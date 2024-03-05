After failing to provide much help to their starter on Tuesday, the Chicago Cubs turn to a pitcher who has managed to all but win games by himself in his debut season.

Shota Imanaga will attempt to remain perfect as a major leaguer when he takes the mound for the Cubs against the host New York Mets in the third game of a four-game set between the National League clubs.

The left-handed Imanaga (4-0, 0.98 ERA) is slated to oppose Mets right-hander Jose Butto (0-1, 2.86 ERA).

The Mets evened the series Tuesday night, helped by DJ Stewart's three-run homer in the sixth inning of a 4-2 victory. All four Mets runs came after costly Cubs errors.

In the first inning, pitcher Javier Assad threw to first as Francisco Lindor broke for second. But Patrick Wisdom's throw sailed wide of Nico Hoerner covering second and Lindor raced to third before scoring on a sacrifice fly by Pete Alonso.

In the sixth, shortstop Dansby Swanson threw the ball away on J.D. Martinez's one-out grounder, and Tyrone Taylor singled with two outs before Stewart's homer to right.

"We didn't play good enough defense tonight," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said. "We gave them a run in the first. That error contributed, obviously, to the sixth inning as well."

The Cubs scored their lone runs on productive outs Tuesday, when Miguel Amaya lofted a sacrifice fly in the second and Matt Mervis had a pinch-hit RBI groundout in the ninth. Chicago has scored four runs or fewer in each of its past four games.

"Just not a lot of pressure for sure," Counsell said. "Just not enough rallies and it's led to some quiet nights."

Imanaga has quieted the opposition in impressive fashion through his first five Chicago starts. He has 28 strikeouts while walking three in 27 2/3 innings. He is the first starting pitcher to begin his career with a 4-0 record or better and an ERA below 1.00 in his first five starts since Dave Ferriss was 5-0 with a 0.60 ERA for the Boston Red Sox in 1945.

Imanaga earned the win last Friday, when he gave up one run over 6 1/3 innings as the Cubs beat the Boston Red Sox, 7-1. He has never opposed the Mets.

Butto has been crucial to an impressive display of depth by the Mets, who have benefited from contributions throughout their roster over the past three games.

Mark Vientos, recalled from Triple-A Syracuse after Starling Marte was placed on the bereavement list Saturday, hit a walk-off two-run homer in the 11th inning Sunday to lift New York to a 4-2 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Luis Severino, who signed a one-year deal last December after five injury-plagued seasons with the New York Yankees, carried a no-hitter into the eighth inning of Monday's 3-1 loss.

Stewart, who has been relegated to part-time duty following the addition last week of Martinez at designated hitter, hadn't homered since April 19 before lacing his tie-breaking shot Tuesday night.

"Guys continue to step up and I like that, because there's going to be opportunities for some of these guys here too," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said.

Butto took the loss last Friday after allowing four runs over 5 2/3 innings as the Mets fell 4-2 to the St. Louis Cardinals. This is his first career start against the Cubs.

