While trying to complete a three-game sweep of the visiting Texas Rangers on Wednesday, the Milwaukee Brewers could turn -- surprisingly -- to veteran left-hander Dallas Keuchel.

The Brewers, beset by injuries to the rotation, had not officially announced a starter for the series finale, but they acquired Keuchel, the 2015 American League Cy Young Award winner, from the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday for cash.

Colin Rea (6-2, 3.62 ERA) originally was listed as Milwaukee's Wednesday starter, but that designation was changed to "TBA."

Keuchel went 7-4 with a 3.93 ERA in 13 starts for Seattle's Triple-A Tacoma affiliate this year. He finished 2-1 with a 5.97 ERA last season in 10 games with the Minnesota Twins, including six starts.

"I've worked through some injuries, kind worked through some stuff," said Keuchel, who was in the Brewers' clubhouse on Tuesday. "Poor performance, health stuff. But I knew deep down that I still had a couple years left. It's been nice to perform well in a hitter-friendly league in the (Pacific Coast League). So, I kind of passed that test. It's nice to be here."

Keuchel pitched for the Chicago White Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas in 2022, going a combined 2-9 with a 9.20 ERA in 14 starts.

"I don't know if it will be this week, but you don't sign him to keep him in the minor leagues," Brewers manager Pat Murphy said of the timeline for Keuchel's debut. "We're not looking for minor league depth with our pitching situation."

Keuchel owns a 10-10 record and a 3.95 ERA in 30 career appearances (29 starts) against Texas.

Milwaukee also called up right-hander Joel Kuhnel from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

Kuhnel made one appearance for the Houston Astros this season, was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays and then released. He signed with the Milwaukee organization and made four relief appearances for Nashville, pitching to a 3.60 ERA.

Whoever takes the mound for the Brewers will be opposed by Nathan Eovaldi (4-3, 3.14 ERA).

The 34-year-old right-hander is 2-1 with 4.01 ERA in five starts since coming off the injured list after recovering from a right groin strain. He has allowed five or fewer hits in eight straight outings since April 20.

In his most recent start, Eovaldi allowed two runs on four hits in six innings during a 6-2 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday.

Eovaldi is 0-5 with a 5.54 ERA in five career starts vs. the Brewers. He is 0-3 with a 7.71 ERA in three starts at Milwaukee.

The Brewers took the second game of the series 3-1 on Tuesday. Joey Ortiz hit a go-ahead solo homer in the fifth and Bryse Wilson followed opener Hoby Milner with six innings of scoreless relief.

The Rangers got their only run in the first off Milner, making his first career start after 269 relief appearances. Milner tossed a 1-2-3 second, and Elvis Peguero tossed a scoreless ninth for his second save. Milwaukee improved to 19-5 in its past 24 home games.

Veteran catcher Gary Sanchez was scheduled to be the Brewers' designated hitter Tuesday, but he was scratched due to left calf tightness.

Texas has dropped two straight after matching its season high with a four-game winning streak. The Rangers have lost their past five road games and 15 of their past 20 away from home.

"We've been playing good," Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. "(On Monday), we had the lead and that one got away. The game (Tuesday), that hasn't really been happening."

