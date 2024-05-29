Box Score
- W: T. Skubal (7-1)L: J. Jones (3-5)S: (0)
- HR: DET - M. Vierling (5)
|HITTERS
|AB
|R
|H
|RBI
|HR
|BB
|SO
|LOB
|AVG
|OBP
|SLG
|OPS
|FPTS
|A. McCutchen DH
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.221
|.324
|.374
|.699
|-1.0
|B. Reynolds LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.259
|.335
|.418
|.753
|-0.5
|J. Bae RF
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.182
|.308
|.182
|.490
|0.0
|C. Joe 1B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|.351
|.456
|.807
|1.0
|R. Tellez 1B
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.174
|.241
|.223
|.464
|0.0
|E. Olivares RF-LF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.237
|.296
|.404
|.700
|-0.5
|a- G. Koch PH
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|.000
|.000
|.000
|-0.5
|K. Hayes 3B
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.237
|.322
|.313
|.635
|1.0
|N. Gonzales 2B
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.288
|.358
|.475
|.833
|0.0
|Y. Grandal C
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.207
|.220
|.362
|.582
|0.5
|M. Taylor CF
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.203
|.252
|.260
|.512
|-1.0
|A. Williams SS
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.210
|.234
|.290
|.525
|0.0
- a-struck out for Olivares in the 9th
- 2B - R. Greene (10)
- 3B - W. Perez (5)
- HR - M. Vierling (6)
- SF - M. Canha
- RBI - M. Vierling 4 (27), M. Canha (23), G. Urshela (8), C. Keith (17), J. Rogers (6)
- Runners left in scoring position, 2-Out - M. Canha, S. Torkelson
- CS - J. Baez
- E - K. Hayes (4), N. Gonzales, L. Ortiz (2)
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Jones (L, 3-5)
|4.1
|5
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3.55
|1.01
|-3.0
|L. Ortiz
|2.2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.23
|1.24
|5.5
|K. Nicolas
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.10
|1.35
|2.5
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Skubal (W, 7-1)
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|2.01
|0.82
|31.0
|M. Englert
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6.75
|1.00
|7.0
- Pitches-Strikes - J. Jones 83-53, L. Ortiz 49-32, K. Nicolas 15-9
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - J. Jones 9-3, L. Ortiz 5-1, K. Nicolas 0-1
- Batters Faced - J. Jones 21, L. Ortiz 13, K. Nicolas 4
- Pitches-Strikes - T. Skubal 93-66, M. Englert 28-20
- Ground Balls-Fly Balls - T. Skubal 8-5, M. Englert 4-0
- Batters Faced - T. Skubal 25, M. Englert 6
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|J. Jones (L, 3-5)
|4.1
|5
|7
|5
|2
|2
|1
|3.55
|1.01
|-3.0
|L. Ortiz
|2.2
|4
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|3.23
|1.24
|5.5
|K. Nicolas
|1.0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|6.10
|1.35
|2.5
|Total
|8.0
|10
|8
|5
|2
|6
|1
|-
|-
|-
|PITCHERS
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|HR
|ERA
|WHIP
|FPTS
|T. Skubal (W, 7-1)
|7.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|8
|0
|2.01
|0.82
|31.0
|M. Englert
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|6.75
|1.00
|7.0
|Total
|9.0
|3
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0
|-
|-
|-
1ST INNING Vierling singled to center, Perez scored 0 1 Canha hit sacrifice fly to right, Vierling scored 0 2 Keith reached on fielder's choice to second, Greene scored, Urshela out at second 0 3 5TH INNING Vierling homered to left, Perez and Rogers scored 0 6 Urshela singled to right, Greene scored, Canha to third 0 7 6TH INNING Rogers singled to center, Baez scored 0 8
- T. Skubal Pitching:
- A. McCutchen: Strike looking, Foul, Ball, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, McCutchen struck out looking
- B. Reynolds: Foul, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Reynolds struck out swinging
- C. Joe: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Joe singled to shallow center
- E. Olivares: Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Olivares struck out swinging
- Middle of the 1st (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 1 Error)
- J. Jones Pitching:
- W. Perez: Foul, Strike looking, Foul, Perez tripled to deep right center
- M. Vierling: Ball, Ball, Vierling singled to center, Perez scored
- R. Greene: Ball, Strike looking, Greene singled to right, Vierling to third
- M. Canha: Ball, Ball, Canha hit sacrifice fly to right, Vierling scored
- G. Urshela: Ball, Foul, Foul, Urshela safe at first on 3rd baseman Hayes fielding error, Greene to third
- C. Keith: Ball, Foul, Foul, Pickoff attempt, Keith reached on fielder's choice to second, Greene scored, Urshela out at second
- S. Torkelson: Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Torkelson struck out swinging
- End of the 1st (3 Runs, 3 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Skubal Pitching:
- K. Hayes: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Ball, Hayes walked
- N. Gonzales: Strike swinging, Foul, Strike swinging, Gonzales struck out swinging
- Y. Grandal: Strike looking, Strike looking, Grandal singled to shallow center, Hayes to second
- M. Taylor: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike looking, Taylor struck out looking
- A. Williams: Strike looking, Foul, Foul, Ball, Williams flied out to left
- Middle of the 2nd (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Jones Pitching:
- J. Baez: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Baez walked
- J. Rogers: Ball, Strike looking, Strike swinging, Strike looking, Rogers struck out looking
- W. Perez: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Perez lined out to right
- M. Vierling: Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Baez caught stealing second, catcher to second
- End of the 2nd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Skubal Pitching:
- A. McCutchen: Strike looking, Strike looking, Foul, Strike swinging, McCutchen struck out swinging
- B. Reynolds: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Reynolds grounded out to first
- C. Joe: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Ball, Foul, Ball, Joe grounded out to shortstop
- Middle of the 3rd (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- T. Skubal Pitching:
- E. Olivares: Olivares grounded out to second
- K. Hayes: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Ball, Hayes grounded out to third
- N. Gonzales: Gonzales singled to right
- Y. Grandal: Strike looking, Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Grandal struck out swinging
- Middle of the 4th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- J. Jones Pitching:
- J. Baez: Foul, Foul, Baez grounded out to shortstop
- J. Rogers: Foul, Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Foul, Ball, Rogers walked
- W. Perez: Perez reached on fielder's choice to second, Rogers to second on 2nd baseman Gonzales fielding error
- M. Vierling: Strike looking, Ball, Vierling homered to left, Perez and Rogers scored
- R. Greene: Strike looking, Ball, Greene doubled to deep left
- Luis Ortiz relieved Jared Jones
- M. Canha: Canha reached on an infield single to third
- G. Urshela: Ball, Urshela singled to right, Greene scored, Canha to third
- C. Keith: Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Keith popped out to third
- S. Torkelson: Ball, Strike looking, Ball, Strike swinging, Torkelson lined out to center
- End of the 5th (4 Runs, 4 Hits, 0 Errors)
- L. Ortiz Pitching:
- J. Baez: Baez safe at first on Ortiz throwing error, Baez to second
- J. Rogers: Rogers singled to center, Baez scored
- W. Perez: Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Perez reached on fielder's choice to first, Rogers out at second
- M. Vierling: Ball, Ball, Ball, Strike looking, Foul, Vierling singled to deep right, Perez to third
- R. Greene: Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Foul, Ball, Foul, Strike swinging, Greene struck out swinging
- M. Canha: Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Canha struck out swinging
- End of the 6th (1 Run, 2 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Mason Englert relieved Tarik Skubal
- Akil Baddoo in left field
- Riley Greene in center field
- M. Taylor: Strike swinging, Strike looking, Ball, Foul, Strike looking, Taylor struck out looking
- A. Williams: Strike looking, Williams grounded out to second
- A. McCutchen: Ball, Strike looking, McCutchen grounded out to third
- Middle of the 8th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)
- Ji-Hwan Bae in right field
- Rowdy Tellez at first base
- Edward Olivares in left field
- Kyle Nicolas relieved Luis Ortiz
- J. Baez: Ball, Strike looking, Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Baez lined out to center
- J. Rogers: Strike looking, Rogers singled to shallow right center
- W. Perez: Ball, Foul, Ball, Ball, Strike swinging, Strike swinging, Perez struck out swinging
- A. Baddoo: Baddoo flied out to shallow right
- End of the 8th (0 Runs, 1 Hit, 0 Errors)
- M. Englert Pitching:
- J. Bae: Foul, Strike swinging, Ball, Bae grounded out to second
- R. Tellez: Strike looking, Ball, Ball, Tellez grounded out to second
- Grant Koch hit for Edward Olivares
- G. Koch: Strike swinging, Ball, Strike swinging, Foul, Ball, Foul, Foul, Foul, Ball, Strike swinging, Koch struck out swinging
- Middle of the 9th (0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors)