The visiting Tampa Bay Rays got more than expected from starter Tyler Alexander on Friday in the series opener against the Toronto Blue Jays.

On Saturday afternoon, Tampa Bay will attempt to clinch the series vs.Toronto.

Friday marked a game that in some ways was typical for the struggling Blue Jays, who will turn to right-hander Kevin Gausman on Saturday.

The Rays had been hoping for five innings or so from Alexander in the opener of the three-game series. The left-hander exceeded those hopes by retiring the first 22 batters, and the Rays held on for a 4-3 victory.

The outing gave the Rays bullpen a break that should set them up for the rest of the series.

"I was very aware of what I was doing," said Alexander, who gave up three runs and three hits in his 7 1/3 innings. "I was just trying not to over-try, I guess. Just trying to stay within myself."

The Blue Jays, who have been inconsistent on offense all season, did not have a runner on base until Danny Jansen singled with one out in the eighth inning.

Davis Schneider hit a two-run homer, and pinch hitter Cavan Biggio hit an RBI single for Toronto.

Gausman (2-3, 4.95 ERA) is 8-8 with a 3.72 ERA in 22 career games (20 starts) against Tampa Bay. He allowed one run and two hits over 4 1/3 innings on March 31 in a no-decision in Toronto's 9-2 win over Tampa Bay in the season-opening series in St. Petersburg, Fla.

Tampa Bay is scheduled to start right-hander Zach Eflin (3-4, 3.91 ERA) on Saturday. In six career games (five starts) against Toronto, he is 2-3 with a 6.43 ERA. He allowed six runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings and took the loss in Toronto's 8-2 Opening Day victory on March 28.

The Rays have won five of their past seven games and 10 of 14; the Blue Jays have lost nine of their past 13.

Chris Bassitt, who allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings to take the loss on Friday, feels it is too early to be concerned.

"It's a long season," he said. "I think it's not really the so-called time to worry. There's always a point in the season where you look at it and you're like, 'We've got to make changes,' whatever it may be. I'm not saying that right now is the time to do that. We've just got to play better."

Two of the Blue Jays' most important hitters -- Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. -- each went 0-for-4 on Friday to end six-game hitting streaks.

Guerrero also made two damaging errors at first base.

Tampa Bay's Isaac Paredes walked three times and has reached base in 16 consecutive games.

Richie Palacios hit a two-run homer for the Rays.

The Rays expect second baseman Brandon Lowe (right oblique strain) to return soon. He has been sidelined since early April and is scheduled to play on a rehabilitation assignment by playing with Triple-A Durham on Saturday and Sunday.

"If all goes well, I think there's a chance we're looking to activate him when we get home (on Monday)," Rays manager Kevin Cash said.

Right-hander Ryan Pepiot, sidelined since being struck by a line drive in his start on May 5, threw 46 pitches over three simulated innings Friday at Toronto and is expected to slot back into the rotation Tuesday or Wednesday.

