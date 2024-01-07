It's been an up-and-down season for Kansas City's Daniel Lynch IV.

The left-hander has been recalled three times from Triple-A Omaha -- and optioned back to the minors twice -- since May 5.

Lynch (0-0, 1.50 ERA) is scheduled to start Friday night when the Royals open a three-game series with the visiting Seattle Mariners, who have won nine of their past 11 games.

Lynch most recently pitched May 30 at Minnesota, making an emergency start after Brady Singer was scratched because of an illness. Lynch allowed three runs (two earned) on five hits over five innings but didn't get a decision in a game the Royals lost 7-6.

"I'm pretty confident that I can make pitches, but in that situation, I was just happy to keep us in the game," Lynch said after making the impromptu trip to Minneapolis for the start.

The Royals certainly appreciated Lynch's performance.

"Coming into the game, for him to do that and pitch as well as he did, that's extremely tough," outfielder MJ Melendez said. "So big props to him being able to just stay ready, stay mentally locked in, and physically, he just looked good as well."

Lynch was sent back down the next day but was summoned again this past Sunday when Michael Wacha went on the injured list with a fractured left foot.

The Royals defeated host Cleveland 4-3 on Thursday for just their third win in the past 10 games. Kyle Isbel hit a tie-breaking single in the eighth inning.

"I had a lot of opportunities today, late in the game with a chance to take the lead," Isbel said. "I put a good swing on a ball and got a good pitch to hit."

Kansas City's bullpen did not allow a hit over 5 1/3 scoreless innings, with James McArthur earning his 12th save of the season.

"We don't win if they don't put up the zeros," Royals manager Matt Quatraro said of his relief corps. "The Guardians have gone through a lot of these (close) games, too, and that's why these teams are winning."

The American League West-leading Mariners won 3-0 Thursday at Oakland as Bryan Woo and three relievers combined on a two-hitter. Mitch Garver homered and added an RBI single.

The victory was especially significant for Woo, who grew up in nearby Alameda, Calif.

"Honestly, I think coming home you have to focus a little more just because you're seeing family, you're seeing friends, you look up in the stands and you see a lot of familiar faces," Woo said. "Sometimes it can actually throw you off a little bit. So you have to lock in a little bit more and be a little bit more focused on baseball."

The Mariners are scheduled to send right-hander Bryce Miller (5-5, 3.18 ERA) to the mound Friday.

Miller is 0-0 with a 6.75 ERA in one previous start against the Royals; Lynch is 0-0 with a 1.93 ERA after a 2021 start vs. the Mariners.

