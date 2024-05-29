away team background logo
123456789RHE
PIT25-30
000000000033
DET27-27
30004100X8100
  • Comerica ParkDetroit, MI
  • W: T. Skubal (7-1)L: J. Jones (3-5)S: (0)
  • HR: DET - M. Vierling (5)
PITPirates
DETTigers
PLAYERS OF THE GAME
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
A. McCutchen DH40000020.221.324.374.699-1.0
B. Reynolds LF30000010.259.335.418.753-0.5
J. Bae RF10000000.182.308.182.4900.0
C. Joe 1B30100000.281.351.456.8071.0
R. Tellez 1B10000000.174.241.223.4640.0
E. Olivares RF-LF30000011.237.296.404.700-0.5
a- G. Koch PH10000010.000.000.000.000-0.5
K. Hayes 3B20000100.237.322.313.6351.0
N. Gonzales 2B30100021.288.358.475.8330.0
Y. Grandal C30100011.207.220.362.5820.5
M. Taylor CF30000022.203.252.260.512-1.0
A. Williams SS30000002.210.234.290.5250.0
HITTERSAB
A. McCutchen DH4
B. Reynolds LF3
J. Bae RF1
C. Joe 1B3
R. Tellez 1B1
E. Olivares RF-LF3
a- G. Koch PH1
K. Hayes 3B2
N. Gonzales 2B3
Y. Grandal C3
M. Taylor CF3
A. Williams SS3
  • a-struck out for Olivares in the 9th
HITTERSABRHRBIHRBBSOLOBAVGOBPSLGOPSFPTS
W. Perez RF52100014.273.341.463.8044.5
M. Vierling CF42341000.290.321.490.81212.0
A. Baddoo LF10000001.500.5001.5002.0000.0
R. Greene LF-CF42200012.236.336.436.7724.5
M. Canha DH30110012.246.357.406.7631.5
G. Urshela 3B40110001.272.309.315.6242.0
C. Keith 2B40010013.229.287.288.5750.5
S. Torkelson 1B40000013.213.281.350.631-0.5
J. Baez SS31000100.199.228.273.5011.0
J. Rogers C31210111.226.293.330.6234.5
HITTERSAB
W. Perez RF5
M. Vierling CF4
A. Baddoo LF1
R. Greene LF-CF4
M. Canha DH3
G. Urshela 3B4
C. Keith 2B4
S. Torkelson 1B4
J. Baez SS3
J. Rogers C3
    BATTING
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - A. Williams
    BATTING
    • 2B - R. Greene (10)
    • 3B - W. Perez (5)
    • HR - M. Vierling (6)
    • SF - M. Canha
    • RBI - M. Vierling 4 (27), M. Canha (23), G. Urshela (8), C. Keith (17), J. Rogers (6)
    • Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Canha, S. Torkelson
    BASERUNNING
    • CS - J. Baez
    FIELDING
    • E - K. Hayes (4), N. Gonzales, L. Ortiz (2)
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    J. Jones (L, 3-5)4.15752213.551.01-3.0
    L. Ortiz2.24100303.231.245.5
    K. Nicolas1.01000106.101.352.5
    PITCHERSIP
    J. Jones (L, 3-5)4.1
    L. Ortiz2.2
    K. Nicolas1.0
    PITCHERSIPHRERBBSOHRERAWHIPFPTS
    T. Skubal (W, 7-1)7.03001802.010.8231.0
    M. Englert2.00000206.751.007.0
    PITCHERSIP
    T. Skubal (W, 7-1)7.0
    M. Englert2.0
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - J. Jones 83-53, L. Ortiz 49-32, K. Nicolas 15-9
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Jones 9-3, L. Ortiz 5-1, K. Nicolas 0-1
    • Batters Faced - J. Jones 21, L. Ortiz 13, K. Nicolas 4
    PITCHING
    • Pitches-Strikes - T. Skubal 93-66, M. Englert 28-20
    • Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Skubal 8-5, M. Englert 4-0
    • Batters Faced - T. Skubal 25, M. Englert 6
      • 1ST INNING
        		Vierling singled to center, Perez scored01
        		Canha hit sacrifice fly to right, Vierling scored02
        		Keith reached on fielder's choice to second, Greene scored, Urshela out at second03
      • 5TH INNING
        		Vierling homered to left, Perez and Rogers scored06
        		Urshela singled to right, Greene scored, Canha to third07
      • 6TH INNING
        		Rogers singled to center, Baez scored08
      • 1ST INNING
        • T. Skubal Pitching:
        • A. McCutchen: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, McCutchen struck out looking
        • B. Reynolds: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Reynolds struck out swinging
        • C. Joe: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Joe singled to shallow center
        • E. Olivares: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Olivares struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
        • J. Jones Pitching:
        • W. Perez: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Perez tripled to deep right center
        • M. Vierling: Ball, Ball, Vierling singled to center, Perez scored
        • R. Greene: Ball, Strike looking, Greene singled to right, Vierling to third
        • M. Canha: Ball, Ball, Canha hit sacrifice fly to right, Vierling scored
        • G. Urshela: Ball, Foul, Foul, Urshela safe at first on 3rd baseman Hayes fielding error, Greene to third
        • C. Keith: Ball, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Keith reached on fielder's choice to second, Greene scored, Urshela out at second
        • S. Torkelson: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Torkelson struck out swinging
        • End of the 1st (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 2ND INNING
        • T. Skubal Pitching:
        • K. Hayes: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Hayes walked
        • N. Gonzales: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Gonzales struck out swinging
        • Y. Grandal: Strike looking, Strike looking, Grandal singled to shallow center, Hayes to second
        • M. Taylor: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Taylor struck out looking
        • A. Williams: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Williams flied out to left
        • Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • J. Jones Pitching:
        • J. Baez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Baez walked
        • J. Rogers: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Rogers struck out looking
        • W. Perez: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Perez lined out to right
        • M. Vierling: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Baez caught stealing second, catcher to second
        • End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 3RD INNING
        • T. Skubal Pitching:
        • A. McCutchen: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, McCutchen struck out swinging
        • B. Reynolds: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Reynolds grounded out to first
        • C. Joe: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Joe grounded out to shortstop
        • Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • J. Jones Pitching:
        • M. Vierling: Ball, Strike looking, Vierling grounded out to shortstop
        • R. Greene: Foul, Ball, Greene grounded out to first
        • M. Canha: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike looking, Canha grounded out to first
        • End of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 4TH INNING
        • T. Skubal Pitching:
        • E. Olivares: Olivares grounded out to second
        • K. Hayes: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hayes grounded out to third
        • N. Gonzales: Gonzales singled to right
        • Y. Grandal: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Grandal struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
        • J. Jones Pitching:
        • G. Urshela: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Urshela grounded out to second
        • C. Keith: Ball, Ball, Keith popped out to third
        • S. Torkelson: Ball, Ball, Torkelson fouled out to catcher
        • End of the 4th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 5TH INNING
        • T. Skubal Pitching:
        • M. Taylor: Taylor flied out to center
        • A. Williams: Strike looking, Williams flied out to right
        • A. McCutchen: Strike looking, McCutchen lined out to center
        • Middle of the 5th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
        • J. Jones Pitching:
        • J. Baez: Foul, Foul, Baez grounded out to shortstop
        • J. Rogers: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Rogers walked
        • W. Perez: Perez reached on fielder's choice to second, Rogers to second on 2nd baseman Gonzales fielding error
        • M. Vierling: Strike looking, Ball, Vierling homered to left, Perez and Rogers scored
        • R. Greene: Strike looking, Ball, Greene doubled to deep left
        • Luis Ortiz relieved Jared Jones
        • M. Canha: Canha reached on an infield single to third
        • G. Urshela: Ball, Urshela singled to right, Greene scored, Canha to third
        • C. Keith: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Keith popped out to third
        • S. Torkelson: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Torkelson lined out to center
        • End of the 5th (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 6TH INNING
        • T. Skubal Pitching:
        • B. Reynolds: Reynolds grounded out to second
        • C. Joe: Strike looking, Joe grounded out to shortstop
        • E. Olivares: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Olivares grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 6th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Error)
        • L. Ortiz Pitching:
        • J. Baez: Baez safe at first on Ortiz throwing error, Baez to second
        • J. Rogers: Rogers singled to center, Baez scored
        • W. Perez: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Perez reached on fielder's choice to first, Rogers out at second
        • M. Vierling: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Vierling singled to deep right, Perez to third
        • R. Greene: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Greene struck out swinging
        • M. Canha: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Canha struck out swinging
        • End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 7TH INNING
        • T. Skubal Pitching:
        • K. Hayes: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Hayes flied out to deep right
        • N. Gonzales: Strike looking, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Gonzales struck out swinging
        • Y. Grandal: Strike looking, Ball, Grandal flied out to left
        • Middle of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • L. Ortiz Pitching:
        • G. Urshela: Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Urshela grounded out to shortstop
        • C. Keith: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Keith struck out swinging
        • S. Torkelson: Ball, Strike looking, Torkelson flied out to left
        • End of the 7th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
      • 8TH INNING
        • Mason Englert relieved Tarik Skubal
        • Akil Baddoo in left field
        • Riley Greene in center field
        • M. Taylor: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Taylor struck out looking
        • A. Williams: Strike looking, Williams grounded out to second
        • A. McCutchen: Ball, Strike looking, McCutchen grounded out to third
        • Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
        • Ji-Hwan Bae in right field
        • Rowdy Tellez at first base
        • Edward Olivares in left field
        • Kyle Nicolas relieved Luis Ortiz
        • J. Baez: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Baez lined out to center
        • J. Rogers: Strike looking, Rogers singled to shallow right center
        • W. Perez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Perez struck out swinging
        • A. Baddoo: Baddoo flied out to shallow right
        • End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
      • 9TH INNING
        • M. Englert Pitching:
        • J. Bae: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Bae grounded out to second
        • R. Tellez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Tellez grounded out to second
        • Grant Koch hit for Edward Olivares
        • G. Koch: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Koch struck out swinging
        • Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
