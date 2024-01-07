The New York Yankees have had stale stretches of offense. Maybe the Baltimore Orioles are joining their rivals in that category.

The teams conclude a four-game series Thursday afternoon in Baltimore.

The Yankees need to get their bats going. Even with Wednesday night's 2-0 victory ending a two-game slide, they've scored a total of only four runs in the first three games of the series.

"Anytime you're playing in your division, especially in the American League East, these games get heavy," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "You know you've got to play well. It's definitely nice and it gives us a chance to salvage the series."

The Yankees got only one key hit -- Oswaldo Cabrera's fifth-inning two-run home run -- to capture the third game in the series after 2-0 and 4-2 losses. Boone likes how Cabrera has shown the ability to bounce back from rough patches.

"Maybe he has had a down week or so, for a young guy he is just a good pro," Boone said. "He has provided a lot of value for us."

Outfielder Alex Verdugo's possible return Thursday would be a boost for the Yankees. He was expected to be traveling late Wednesday to Baltimore after three days on paternity leave.

The Orioles were blanked for the first time this season Wednesday. It took four New York pitchers to combine on the three-hitter.

"Great job by all those guys to hold, obviously, a really good offense down," Boone said.

Closer Clay Holmes recorded his 10th save of the season by notching five outs.

"That's kind of what makes this bullpen pretty good -- we try to pick each other up," Holmes said. "Just sticking to the process, I've kind of found some things that work."

The Orioles certainly noticed that.

"I thought we got pitched extremely tough," Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde said. "Clay Holmes, that's about as nasty as it gets."

The Yankees turn to left-hander Carlos Rodon (2-1, 2.48 ERA) for the start in Thursday's game. He mostly has been stellar this season and, in his past two games combined, he has racked up 13 innings while allowing only one run. He struck out a season-high eight in six innings Saturday at Milwaukee.

In Rodon's career that has spanned parts of 10 seasons, the Orioles are one of just four teams he hasn't posted a victory against. He has an 0-2 record and a 4.37 ERA with 28 strikeouts in 22 2/3 innings in five appearances (four starts).

Hyde said the Orioles wouldn't announce a starter until Thursday. It's possible that right-hander Kyle Bradish comes off the injured list for his season debut.

The Orioles placed right-hander Grayson Rodriguez on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with shoulder inflammation. Rodriguez (4-1) was the winning pitcher in Monday's series opener.

Left-hander John Means, who had been out since last year stemming from a left forearm strain, was added to Baltimore's active roster Wednesday, but he pitched Sunday for Triple-A Norfolk on a rehabilitation assignment.

Thursday's game marks the end of Baltimore's seven-game homestand. The Orioles are 3-3 so far.

