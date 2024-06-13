The Milwaukee Brewers still hold a solid lead in the National League Central Division despite hitting a roadblock in Philadelphia this week. The Brewers were swept in a three-game road series by the Phillies following a five-game winning streak.

On Friday, the Brewers will look to get back on track in the opener of a three-game series versus the host Detroit Tigers.

Milwaukee wasted some fine pitching performances, as the staff allowed seven total runs to the NL East Division leaders. However, the Brewers were only able to push across two runs. They were blanked 2-0 in the series finale on Wednesday.

"We didn't get blown out of the water by any means. But we also didn't do a good enough job of the things that we've been good at and need to continue to be good at," Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich said. "That's going to happen. We just can't make it a habit or a trend, especially when you run up against a good team with really good pitching.

"You're not going to get a lot of opportunities. So, when you do get opportunities, you need to capitalize on them and make the most of them, and we really didn't do that."

Milwaukee manager Pat Murphy feels his team will benefit in the long run from its experience in Philadelphia.

"I know this will be a good thing for our team to go through," Murphy said. "Nobody likes losing. Nobody likes losing close ones. No one likes knowing you're right there, you hit balls hard and they get caught. It's time to hit a fly ball and you hit a ground ball. But it wasn't lack of effort."

The Brewers haven't announced a starter for Friday's contest but rookie right-hander Tobias Myers, who was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Wednesday, could end up getting the call.

Myers, 25, has appeared in seven games this season and would be facing Detroit for the first time. He's started six games, going 1-2 with a 5.40 ERA. In his last major league outing on May 31, he gave up five runs and seven hits in 4 1/3 innings in a no-decision against the Chicago White Sox.

The Tigers had a three-game winning streak snapped with a 9-1 loss at Texas on Wednesday. Detroit begins its homestand with a .500 record overall.

Starter Kenta Maeda was removed after two pitches due to back tightness Wednesday, forcing manager A.J. Hinch to rely heavily on his bullpen. Utility player Zach McKinstry recorded the last two outs from the mound.

"It's hard to think about positives (Wednesday)," Hinch said. "We're disappointed with how the game went and it was tough to finish a road trip like this, as positive as it was overall."

The one bright spot was rookie Justyn-Henry Malloy, whose first two career hits -- including a homer -- were the only offense the Tigers mustered.

"Off the bat, I knew I hit it good," Malloy said of his solo shot. "I didn't know it was going. I was willing it out of there."

Right-hander Reese Olson (1-6, 2.48 ERA) will start the series opener. In his last start on Saturday, Olson gave up five runs and six hits in 5 1/3 innings in a 6-3 loss at Boston. He'll be facing the Brewers for the first time.

