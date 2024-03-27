Live
1
2
3
4
5
1ST INNING Naylor singled to center, Rocchio scored 1 0 Brennan singled to right center, Naylor scored, Fry to third 2 0 Fry scored, Brennan to second on catcher Moreno throwing error 3 0 3RD INNING Arias singled to center, Fry scored, Brennan to third 4 0 5TH INNING Arias singled to center, Fry scored 5 0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Rocchio 2B-SS-3B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|.298
|.432
|.730
|3.0
|T. Freeman SS-3B-2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.294
|.368
|.441
|.810
|0.0
|M. Tolentino 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|B. Naylor C
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|.265
|.273
|.537
|2.5
|L. Cedrola LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|1.000
|.000
|1.000
|1.0
|D. Fry 1B-C
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|.366
|.556
|.921
|7.0
|W. Brennan LF
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|.341
|.561
|.902
|8.0
|G. Arias 3B-2B-SS
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.237
|.293
|.368
|.661
|5.5
|E. Florial RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.156
|.255
|.178
|.433
|0.5
|A. Hedges DH
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.323
|.417
|.548
|.965
|2.5
|D. Schneemann CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|0.0
- 2B - B. Rocchio (5), D. Fry (4), A. Hedges (4)
- 3B - W. Brennan (2)
- RBI - B. Naylor (4), W. Brennan (7), G. Arias 2 (4)
- 2-Out RBI - G. Arias
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Freeman, G. Arias, E. Florial, A. Hedges 2 (2)
- SB - W. Brennan (3), G. Arias (3)
- DP - 2 (Perdomo-Marte-Walker; Marte-Perdomo-Walker)
- E - G. Moreno
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Karcher
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.50
|1.0
|Z. Gallen
|4.0
|8
|5
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5.54
|1.77
|-1.5
|F. Morales
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.08
|1.38
|1.5
|J. Mantiply
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.05
|1.80
|1.0
|R. Thompson
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.29
|1.0
|M. Castro
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8.22
|1.83
|2.0
|E. Montilla
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|P. Sewald
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.88
|1.0
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|B. Rocchio 2B-SS-3B
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.250
|.298
|.432
|.730
|3.0
|T. Freeman SS-3B-2B
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.294
|.368
|.441
|.810
|0.0
|M. Tolentino 3B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|B. Naylor C
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.242
|.265
|.273
|.537
|2.5
|L. Cedrola LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|1.000
|.000
|1.000
|1.0
|D. Fry 1B-C
|2
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|.278
|.366
|.556
|.921
|7.0
|W. Brennan LF
|4
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.293
|.341
|.561
|.902
|8.0
|G. Arias 3B-2B-SS
|4
|0
|2
|2
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.237
|.293
|.368
|.661
|5.5
|E. Florial RF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|.156
|.255
|.178
|.433
|0.5
|A. Hedges DH
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.323
|.417
|.548
|.965
|2.5
|D. Schneemann CF
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.250
|.250
|.250
|.500
|0.0
|Total
|36
|5
|11
|4
|0
|3
|6
|18
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|K. Marte 2B
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.400
|.444
|.620
|1.064
|0.0
|T. Tawa 3B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|G. Perdomo SS
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.182
|.229
|.242
|.471
|0.5
|A. Chaparro 1B
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|G. Moreno C
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|.273
|.333
|.606
|0.0
|C. Cerda C
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|C. Walker 1B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.278
|.316
|.444
|.760
|0.0
|T. Troy SS
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|J. Pederson LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.171
|.275
|.343
|.618
|-0.5
|J. Hurley LF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|E. Suarez 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.229
|.289
|.429
|.718
|-1.0
|J. McCarthy CF-RF
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.279
|.295
|.395
|.691
|0.5
|J. Josepha RF
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|0.0
|A. Almora RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|.500
|.000
|.500
|1.0
|N. Castillo DH
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|Total
|26
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|10
|7
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
- 2B - B. Rocchio (5), D. Fry (4), A. Hedges (4)
- 3B - W. Brennan (2)
- RBI - B. Naylor (4), W. Brennan (7), G. Arias 2 (4)
- 2-Out RBI - G. Arias
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - T. Freeman, G. Arias, E. Florial, A. Hedges 2 (2)
- SB - W. Brennan (3), G. Arias (3)
- DP - 2 (Perdomo-Marte-Walker; Marte-Perdomo-Walker)
- E - G. Moreno
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|R. Karcher
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.50
|1.0
|Z. Gallen
|4.0
|8
|5
|4
|3
|3
|0
|5.54
|1.77
|-1.5
|F. Morales
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2.08
|1.38
|1.5
|J. Mantiply
|0.2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4.05
|1.80
|1.0
|R. Thompson
|0.1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|1.29
|1.0
|M. Castro
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8.22
|1.83
|2.0
|E. Montilla
|1.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|4.0
|P. Sewald
|0.2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|0.88
|1.0
|Total
|9.0
|11
|5
|4
|3
|6
|0
|-
|-
|-
1ST INNING Naylor singled to center, Rocchio scored 1 0 Brennan singled to right center, Naylor scored, Fry to third 2 0 Fry scored, Brennan to second on catcher Moreno throwing error 3 0 3RD INNING Arias singled to center, Fry scored, Brennan to third 4 0 5TH INNING Arias singled to center, Fry scored 5 0
- Z. Gallen Pitching:
- B. Rocchio: Rocchio doubled to deep right center
- T. Freeman: Foul, Freeman flied out to deep right, Rocchio to third
- B. Naylor: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Naylor singled to center, Rocchio scored
- D. Fry: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Ball, Fry walked, Naylor to second
- W. Brennan: Brennan singled to right center, Naylor scored, Fry to third
- G. Arias: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Arias struck out swinging
- E. Florial: Strike looking, Ball, Fry scored, Brennan to second on catcher Moreno throwing error, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Florial grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 1st (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Bibee Pitching:
- C. Walker: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Walker grounded out to third
- J. Pederson: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, Pederson struck out swinging
- E. Suarez: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Suarez struck out looking
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Z. Gallen Pitching:
- B. Naylor: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Naylor struck out swinging
- D. Fry: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Fry walked
- W. Brennan: Ball, Pickoff attempt, Brennan singled to center, Fry to third
- Ricky Karcher relieved Zac Gallen
- G. Arias: Ball, Arias singled to center, Fry scored, Brennan to third
- E. Florial: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Foul, Florial grounded into double play second to shortstop to first, Arias out at second
- Middle of the 3rd (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Bibee Pitching:
- J. McCarthy: Strike looking, Ball, McCarthy grounded out to pitcher
- A. Almora: Foul, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Almora walked
- N. Castillo: Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Castillo struck out looking
- K. Marte: Pickoff attempt, Strike looking, Strike looking, Marte flied out to center
- End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Zac Gallen relieved Ricky Karcher
- A. Hedges: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Hedges doubled to deep left
- D. Schneemann: Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Schneemann struck out looking
- B. Rocchio: Strike looking, Strike looking, Rocchio grounded out to shortstop, Hedges to third
- T. Freeman: Strike looking, Freeman grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Gabriel Arias at second base
- Tyler Freeman at third base
- Brayan Rocchio at shortstop
- G. Perdomo: Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Perdomo singled to deep right
- G. Moreno: Strike swinging, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Foul, Moreno flied out to right
- C. Walker: Ball, Walker flied out to deep left
- J. Pederson: Pickoff attempt, Foul, Pederson lined out to third
- End of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Z. Gallen Pitching:
- B. Naylor: Strike looking, Naylor grounded out to first
- D. Fry: Ball, Ball, Fry doubled to deep right center
- W. Brennan: Ball, Brennan flied out to deep left
- G. Arias: Foul, Foul, Arias singled to center, Fry scored
- E. Florial: Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Ball, Ball, Arias stole second, Ball, Florial walked
- Francisco Morales relieved Zac Gallen
- A. Hedges: Strike looking, Ball, Arias to third, Florial to second on wild pitch, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Hedges struck out looking
- Middle of the 5th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Brayan Rocchio at third base
- Tyler Freeman at second base
- Gabriel Arias at shortstop
- E. Suarez: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Foul, Strike looking, Suarez struck out looking
- J. McCarthy: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, McCarthy reached on an infield single to shortstop
- A. Almora: Strike looking, Almora flied out to right
- N. Castillo: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Castillo flied out to deep right
- End of the 5th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Joe Mantiply relieved Francisco Morales
- D. Schneemann: Schneemann singled to right
- B. Rocchio: Foul, Ball, Pickoff attempt, Ball, Foul, Rocchio grounded into double play shortstop to second to first, Schneemann out at second
- Ryan Thompson relieved Joe Mantiply
- T. Freeman: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Freeman grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- at second base
- Tommy Troy at shortstop
- Christian Cerda catching
- Andres Chaparro at first base
- Tim Tawa at third base
- Miguel Castro relieved Ryan Thompson
- B. Naylor: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Naylor flied out to left
- D. Fry: Strike looking, Strike looking, Fry flied out to center
- W. Brennan: Ball, Brennan tripled to deep center
- G. Arias: Arias grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- Milan Tolentino at third base
- at second base
- Hunter Gaddis relieved Tanner Bibee
- A. Chaparro: Strike swinging, Foul, Foul tip, Chaparro struck out on foul tip
- J. Pederson: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Pederson lined out to center
- : Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
- End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jack Hurley in left field
- Jake McCarthy in right field
- in center field
- Emailin Montilla relieved Miguel Castro
- E. Florial: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Florial struck out looking
- A. Hedges: Ball, Hedges popped out to first
- D. Schneemann: Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Schneemann struck out looking
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- at first base
- David Fry catching
- Lorenzo Cedrola in left field
- at shortstop
- in right field
- Jaime Barria relieved Hunter Gaddis
- J. McCarthy: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, McCarthy struck out swinging
- : Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Strike looking, struck out looking
- hit for Neyfy Castillo
- : Ball, Foul, Foul, Strike swinging, struck out swinging
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Jakey Josepha in right field
- at designated hitter
- Paul Sewald relieved Emailin Montilla
- M. Tolentino: Tolentino grounded out to first, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Tolentino grounded out to pitcher
- L. Cedrola: Foul, Ball, Foul, Ball, Cedrola hit by pitch
- D. Fry: Ball, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Fry reached on fielder's choice to third, Cedrola out at second
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|James Karinchak
|Shoulder
|03-27-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 28
|Trevor Stephan
|Elbow
|07-18-2024Expected to be out until at least Jul 19
|Gavin Williams
|Elbow
|04-11-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 12
|Sam Hentges
|Finger
|04-11-2024Expected to be out until at least Apr 12
PLAYERS
|INJURY
|EXPECTED RETURN
|Randal Grichuk
|Ankle
|03-27-2024Expected to be out until at least Mar 28
|Eduardo Rodriguez
|Lat
|04-30-2024Expected to be out until at least May 1
|Drey Jameson
|Elbow
|01-31-2025Out for the season