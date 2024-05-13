A season overseas has done wonders for Erick Fedde.

The right-handed pitcher has flourished this year for the Chicago White Sox in his return to the major leagues after a sparkling one-year stint with the NC Dinos of the Korean Baseball Organization in 2023.

Fedde will look to continue his resurgent MLB career in his first start against his former team when the White Sox host the Washington Nationals on Tuesday in the second game of a straight doubleheader after Monday's scheduled game was postponed due to weather.

A first-round pick by the Nationals in 2014, Fedde never developed into the star Washington had hoped he would become. He went 21-33 with a 5.41 ERA over six seasons with the Nationals.

After Washington didn't offer him a contract following the 2022 season, Fedde transitioned to the KBO, where he posted a 20-6 record and was named league MVP.

Chicago inked Fedde to a two-year, $15 million deal last December, an investment that the 31-year-old has so far validated.

Fedde (3-0, 3.00 ERA) has allowed fewer than three runs in six of his eight starts this season.

He spun one of his finest games in his last outing at home on Thursday, when he scattered six hits over six shutout innings against the first-place Cleveland Guardians.

"This team relies on me to be a reliable pitcher who can pitch deep into games," said Fedde, who has pitched into the sixth inning in all but two of his starts in 2024.

"I want to fulfill that role, and it's crucial to continue doing so going forward."

Fedde will face Nationals rookie left-hander Mitchell Parker (2-1, 2.67) in a game that will start 30-45 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1.

Parker most recently surrendered two runs over 5 2/3 innings and earned a no-decision in Washington's 12-inning, 7-6 home loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday.

Like Fedde, Nationals right-hander and Game 1 starter Trevor Williams (4-0, 1.96) has enjoyed a breakout season.

A year after allowing a National League-high 34 home runs with Washington, Williams is the majors' only starter this season to toss at least 35 innings without surrendering a homer.

He last allowed a run three starts ago on April 26 at Miami. The nine-year veteran is 1-1 with a 6.00 ERA in three career starts against the White Sox.

Chris Flexen (2-3, 4.29) will start Game 1 for Chicago. The right-hander pitched six innings of one-run ball to earn the win in his lone career start against the Nationals with the Seattle Mariners in 2022.

Flexen and Fedde will try to cool off Washington outfielder Eddie Rosario, who was named NL Player of the Week on Monday after hitting 7 of 15 with three home runs, a double and five RBIs over his last five games.

Rosario has quickly thawed out at the plate after snapping an 0-for-27 drought on May 4. Since then, the 32-year-old has hit safely in seven straight games and leads the major leagues in slugging percentage (1.045) and OPS (1.616).

"I try to reiterate to him every day: 'You've been here before. You're a veteran guy. You understand where you're at. Don't get down on yourself. Don't look at your numbers. Just worry about your at-bats,'" Nationals manager Dave Martinez told masnsports.com on Monday.

"He's been really good at that. He just wants to help us win, and now he's starting to see results. That's awesome."

Martinez added on Monday that outfielder Jesse Winker is still dealing with back spasms.

Winker, who is hitless over his last 14 at-bats and batting .235 this season, left midway through Washington's 3-2 loss at the Boston Red Sox on Sunday.

"He was pretty tender today, pretty sore," Martinez said, adding that Winker felt "a lot better" than he did on Sunday.

Martinez did not provide a timeline for Winker's return.

