White Sox seek series sweep of first-place Guardians

Chicago White Sox starting pitchers have allowed just one run in 16 2/3 innings through the first three games of their weekend series against the visiting Cleveland Guardians.

The starting staff is a big reason why Chicago is seeking a four-game sweep on Sunday afternoon.

"They're unbelievable, man. They set the tone," White Sox second baseman Nicky Lopez said. "We've got a lot of workhorses there."

Cleveland scored its first run of the series against Chicago starters on Saturday. Trouble was, the Guardians struggled against the bullpen, too. Three White Sox pitchers combined on 4 1/3 innings of hitless relief in Chicago's 3-1 victory.

"We battled, but we weren't able to put anything in the outfield grass there for awhile," Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said. "We're grinding a little bit offensively right now, and we've got to find a way."

The Guardians have lost four of their past five games as their grip on first place in the American League Central has shrunk.

Cleveland had just four hits Saturday, with Josh Naylor's solo homer accounting for the team's lone run.

Asked how the Guardians can "find a way," Vogt started with the importance of sustaining rallies.

"I feel like we get somebody on and we're not continuing the inning," he said. "So we've just got to keep getting traffic and keep the ball moving."

After losing 26 of their first 32 games, the White Sox have found their stride behind the starting rotation and a timely attack.

Chicago hit three home runs in Friday's victory but didn't panic Saturday when the power wasn't there against Cleveland starter Triston McKenzie. The White Sox scored two runs on three straight second-inning hits and added an insurance run on a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning.

"It's coming to the ballpark ready, preparing, and it's a new day," said Lopez, who registered his first RBI of the season.

The White Sox are 9-6 over their past 15 games and 6-2 over their past eight. They have won four games in a row.

Right-hander Michael Soroka (0-4, 6.34 ERA) will get the call on Sunday for Chicago as he tries for his first victory with the White Sox.

Soroka has started eight games and is coming off a 5-1 road loss Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he allowed four runs (three earned) and three hits in five innings. Soroka retired eight of the last nine Rays he faced.

"He threw too many pitches [102], but he ended up strong," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said.

Soroka struggled in an April 9 start at Cleveland, scattering four runs and four hits in 3 2/3 innings, including a two-run home run from Josh Naylor. He took a no-decision in the 7-5 White Sox win.

Left-hander Logan Allen (3-2, 6.41 ERA) will start for the Guardians on Sunday. He opposed Soroka in the April 9 game, allowing five runs and seven hits in four innings in a no-decision.

Allen has pitched to a 10.13 ERA in two May starts after surrendering seven runs and seven hits in 2 1/3 innings in an 11-7 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday.

Soroka has no decisions and a 4.32 ERA in two starts against Cleveland. Allen is 1-2 with a 5.20 ERA in five starts against Chicago.

The White Sox lead the season series with the Guardians 4-2.

