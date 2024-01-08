White Sox aim to locate offense in series finale vs. Reds

It's been a historic start to the season for the Chicago White Sox.

Just not the kind of history they hope to ever repeat.

At 2-12, Chicago has matched the worst 14-game start in franchise history. The White Sox hope to start turning things around on Sunday afternoon when they wrap up a three-game series with the visiting Cincinnati Reds.

While Chicago has been anything but an offensive titan to begin the season, it has been especially feeble through the first two games of this series, combining for just one run and six hits.

After getting pummeled 11-1 on Friday, the White Sox were shut out for the fifth time this season in a 5-0 loss on Saturday.

Perhaps fortunately for Chicago, 148 games remain, and manager Pedro Grifol is hoping his team weathers the ebbs and flows of the regular season.

"You've got to flush these things," Grifol said. "There's nothing you can do other than get a nice rest and get back after it (Sunday), try to save the series and get ready for Kansas City."

Right-hander Michael Soroka (0-1, 6.14 ERA) can help Chicago save the series when he makes his fourth start of the season on Sunday.

In his most recent outing, Soroka came away with a no-decision on Tuesday after allowing four runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings against the Cleveland Guardians. The White Sox ended up winning that game, 7-5.

Soroka has faced the Reds just once in his career, earning a win against them in 2019. He gave up one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings while pitching for the Atlanta Braves.

Another right-hander, Graham Ashcraft (1-1, 5.40), is expected to take the mound for Cincinnati on Sunday.

Ashcraft has two starts this season, most recently getting a win against the Milwaukee Brewers last Monday. He yielded six runs (five earned) on nine hits in 5 2/3 innings, but the Reds supported him by scoring eight times through the first four frames.

In his one career start against Chicago, Ashcraft was tagged for eight runs and six hits in just 1 2/3 innings en route to a loss last May 7.

The Reds have won three of their past five games, and shortstop Elly De La Cruz is a big reason why.

Before going 0-for-3 in Saturday's contest, De La Cruz had put together a four-game hitting streak in which he went 8-for-15 (.533) with four homers, seven RBIs and eight runs. He has hit safely in 12 of 14 games this season.

"We're happy with what Elly is doing, offensively and defensively," Cincinnati manager David Bell said. "We know he's going to get better. For us, it's making sure he's doing the things he needs to do, and he is."

Of those who were in the starting lineup for the White Sox on Saturday, designated hitter Gavin Sheets was the only player to come out of the game hitting over .219. He will take a .290 average into Sunday's finale.

