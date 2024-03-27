away team background logo
123456789RHE
CLE12-13
3010100005110
ARI12-13
000000000021
  • Salt River Fields at Talking StickScottsdale, AZ
CLEGuardians
ARIDiamondbacks
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
B. Rocchio 2B-SS-3B41100003.250.298.432.7303.0
T. Freeman SS-3B-2B40000003.294.368.441.8100.0
M. Tolentino 3B10000000.000.000.000.0000.0
B. Naylor C41110010.242.265.273.5372.5
L. Cedrola LF00000000.0001.000.0001.0001.0
D. Fry 1B-C23100200.278.366.556.9217.0
W. Brennan LF40310001.293.341.561.9028.0
G. Arias 3B-2B-SS40220013.237.293.368.6615.5
E. Florial RF30000113.156.255.178.4330.5
A. Hedges DH40200012.323.417.548.9652.5
D. Schneemann CF40100022.250.250.250.5000.0
HITTERSAB
B. Rocchio 2B-SS-3B4
T. Freeman SS-3B-2B4
M. Tolentino 3B1
B. Naylor C4
L. Cedrola LF0
D. Fry 1B-C2
W. Brennan LF4
G. Arias 3B-2B-SS4
E. Florial RF3
A. Hedges DH4
D. Schneemann CF4
    HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
    K. Marte 2B30000001.400.444.6201.0640.0
    T. Tawa 3B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    G. Perdomo SS30100010.182.229.242.4710.5
    A. Chaparro 1B00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    G. Moreno C30000001.200.273.333.6060.0
    C. Cerda C00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    C. Walker 1B20000001.278.316.444.7600.0
    T. Troy SS10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
    J. Pederson LF30000011.171.275.343.618-0.5
    J. Hurley LF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    E. Suarez 3B20000020.229.289.429.718-1.0
    J. McCarthy CF-RF30100010.279.295.395.6910.5
    J. Josepha RF00000000.000.000.000.0000.0
    A. Almora RF10000101.000.500.000.5001.0
    N. Castillo DH20000012.000.000.000.000-0.5
    HITTERSAB
    K. Marte 2B3
    T. Tawa 3B0
    G. Perdomo SS3
    A. Chaparro 1B0
    G. Moreno C3
    C. Cerda C0
    C. Walker 1B2
    T. Troy SS1
    J. Pederson LF3
    J. Hurley LF0
    E. Suarez 3B2
    J. McCarthy CF-RF3
    J. Josepha RF0
    A. Almora RF1
    N. Castillo DH2
      BATTING
      • 2B - B. Rocchio (5), D. Fry (4), A. Hedges (4)
      • 3B - W. Brennan (2)
      • RBI - B. Naylor (4), W. Brennan (7), G. Arias 2 (4)
      • 2-Out RBI - G. Arias
      • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Freeman, G. Arias, E. Florial, A. Hedges 2 (2)
      BASERUNNING
      • SB - W. Brennan (3), G. Arias (3)
      FIELDING
      • DP - 2 (Perdomo-Marte-Walker; Marte-Perdomo-Walker)
      • E - G. Moreno
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      T. Bibee6.02001504.001.2820.5
      H. Gaddis1.00000201.540.604.0
      J. Barria1.00000309.351.734.5
      PITCHERSIP
      T. Bibee6.0
      H. Gaddis1.0
      J. Barria1.0
      PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
      R. Karcher0.21000000.001.501.0
      Z. Gallen4.08543305.541.77-1.5
      F. Morales0.10000102.081.381.5
      J. Mantiply0.21000004.051.801.0
      R. Thompson0.10000000.001.291.0
      M. Castro1.01000008.221.832.0
      E. Montilla1.00000200.000.004.0
      P. Sewald0.20000000.000.881.0
      PITCHERSIP
      R. Karcher0.2
      Z. Gallen4.0
      F. Morales0.1
      J. Mantiply0.2
      R. Thompson0.1
      M. Castro1.0
      E. Montilla1.0
      P. Sewald0.2
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - T. Bibee 83-60, H. Gaddis 14-11, J. Barria 14-11
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Bibee 5-8
      • Batters Faced - T. Bibee 21, H. Gaddis 3, J. Barria 3
      PITCHING
      • Pitches-Strikes - R. Karcher 6-5, Z. Gallen 81-49, F. Morales 6-3, J. Mantiply 6-4, R. Thompson 4-2, M. Castro 10-8, E. Montilla 11-8, P. Sewald 13-9
      • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - R. Karcher 2-0, Z. Gallen 6-4, J. Mantiply 1-0, R. Thompson 1-0, M. Castro 1-2, P. Sewald 3-0
      • Batters Faced - R. Karcher 2, Z. Gallen 23, F. Morales, J. Mantiply 2, R. Thompson, M. Castro 4, E. Montilla 3, P. Sewald 4
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      D. De Los Santos 3B447103109.227.227.318.545
      A. Gimenez 2B409124034.300.383.325.708
      S. Kwan LF4791510143.319.373.489.862
      R. Laureano RF4361171710.256.360.419.779
      A. Martinez 2B264117225.423.448.8081.256
      J. Naylor 1B453147057.311.365.356.721
      J. Ramirez 3B45798418.200.217.533.751
      M. Straw CF296101032.345.406.448.855
      BENCHAB
      D. De Los Santos 3B44
      A. Gimenez 2B40
      S. Kwan LF47
      R. Laureano RF43
      A. Martinez 2B26
      J. Naylor 1B45
      J. Ramirez 3B45
      M. Straw CF29
      BENCHABRHRBIHRBBSOAVGOBPSLGOPS
      B. Alexander SS465184128.391.417.5871.004
      C. Carroll LF4861330311.271.308.354.662
      R. Grichuk LF.000.000.000.000
      L. Gurriel LF413148139.341.383.610.993
      J. Herrera C21254046.238.357.238.595
      J. Peterson 3B27374036.259.394.333.727
      E. Rivera 3B41284057.195.277.268.545
      A. Thomas CF32594011.281.324.375.699
      BENCHAB
      B. Alexander SS46
      C. Carroll LF48
      R. Grichuk LF
      L. Gurriel LF41
      J. Herrera C21
      J. Peterson 3B27
      E. Rivera 3B41
      A. Thomas CF32
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      L. Allen SP1-1013.13.386519111.13
      S. Barlow RP2-007.22.355213141.04
      S. Bieber SP2-0017.11.567307190.81
      E. Clase RP1-007.06.4310522121.71
      X. Curry RP0-108.04.50842041.00
      S. Hentges RP0-004.06.75631352.25
      T. Herrin RP0-1110.24.228521140.84
      J. Karinchak RP-0.00.000.00
      B. Lively SP1-004.25.79430231.29
      T. McKenzie SP1-108.23.12931191.15
      E. Morgan RP1-107.211.749104571.83
      N. Sandlin RP0-006.00.00300140.67
      C. Smith RP0-008.02.258200111.00
      T. Stephan RP-0.00.000.00
      G. Williams SP0-004.21.93410191.07
      BULLPENW-L
      L. Allen SP1-1
      S. Barlow RP2-0
      S. Bieber SP2-0
      E. Clase RP1-0
      X. Curry RP0-1
      S. Hentges RP0-0
      T. Herrin RP0-1
      J. Karinchak RP-
      B. Lively SP1-0
      T. McKenzie SP1-1
      E. Morgan RP1-1
      N. Sandlin RP0-0
      C. Smith RP0-0
      T. Stephan RP-
      G. Williams SP0-0
      BULLPENW-LSVIPERAHERHRBBSOWHIP
      L. Frias RP0-008.12.16520390.96
      K. Ginkel RP0-004.02.25311050.75
      T. Henry SP1-3017.06.88231336121.71
      B. Jarvis RP0-1010.27.5912914111.50
      M. Kelly SP1-008.12.169201141.20
      S. McGough RP0-008.02.25720291.13
      K. Nelson RP0-006.03.00421361.17
      R. Nelson SP4-0020.12.6622637261.43
      B. Pfaadt SP0-105.211.12871121.59
      E. Rodriguez SP0-109.08.0014834112.00
      BULLPENW-L
      L. Frias RP0-0
      K. Ginkel RP0-0
      T. Henry SP1-3
      B. Jarvis RP0-1
      M. Kelly SP1-0
      S. McGough RP0-0
      K. Nelson RP0-0
      R. Nelson SP4-0
      B. Pfaadt SP0-1
      E. Rodriguez SP0-1
          • 1ST INNING
            		Naylor singled to center, Rocchio scored10
            		Brennan singled to right center, Naylor scored, Fry to third20
            		Fry scored, Brennan to second on catcher Moreno throwing error30
          • 3RD INNING
            		Arias singled to center, Fry scored, Brennan to third40
          • 5TH INNING
            		Arias singled to center, Fry scored50
          • 1ST INNING
            • Z. Gallen Pitching:
            • B. Rocchio: Rocchio doubled to deep right center
            • T. Freeman: Foul, Freeman flied out to deep right, Rocchio to third
            • B. Naylor: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Naylor singled to center, Rocchio scored
            • D. Fry: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Fry walked, Naylor to second
            • W. Brennan: Brennan singled to right center, Naylor scored, Fry to third
            • G. Arias: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Arias struck out swinging
            • E. Florial: Strike looking, Ball, Fry scored, Brennan to second on catcher Moreno throwing error, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Florial grounded out to shortstop
            • Middle of the 1st (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • T. Bibee Pitching:
            • K. Marte: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Marte flied out to deep center
            • G. Perdomo: Strike looking, Perdomo flied out to right
            • G. Moreno: Moreno grounded out to second
            • End of the 1st (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
          • 2ND INNING
            • Z. Gallen Pitching:
            • A. Hedges: Ball, Hedges singled to left
            • D. Schneemann: Schneemann flied out to deep center
            • B. Rocchio: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Rocchio lined out to shortstop
            • T. Freeman: Strike looking, Freeman lined out to center
            • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • T. Bibee Pitching:
            • C. Walker: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Walker grounded out to third
            • J. Pederson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Pederson struck out swinging
            • E. Suarez: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Suarez struck out looking
            • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 3RD INNING
            • Z. Gallen Pitching:
            • B. Naylor: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Naylor struck out swinging
            • D. Fry: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Fry walked
            • W. Brennan: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Brennan singled to center, Fry to third
            • Ricky Karcher relieved Zac Gallen
            • G. Arias: Ball, Arias singled to center, Fry scored, Brennan to third
            • E. Florial: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Florial grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Arias out at second
            • Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • T. Bibee Pitching:
            • J. McCarthy: Strike looking, Ball, McCarthy grounded out to pitcher
            • A. Almora: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Almora walked
            • N. Castillo: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Castillo struck out looking
            • K. Marte: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike looking, Marte flied out to center
            • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 4TH INNING
            • Zac Gallen relieved Ricky Karcher
            • A. Hedges: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Hedges doubled to deep left
            • D. Schneemann: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Schneemann struck out looking
            • B. Rocchio: Strike looking, Strike looking, Rocchio grounded out to shortstop, Hedges to third
            • T. Freeman: Strike looking, Freeman grounded out to shortstop
            • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • Gabriel Arias at second base
            • Tyler Freeman at third base
            • Brayan Rocchio at shortstop
            • G. Perdomo: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Perdomo singled to deep right
            • G. Moreno: Strike swinging, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Moreno flied out to right
            • C. Walker: Ball, Walker flied out to deep left
            • J. Pederson: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pederson lined out to third
            • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 5TH INNING
            • Z. Gallen Pitching:
            • B. Naylor: Strike looking, Naylor grounded out to first
            • D. Fry: Ball, Ball, Fry doubled to deep right center
            • W. Brennan: Ball, Brennan flied out to deep left
            • G. Arias: Foul, Foul, Arias singled to center, Fry scored
            • E. Florial: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Arias stole second, Ball, Florial walked
            • Francisco Morales relieved Zac Gallen
            • A. Hedges: Strike looking, Ball, Arias to third, Florial to second on wild pitch, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Hedges struck out looking
            • Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • Brayan Rocchio at third base
            • Tyler Freeman at second base
            • Gabriel Arias at shortstop
            • E. Suarez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Suarez struck out looking
            • J. McCarthy: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, McCarthy reached on an infield single to shortstop
            • A. Almora: Strike looking, Almora flied out to right
            • N. Castillo: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Castillo flied out to deep right
            • End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
          • 6TH INNING
            • Joe Mantiply relieved Francisco Morales
            • D. Schneemann: Schneemann singled to right
            • B. Rocchio: Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Rocchio grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Schneemann out at second
            • Ryan Thompson relieved Joe Mantiply
            • T. Freeman: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Freeman grounded out to shortstop
            • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • T. Bibee Pitching:
            • K. Marte: Marte grounded out to first
            • G. Perdomo: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Perdomo struck out swinging
            • G. Moreno: Ball, Foul, Moreno flied out to deep center
            • End of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 7TH INNING
            • at second base
            • Tommy Troy at shortstop
            • Christian Cerda catching
            • Andres Chaparro at first base
            • Tim Tawa at third base
            • Miguel Castro relieved Ryan Thompson
            • B. Naylor: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Naylor flied out to left
            • D. Fry: Strike looking, Strike looking, Fry flied out to center
            • W. Brennan: Ball, Brennan tripled to deep center
            • G. Arias: Arias grounded out to shortstop
            • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
            • Milan Tolentino at third base
            • at second base
            • Hunter Gaddis relieved Tanner Bibee
            • A. Chaparro: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul tip, Chaparro struck out on foul tip
            • J. Pederson: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Pederson lined out to center
            • : Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
            • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 8TH INNING
            • Jack Hurley in left field
            • Jake McCarthy in right field
            • in center field
            • Emailin Montilla relieved Miguel Castro
            • E. Florial: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Florial struck out looking
            • A. Hedges: Ball, Hedges popped out to first
            • D. Schneemann: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Schneemann struck out looking
            • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
            • at first base
            • David Fry catching
            • Lorenzo Cedrola in left field
            • at shortstop
            • in right field
            • Jaime Barria relieved Hunter Gaddis
            • J. McCarthy: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, McCarthy struck out swinging
            • : Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, struck out looking
            • hit for Neyfy Castillo
            • : Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
            • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
          • 9TH INNING
            • Jakey Josepha in right field
            • at designated hitter
            • Paul Sewald relieved Emailin Montilla
            • M. Tolentino: Tolentino grounded out to first, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Tolentino grounded out to pitcher
            • L. Cedrola: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Cedrola hit by pitch
            • D. Fry: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Fry reached on fielder's choice to third, Cedrola out at second
            • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)

          • Salt River Fields at Talking StickScottsdale, AZ
          TEAM STATS
          12-13
          .267
          AVG
          27
          HR
          137
          R
          4.61
          ERA
          12-13
          .247
          AVG
          21
          HR
          118
          R
          4.55
          ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHERS
          T. BibeeR
          2-1
          W-L
          12.0
          IP
          6.00
          ERA
          2.40
          SO/BB
          1.67
          WHIP
          Z. GallenR
          1-1
          W-L
          9.0
          IP
          4.00
          ERA
          1.50
          SO/BB
          1.33
          WHIP
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .T. Bibee
          R
          2-1, 12.0 IP, 6.00 ERA
          PROBABLE PITCHER
          .Z. Gallen
          R
          1-1, 9.0 IP, 4.00 ERA
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 B. Rocchio 2B401021.250
          2 T. Freeman SS301041.333
          3 B. Naylor C29730.241
          4 D. Fry 1B34972.265
          5 W. Brennan LF37962.243
          6 G. Arias 3B34721.206
          7 E. Florial RF42730.167
          8 A. Hedges DH27831.296
          9 D. Schneemann CF-----
          LINEUPABHRBIHRAVG
          1 K. Marte 2B472061.426
          2 G. Perdomo SS30520.167
          3 G. Moreno C27631.222
          4 C. Walker 1B341041.294
          5 J. Pederson LF32642.188
          6 E. Suarez 3B33852.242
          7 J. McCarthy CF401140.275
          8 A. Almora RF25631.240
          9 N. Castillo DH-----
          INJURIES
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          James KarinchakShoulder03-27-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 28
          Trevor StephanElbow07-18-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
          Gavin WilliamsElbow04-11-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 12
          Sam HentgesFinger04-11-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 12
          INJURIES
          PLAYERS
          		INJURYEXPECTED RETURN
          Randal GrichukAnkle03-27-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 28
          Eduardo RodriguezLat04-30-2024Expected to be out until at least May 1
          Drey JamesonElbow01-31-2025Out for the season