RP-
      Y. Matsui RP-
      A. Morejon RP-
      J. Musgrove SP-
      W. Peralta RP-
      R. Suarez RP-
      R. Vasquez RP-
      M. Waldron SP-
          • 3RD INNING
            		Bogaerts singled to shallow center, Wade scored01
          • 4TH INNING
            		Heyward hit sacrifice fly to right, Hernandez scored11
            		Campusano grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Machado scored, Kim to third, Profar out at second12
          • 1ST INNING
            • Y. Darvish Pitching:
            • M. Betts: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Intentional ball, Betts walked
            • S. Ohtani: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ohtani reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Betts out at second
            • F. Freeman: Strike looking, Strike (foul tip), Ball, Strike looking, Freeman struck out looking
            • W. Smith: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Smith flied out to left
            • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • T. Glasnow Pitching:
            • X. Bogaerts: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Bogaerts flied out to shallow right
            • F. Tatis: Tatis grounded out to first
            • J. Cronenworth: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Cronenworth struck out swinging
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 2ND INNING
            • Y. Darvish Pitching:
            • M. Muncy: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Muncy singled to shallow center
            • T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Ball, Muncy to second on wild pitch, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Hernandez struck out swinging
            • J. Outman: Strike looking, Outman flied out to right
            • J. Heyward: Heyward popped out to third
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • T. Glasnow Pitching:
            • M. Machado: Machado grounded out to shortstop
            • H. Kim: Ball, Ball, Strike (foul tip), Strike looking, Kim lined out to right
            • J. Profar: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Profar walked
            • L. Campusano: Campusano reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Profar out at second
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • Y. Darvish Pitching:
            • G. Lux: Strike looking, Lux grounded out to first
            • M. Betts: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Betts flied out to left
            • S. Ohtani: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ohtani singled to right
            • F. Freeman: Ball, Ohtani stole second, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Freeman walked
            • W. Smith: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Smith walked, Ohtani to third, Freeman to second
            • M. Muncy: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Muncy struck out swinging
            • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • T. Glasnow Pitching:
            • T. Wade: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Wade walked
            • J. Merrill: Strike swinging, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Ball, Wade to second on wild pitch, Foul, Merrill lined out to center, Wade to third
            • X. Bogaerts: Strike swinging, Bogaerts singled to shallow center, Wade scored
            • F. Tatis: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Tatis struck out swinging
            • J. Cronenworth: Cronenworth grounded out to first
            • End of the 3rd (1 Run, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 4TH INNING
            • Y. Darvish Pitching:
            • T. Hernandez: Strike looking, Hernandez safe at first on 3rd baseman Wade throwing error, Hernandez to second
            • J. Outman: Foul, Outman grounded out to first, Hernandez to third
            • J. Heyward: Ball, Foul, Foul, Heyward hit sacrifice fly to right, Hernandez scored
            • Tom Cosgrove relieved Yu Darvish
            • G. Lux: Ball, Ball, Lux grounded out to pitcher
            • Middle of the 4th (1 Run, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • T. Glasnow Pitching:
            • M. Machado: Ball, Ball, Ball, Ball, Machado walked
            • H. Kim: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Kim walked, Machado to second
            • J. Profar: Profar reached on bunt single to pitcher, Machado to third, Kim to second
            • L. Campusano: Strike looking, Foul, Campusano grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Machado scored, Kim to third, Profar out at second
            • T. Wade: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Wade struck out swinging
            • End of the 4th (1 Run, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
          • 5TH INNING
            • T. Cosgrove Pitching:
            • M. Betts: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Foul, Betts singled to shallow center
            • S. Ohtani: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Ohtani reached on fielder's choice to shortstop, Betts out at second
            • F. Freeman: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Freeman hit by pitch, Ohtani to second
            • Enyel De Los Santos relieved Tom Cosgrove
            • W. Smith: Strike looking, Smith reached on fielder's choice to first, Ohtani to third, Freeman out at second
            • M. Muncy: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul tip, Muncy struck out on foul tip
            • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • T. Glasnow Pitching:
            • J. Merrill: Ball, Foul, Merrill popped out to shortstop
            • X. Bogaerts: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Ball, Bogaerts flied out to center
            • F. Tatis: Strike swinging, Tatis grounded out to shortstop
            • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

          LADDodgers
          SDPadres
          • Gocheok Sky DomeSeoul, South Korea
          TEAM STATS
          0-0
          .000
          AVG
          0
          HR
          0
          R
          0.00
          ERA
          0-0
          .000
          AVG
          0
          HR
          0
          R
          0.00
          ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHERS
          T. GlasnowR
          0-0
          W-L
          0.0
          IP
          0.00
          ERA
          -
          SO/BB
          0.00
          WHIP
          Y. DarvishR
          0-0
          W-L
          0.0
          IP
          0.00
          ERA
          -
          SO/BB
          0.00
          WHIP
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .T. Glasnow
          R
          0-0
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .Y. Darvish
          R
          0-0
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 M. Betts SS-----
          2 S. Ohtani DH-----
          3 F. Freeman 1B-----
          4 W. Smith C-----
          5 M. Muncy 3B-----
          6 T. Hernandez LF-----
          7 J. Outman CF-----
          8 J. Heyward RF-----
          9 G. Lux 2B-----
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 X. Bogaerts 2B-----
          2 F. Tatis RF-----
          3 J. Cronenworth 1B-----
          4 M. Machado DH-----
          5 H. Kim SS-----
          6 J. Profar LF-----
          7 L. Campusano C-----
          8 T. Wade 3B-----
          9 J. Merrill CF-----
          INJURIES
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Clayton KershawShoulder07-31-2024Expected to be out until at least Aug 1
          Blake TreinenChest04-02-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 3
          Walker BuehlerElbow04-30-2024Expected to be out until at least May 1
          Dustin MayElbow07-17-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 18
          Brusdar GraterolShoulder04-02-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 3
          Tony GonsolinElbow01-31-2025Out for the season
          Emmet SheehanForearm04-12-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 13
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Tucupita MarcanoKnee04-18-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 19
          Luis PatinoElbow04-02-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 3
          Glenn OttoShoulder04-04-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 5
