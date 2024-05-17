Marlins strive to extend scoreless-innings streak in matchup vs. Mets

The Miami Marlins have the worst record in the major leagues but suddenly have the hottest pitching staff, with three straight shutouts.

Miami has thrown 28 consecutive scoreless innings, which is three short of the franchise record set in 2004.

After blanking the New York Mets 8-0 on Friday, the Marlins will look to inflict even more damage on Saturday afternoon in the second game of the weekend series. And they'll hope for another stellar outing to stymie the visiting Mets, who have lost six of their past eight games.

"It comes down to how good (Jesus) Luzardo was tonight," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said of the Marlins pitcher who beat his team on Friday.

Miami has received excellent starting pitching for four straight games. In order, Sixto Sanchez, Ryan Weathers, Trevor Rogers and Luzardo have combined to pitch to a 0.00 ERA over 23 2/3 innings.

The only other time the Marlins have had four consecutive starters who allowed no earned runs was in 2004, when Josh Beckett, Brad Penny, Dontrelle Willis and Carl Pavano accomplished the feat.

Besides the pitchers, credit Marlins catcher Nick Fortes, who has caught the three straight shutouts.

Fortes, Miami's nine-hole hitter, entered Friday with a .127 batting average. But he went 3-for-3 with a homer, three RBIs, three runs and a walk as another example of improbable occurrences regarding the Marlins during this stretch.

"Nick had a career night," manager Skip Schumaker said. "He hadn't been hitting. To separate the offense from the defense (catching three straight shutouts) is not easy. (The offensive slump) has been crushing him, but he is growing into ... catch first, hit second."

As for Saturday's pitchers, New York will start right-hander Luis Severino (2-2, 3.00 ERA), and Miami will counter with lefty Braxton Garrett (0-0, 8.44).

Garrett has never beaten the Mets, going 0-2 with a 3.90 ERA in seven appearances, including six starts.

May historically has been Garrett's worst month -- 0-2 with a 6.13 ERA in eight career appearances (seven starts).

After starting this season on the injured list, Garrett made his 2024 debut on Sunday, getting a no-decision against the Phillies.

Garrett lasted 5 1/3 innings in that game, allowing five hits, two walks and five runs. He struck out eight.

Severino is in his first year with the Mets after having spent his entire career with the New York Yankees. He has faced the Marlins once and is 1-0 with a 0.00 ERA against them.

Severino, who is from the Domincan Republic, has never pitched an MLB game in Miami.

The Mets are just 3-5 when Severino starts. He was strong to begin this season, going 2-2 with a 2.31 ERA in March/April. But he is 0-0 with a 5.40 ERA in two May starts.

Another issue is Severino's road profile this year (0-1, 4.50 ERA). He is 2-1 with a 2.17 ERA at home.

The Mets, who have gone 8-16 since April 21, will have a rested closer should Edwin Diaz be needed on Saturday. He did not pitch Friday.

Diaz, MLB's two-time Reliever of the Year, was dominant in 2022, when he went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves. He struck out 118 in 62 innings.

But after missing last year due to injury, Diaz has struggled this season, going 1-1 with a 3.57 ERA and five saves in eight chances.

"I was a year out," Diaz said of his injury, "but that's no excuse."

