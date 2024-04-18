The Atlanta Braves will send left-hander Chris Sale to the mound on Sunday in a bid to secure a three-game sweep of the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Braves rallied to win the first two games of the series, 6-5 in 10 innings on Friday and 9-8 on Saturday.

In his home debut, Sale (0-0, 3.38 ERA) will be opposed by Arizona right-hander Ryne Nelson (0-1, 13.50).

Sale, the team's big offseason acquisition, made his Braves debut last Sunday at Philadelphia and received no decision. He pitched well, allowing two runs on five hits, two walks and seven strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.

"It's never going to be pretty," Sale said after his first start. "If you think you're going to go out there and just cruise through and be perfect all the time, it's going to be a tough road."

Sale has made two career appearances, one of them a start, against Arizona, going 1-0 with a 1.69 ERA. He beat the Diamondbacks last season after allowing just one run in five innings.

Nelson made his first start on Monday against the New York Yankees. He was able to work only 2 2/3 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on five hits, four walks and two strikeouts. It was disappointing after he posted a 2.66 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 20 1/3 innings during the spring.

"I don't think it was our finest game," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

Nelson has made two career starts against the Braves, both last season, going 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA. In the start on July 19, he pitched seven innings and allowed only three hits and two runs.

The Diamondbacks have scored early in both games of the series. They scored three in the first inning on Friday and six in the first inning on Saturday and have scored 21 first-inning runs in their first nine games.

Ketel Marte has been a big reason for the fast offensive starts. The second baseman had two extra-base hits in the first inning on Saturday, including a leadoff homer for the second straight night, and a double. He has hit safely in seven of the nine games and is batting .368 (14-for-38).

But the Arizona pitching has been shaky and unable to hold a late lead. On Saturday, Bryce Jarvis allowed two runs in 1 1/3 innings and Luis Frias allowed two runs, one earned, in one-third of an inning.

The Atlanta bats have been feasting this series, led by Marcell Ozuna (5-for-9), Matt Olson (4-for-7) and Jarred Kelenic (4-for-5). Michael Harris II, Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley are 3-for-10.

Atlanta still hasn't made a roster move in the wake of the news that ace right-hander Spencer Strider sustained damage to his UCL and will require a second Tommy John surgery. He isn't likely to return until the 2025 season.

"The good news is he'll get whatever it is fixed and come back and continue to have a really good career," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said.

Atlanta is expected to recall Bryce Elder, an All-Star last year, to take Strider's spot in the order on Wednesday against the New York Mets. Elder lost the No. 5 spot in the rotation to Reynaldo Lopez in spring training.

