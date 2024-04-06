Right-hander Joey Estes will look to add another mark to the win column against the Seattle Mariners as the Oakland Athletics continue a three-game home series against their American League West counterpart Wednesday night.

Estes (1-1, 6.10 ERA) owns the unusual distinction of having both his first career win -- and first career loss -- come against the same team.

Called on to make his major league debut last Sept. 20 against the Mariners, Estes was on the losing end of a 6-3 game. He gave up six runs (five earned) on six hits and a walk in 4 2/3 innings.

Three of those hits were home runs by Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodriguez and Dominic Canzone. Raleigh homered off Estes again when he made his season debut on May 11, but that was the only run the Mariners scored. Estes got the victory in the 8-1 game in Seattle.

The 22-year-old has a 5.59 ERA against the Mariners.

The clubs battled down to the last pitch in the series opener Tuesday, with Seattle's Tayler Saucedo, called upon to replace injured closer Andrew Munoz, getting Brent Rooker on a comebacker with a full count and two aboard to secure the 4-3 win.

Munoz was injured while covering home plate on a wild pitch with the Mariners leading 4-2 with two outs in the ninth. Max Schuemann scored on the play.

The win was the third of the season for the Mariners in four games with the A's.

A's manager Mark Kotsay hopes Estes can follow in the footsteps of another Oakland youngster, Mitch Spence, who helped solidify his spot in the rotation with six effective innings, allowing four runs, in Tuesday's loss.

"This is part of that process of maturing," Kotsay said. "Any time you've got a young starter ... obviously for Mitch, pitching (previously) in a long (relief) role, generally he got through a lineup just once. Now he's seeing guys for a second time, and even a third. You've got to mix your pitches well, keep hitters off-balance."

Estes would be smart to consider that against Raleigh, who has dominated the early days of the matchup with the two homers and a double in five matchups.

The Seattle catcher didn't start Tuesday's game, but he likely will be the batterymate Wednesday for right-hander Logan Gilbert (3-3, 3.29), who has gone winless (0-3) in his past five outings and saw his ERA balloon from 1.69. The Mariners have scored just nine runs during the skid.

The 27-year-old has gone 2-0 with a 3.33 ERA in nine previous starts against the A's. He has yet to record a decision in three lifetime starts in Oakland.

Kirby is expected to have a newcomer in his supporting cast with former Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles having been claimed off waivers on Tuesday.

He did not play in the series opener, but he said he believes he's a good fit with Seattle.

"I'm an aggressive player, and I think that's just the way they've been playing," he said. "They're a tough team that's battling for first place here. And I think they're a team that's really on their way to making the playoffs."

After hitting a career-best .299 last season for the Nationals, the 27-year-old was slumping at a .120 clip this year before being waived on Saturday.

