The Atlanta Braves hope to see more of the power they displayed over the weekend when they host the Detroit Tigers for a three-game series that starts Monday.

The Tigers began their six-game road trip by dropping two or three against Houston, losing the rubber game 4-1 on Sunday. Atlanta won its three-game series against Tampa Bay but lost the finale 8-6.

The Braves took two of three games last season in Detroit. The Tigers lead the all-time series 15-12.

The Atlanta offense, which had been dormant on its previous nine-game road trip, flashed its power in the series against Tampa Bay. The Braves hit nine home runs against the Rays -- three by Austin Riley, two by Marcell Ozuna (who leads the National League with 20) and two from Jarred Kelenic. Riley homered in every game in the series.

"They're starting to be more like themselves," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "They've been fighting. They've been battling. They've been working really hard. Hopefully, it's something we can continue to build on."

The pitching matchup for the series opener features Detroit right-hander Reese Olson (1-8, 3.68 ERA) against Atlanta southpaw Max Fried (6-3, 3.20).

Olson has lost his last three starts, most recently to the Washington Nationals on Wednesday. He worked 5 1/3 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on 10 hits and two walks with three strikeouts. It was the second straight outing in which he has allowed double-digit hits.

"Another one where I wasn't good enough," Olson said. "I let the team down. Just didn't get enough outs. I feel like this one is on me."

Detroit manager A.J. Hinch said, "This is an adjustment league. I mean, Reese isn't a secret to anybody anymore. There is a constant need for adjustments here or there, but this is nothing he's going to back down from. He's really unflappable. He's just seeing how difficult this league can be."

Olson made one start against the Braves in 2023, his rookie season, and took the loss. He pitched 3 1/3 innings and allowed seven runs (six earned) last June 14. It was his third game in the majors.

Fried is coming off a below-average start against Baltimore on Tuesday. He allowed four runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts in five innings. He had not given up four runs previously since May 5, and he followed that one up with a seven-inning, no-hit appearance.

"If you watch Max in the dugout between innings, he's constantly letting you know -- 'I've got this working, I don't have this working. This feels bad, this feels good,' " Braves catcher Sean Murphy said. "That can change throughout the game. Max can pitch with a bunch of different styles. He can play north-south, he can play east-west, he can adjust and develop a game plan for the next inning based on what he felt the previous inning."

Fried has never faced the Tigers.

Atlanta recalled right-hander Grant Holmes from Triple-A Gwinnett on Sunday. Holmes, who spent 10 years in the minors, made his major league debut on Sunday and fired three scoreless innings with two strikeouts.

The Braves will make another roster move on Monday. Rookie right-hander Hurston Waldrep is headed back to Triple-A and the team will recall another relief pitcher.

