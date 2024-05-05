Rockies shoot for sweep of Marlins in last-place showdown

The battle to stay out of the National League cellar wraps up Thursday afternoon when the Miami Marlins face the visiting Colorado Rockies in the finale of a three-game series.

Miami beat the Rockies 4-1 on Wednesday night to clinch the series victory, and now the hosts will go for a sweep. The Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (1-1, 5.28 ERA) to the mound to face the Rockies' Peter Lambert (2-1, 4.67).

Lambert is slated to make his second start of the season and ninth overall appearance. The 27-year-old right-hander moved into the rotation with Kyle Freeland going on the injured list two weeks ago but struggled in his first start, allowing six runs in three innings against the Seattle Mariners on April 21.

Colorado subsequently used Lambert in relief on April 25, and he tossed 2 2/3 perfect innings against the San Diego Padres.

Lambert had Tommy John surgery in June 2020 and didn't pitch in the majors again until 14 months later, but lingering elbow issues kept sidelined in 2022. He made 25 appearances -- 11 starts -- in 2023 and has built on that this season.

Lambert is 1-0 with a 5.27 ERA in three career appearances (two starts) vs. the Marlins.

With Colorado having only seven wins this season, Lambert and reliever Jalen Beeks are tied for the team lead with two victories apiece. The disappointing start has the Rockies looking for a spark in any fashion, and they did get one this week with the promotion of highly touted prospect Jordan Beck.

Beck, who was called up when Nolan Jones (lower back strain) went on the injured list, made his major league debut with two hits on Tuesday. The 23-year-old outfielder singled in his first plate appearance and went 2-for-4, then finished hitless in three at-bats on Wednesday.

"He's a good all-around player. He plays defense. He can run, he can throw," Colorado manager Bud Black said. "There's a hit tool in there -- which is his primary tool. He's a corner outfielder who can play center but still a primary corner outfielder with potential to hit and to hit with some power and slug. ...

"That's what you hope for -- that your young players come up and become good players."

Cabrera will try to extend Miami's first winning streak of the season -- a modest two-game run -- in the series finale. He is 1-1 with a 2.25 ERA in first two career outings against the Rockies.

The Marlins entered the current three-game series with the worst record in the NL, but the two wins over the Rockies moved them out of the cellar. Miami has dealt with injuries -- shortstop Tim Anderson was a late scratch Wednesday due to a left thumb sprain -- and disappointing losses, but it hasn't dampened the effort by the players, according to manager Skip Schumaker.

It was apparent when the Marlins entered the ninth inning on Tuesday trailing 5-0 but rallied to force to extra innings before winning 7-6 in 10.

"For anybody that says that they don't care, they don't fight, they don't work, that kind of proves everyone wrong," Schumaker said after the come-from-behind victory. "The results are the results. I get it. But it's not for a lack of want or a lack of caring. Those guys really care. They want to win and they're prepared to win every day."

--Field Level Media