It's fitting.

The Chicago White Sox and the host Miami Marlins -- the two worst teams in the major leagues -- have split the first two games of their three-game series and will play the rubber match on Sunday afternoon.

Chicago has the worst record in the majors (26-65). On the road, it's just as bad for the White Sox, who are 10-36 -- the worst mark in MLB.

The Marlins own the worst record in the National League (31-58). They also have the NL's worst home record (17-31).

On Sunday, the Marlins likely will start right-hander Edward Cabrera (1-2, 7.17 ERA). Chicago has announced right-hander Jonathan Cannon (1-2, 4.62).

Cabrera, who hasn't pitched since May 7, will be activated from the injured list. He has struck out 31 in 21 1/3 innings, but his 14 walks bother Marlins manager Skip Schumaker.

"'Cabby' gets in trouble when he walks guys," Schumaker said. "When he's over the plate, he dominates. He throws 99-100 (mph) with an excellent changeup. He can really spin it. He can out-stuff anyone."

Cabrera, who has never faced the White Sox, showed what he could do during his first appearance of this season, when he struck out 10 and walked just one in six innings of one-run ball against San Francisco on April 15.

But in his most recent outing, one month ago against the Dodgers, he lasted just two innings, walking four and allowing four runs.

Meanwhile, Cannon, a 23-year-old rookie, was Chicago's third-round pick out of the University of Georgia in 2022. He has never faced the Marlins, and the White Sox are 4-4 when he pitches.

Cannon has been inconsistent. For example, he pitched 8 2/3 scoreless innings against Houston on June 18. Five days later, he lasted just one frame, allowing seven hits, eight runs (five earned) against the Tigers.

In this White Sox-Marlins series, pitching has dominated ... for the most part.

Chicago won 3-2 on Friday. On Saturday, Chicago led 3-2 again, but White Sox star left-hander Garrett Crochet lasted only four innings as Miami drove up his pitch count (93).

Then, Miami won it, ending its five-game losing streak, against Chicago's bullpen on Dane Myers' two-run homer in the seventh.

Crochet allowed five hits, three walks and two runs.

"I'm upset about the three walks," Crochet said. "Just a lot of unnecessary traffic that I caused."

As for Sunday, it will be interesting to see if Miami starts standout first baseman Josh Bell, who was benched on Saturday.

Bell, a switch-hitter who hit 22 homers and drove in 74 runs last season, is in an 0-for-18 slump this month.

On the other end of the spectrum is Myers, a backup outfielder who has been mostly a career minor-leaguer before standing out as of late.

Myers, 28, broke into the majors last season, when he got just 70 plate appearances (.644 OPS). This season, in 71 plate appearances, he has a .784 OPS and the confidence of Schumaker.

Myers went 3-for-4 with three RBIs on Saturday, earning him more action.

"I'm going to start Myers again (Sunday)," Schumaker said. "Ride that hot hand."

Myers, a right-handed hitter, usually plays against lefties such as Crochet. When Chicago went to right-handed reliever Michael Soroka, Schumaker might have gone to lefty Jesus Sanchez as a pinch hitter.

"I was trying to stay away from Sanchez because of his hamstring (issue)," Schumaker said. "If he were fully healthy, he would probably have pinch-hit for Myers. That shows you how smart I am."

