Five players had multi-hit games for the Minnesota Twins in their latest victory, an 8-6, 11-inning road win against the Chicago White Sox on Monday.

"We have a lot of depth in our lineup," Twins shortstop Carlos Correa said. "A lot of guys that can get the job done on any given night. ... That's what special teams are made of."

Minnesota has won seven of nine while Chicago has lost six of eight as the two teams meet again Tuesday in the second game of a three-game series.

An elusive win against the Twins appeared attainable for the White Sox on Monday, but the bullpen failed to maintain a 5-2 lead after six innings.

Chicago has lost all eight meetings against Minnesota this season, with six games decided by three runs or fewer.

To Correa, who hit one of the Twins' three home runs on Monday, Minnesota's versatility instills confidence in the dugout.

"No pressure on one guy to go out there and do too much," he said. "Just keep passing the baton and good things happen."

The White Sox squandered an opportunity over the weekend for their first road series win since early May, losing late-inning leads -- and eventually both games -- against the Miami Marlins on Saturday and Sunday.

Closer Michael Kopech allowed four runs in two-thirds of an inning Sunday, a frame that included a walk-off, three-run home run from former teammate Jake Burger. After closing June with five scoreless outings in a six-appearance span, Kopech has a 14.73 ERA through his first four games in July.

He worked a scoreless 10th inning on Monday before Jared Shuster allowed two runs in the 11th.

"To be able to win in this league, you've got to shut guys down late and you've got to add runs, or you've got to be able to come back at times," White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said.

Minnesota outhit Chicago 15-7. Byron Buxton led the charge with three hits, while Willi Castro, Jose Miranda, Brooks Lee and Matt Wallner added two apiece.

Miranda has a career-high, 12-game hitting streak.

Tommy Pham initially was set to bat leadoff and play center field for Chicago but later was scratched from the lineup due to a dental issue.

White Sox catcher Martin Maldonado homered for the second time in three games, while Nicky Lopez went 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Eloy Jimenez also had two hits.

Chicago's Erick Fedde (6-3, 3.13 ERA) will oppose fellow right-hander Bailey Ober (8-4, 4.12) on Tuesday.

Fedde has worked at least six innings in five consecutive starts. He earned a victory on Wednesday at Cleveland, defeating the Guardians behind six innings of one-run, three-hit ball with three walks and three strikeouts.

Fedde struck out 11 and didn't issue a walk while allowing one run in six innings at Minnesota on April 23. He wound up with a no-decision in that contest, his only career appearance against the Twins.

Ober has won three of his past four starts, including a victory Thursday against the Detroit Tigers in which he gave up three runs (one earned) in six innings with eight strikeouts. He yielded seven hits and no walks.

Tuesday will mark Ober's second start at Guaranteed Rate Field this season. He picked up a win on May 1 after allowing four runs and six hits in six innings, striking out three and walking none. Ober is 4-1 with a 3.63 ERA in 11 career starts against the White Sox.

--Field Level Media