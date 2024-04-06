The Philadelphia Phillies are winning in different ways on any given day.

Their latest victory was a 2-1, 10-inning triumph over the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday, when Nick Castellanos hit a walk-off double. But the defense was the difference, as Philadelphia got numerous stellar plays from a variety of players, highlighted by shortstop Edmundo Sosa and third baseman Alec Bohm.

Catcher J.T. Realmuto also placed a dazzling tag on Oliver Dunn to save a run in the top of the 10th.

The Phillies will now look for a three-game series sweep on Wednesday.

Realmuto was hit by a pitch and also took a foul ball in the groin area.

"He's a stud, man," Castellanos said of Realmuto during a postgame interview on NBC Sports Philadelphia. "He's the backbone of our team."

Realmuto's status for Wednesday was unclear.

"He's one of the toughest guys I've ever been around," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "He's pretty beat up."

Realmuto added, "I'm a little sore, a little banged up, but nothing that an ice tub won't fix."

Bohm hit a solo home run and Kyle Schwarber and Castellanos drew two walks apiece for the Phillies, who are 22-3 in their past 25 home games.

"It's just great all around," Castellanos said. "This is by far the best team I've ever been on. I'm really enjoying this."

The Phillies will hand the ball to Aaron Nola (7-2, 3.03 ERA) on Wednesday.

In his latest start, on Friday against the St. Louis Cardinals, the right-hander allowed three hits and two runs in 6 1/3 innings. Two of the hits were home runs.

Nola is 6-2 with a 3.03 ERA in 12 career starts against Milwaukee.

The Brewers will look to salvage the series finale.

Blake Perkins and Christian Yelich had two hits each on Tuesday for Milwaukee, which was unable to score in the top of the 10th. Perkins has four hits through the opening two games of the series.

"Perk's been great," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said. "He almost made a couple more great catches. I couldn't be more pleased with how he's playing."

Milwaukee went 0-for-9 with runners in scoring position on Tuesday and left seven on base.

"We've played them tough twice, but playing tough you don't get any points in the win column," Murphy said. "It's all about beating them. I'm proud of our guys. We played tough, competitive and had a couple of empty at-bats at times. Guys, for the most part, are competing their brains out. I love it. That's why I love this team."

Aaron Ashby (0-1, 9.82 ERA) will be recalled from Triple-A Nashville to make the start for the Brewers on Wednesday. In his only major league outing of the season, the left-hander gave up eight runs (four earned) and six hits in 3 2/3 innings in Milwaukee's 10-8 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on April 8.

Murphy indicated that Ashby might have a larger role with Robert Gasser sidelined due to an elbow injury.

"We're getting to the bottom of it," Murphy said on Tuesday of Gasser. "That's why Ashby's here today, on the taxi squad. We'll get more information and figure out what's going on with Gas."

Ashby is 1-1 with a 6.23 ERA in two career appearances (no starts) against the Phillies.

