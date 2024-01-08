Veteran right-hander Michael Lorenzen will make his first career appearance for Texas against his former team when the Rangers host the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

Lorenzen (2-0, 2.45 ERA), selected in the first round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Reds, compiled a 23-23 record and a 4.07 ERA from 2015-21 with Cincinnati. He then spent one season with the Los Angeles Angels before splitting the 2023 campaign with Detroit, where he was selected to the All-Star Game, and Philadelphia, where he threw a no-hitter.

After holding out for a multi-year contract, Lorenzen signed a one-year, $4.5 million free-agent deal with the defending World Series champion Rangers on March 22. He will make just his third start of the season and comes in off a 6-4 win at Atlanta on Sunday during which he allowed three runs on three hits over six innings with seven strikeouts.

Cincinnati, which has lost its past two games, will counter with right-hander Hunter Greene (0-2, 4.55 ERA), who will make his first career appearance against Texas.

The Rangers won the series opener 2-1 on Friday. Marcus Semien hit a go-ahead homer in the eighth inning, and Evan Carter also homered for Texas. The Rangers received another strong pitching performance from their bullpen, which tossed three no-hit innings to close it.

Texas' bullpen has not allowed a run in 18 consecutive innings. Starter Nathan Eovaldi also pitched well, allowing one run on three hits and five walks over six innings while striking out eight.

"Quality start," Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. "Great job. He had good stuff. He worked around the walks. Six solid innings there and we needed it because we had a tough time against (Graham) Ashcraft. It was a pitchers' duel."

Jacob Latz, Jose Leclerc and Kirby Yates each pitched a hitless inning of relief to finish.

"No, I'm not surprised," Bochy said when asked about his bullpen's scoreless streak. "I really like this bullpen. I believe in them. They're on a good roll right now."

It also was a good bounce-back win for the Rangers following a 4-3 loss to Seattle on Thursday. That defeat that knocked Texas out of first place in the American League West, and the Rangers are a half-game behind the Mariners.

"It's good to get a win like this," Bochy said. "Tough game yesterday. You lose a one-run game and then come back and win one. They played well. Again, not quite clicking offensively, and you need the pitching and we got that tonight."

Ashcraft picked up a no-decision for the Reds, allowing only one run -- Carter's solo homer into the right-field bullpen in the second inning -- on seven hits over 6 1/3 innings. He struck out three and didn't walk a batter.

"That one cutter they were able to get to, but other than that he pitched a great game," Cincinnati manager David Bell said.

It was the second straight game that the Reds finished with just three hits.

"We didn't get going tonight, but we will in the future," Bell said. "We'll continue to work and our guys will come through."

