Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner is out to prove that he's back -- and a better version of the pitcher who missed four months last season as he recovered from injury.

Feltner took a line drive to the back of his head on May 13, 2023, and returned to make two appearances last season. The 27-year-old made his 2024 debut Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks -- a loss -- but he is back with a new approach.

He'll make his second start of the season Saturday against the visiting Tampa Bay Rays in the second contest of a three-game series. On Friday, the Rockies rallied in the bottom of the ninth to win 10-7 on a grand slam by Ryan McMahon.

Feltner (0-1, 5.40 ERA) allowed five runs -- three earned -- against the Diamondbacks but the five innings he worked were another step in his road back. He was hit by a laser off the bat of Philadelphia's Nick Castellanos that fractured his skull and gave him a concussion.

Dizziness persisted for about a month before he started feeling better, and the right-hander was able to take the mound again in a major league game on Sept. 19.

Feltner tweaked his approach in the offseason, going from a pitcher who throws a two-seam sinking fastball and a slider to a power pitcher who can approach triple digits on a radar gun with his four-seamer while mixing in a changeup.

"The changeup has come a long way for me, and I'm getting more comfortable with it in bullpen sessions," Feltner said recently. "It's a pitch that I grew up throwing. I was a fastball-changeup guy, then I went to the minor leagues and I discovered how to spin the ball better, and I relied on those pitches more. I lost my changeup for a few years but now it's back."

Feltner has never faced the Rays in his career.

Left-hander Tyler Alexander (0-0, 9.00) will start on the mound for the Rays. He has faced Colorado three times -- with two starts -- and is 0-1 with a 4.05 ERA. Those outings came as a member of the Detroit Tigers.

Rays pitchers must be happy they don't have to face the Tampa Bay baserunners. The Rays ranked fourth in the majors in stolen bases last season and have been aggressive to start 2024.

In the first eight games, Rays baserunners have swiped 11 bags while being caught twice. Jose Siri stole his fourth base of the season on Friday.

Tampa Bay is using its speedy roster to help create runs and not rely on the long ball, especially with injuries keeping Josh Lowe and Jonathan Aranda on the sidelines.

The strategy isn't to run wild but to pick the right spots to run.

"I would say instead of being aggressive, it would be, be under control," veteran Amed Rosario told MLB.com through an interpreter. "There's a lot of different situations that can happen out there. Bad things can happen, but you learn from it. Whatever we can control is the main message that [manager Kevin Cash] sent to us."

--Field Level Media