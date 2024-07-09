ST. LOUIS (AP) The game between the Kansas City Royals and St. Louis Cardinals originally scheduled for Tuesday night was postponed because of heavy rainfall from the remnants of Hurricane Beryl, which was moving through eastern Missouri on its way north from the Gulf of Mexico.

The cross-state rivals will play a split doubleheader on Wednesday at Busch Stadium. The first pitch for the opener will be at 12:45 p.m., and the nightcap will begin at the originally scheduled time of 6:45 p.m.

The Royals' Michael Wacha (5-6, 3.74 ERA) is scheduled to face Andre Pallante (4-3, 4.00) of the Cardinals in Game 1, though pitching plans could change because of the postponement. Alec Marsh (6-6, 4.57) is the scheduled starter for Kansas City in Game 2 against Sonny Gray (9-5, 3.30) for St. Louis.

Tuesday's forecast called for rain lasting throughout the day and localized flooding. The rain was not supposed to ease up until Tuesday night, though the forecast for Wednesday calls for warm weather and a sunny sky.

---

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb