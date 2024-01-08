The Phillies received a boost from the return of standouts Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber, and Philadelphia produced a dominant 10-1 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers on Tuesday.

The Phillies will hope to replicate that offensive effort during the middle game of a three-game series on Wednesday night.

Harper (strained left hamstring) and Schwarber (strained left groin) were activated off the injured list before the series opener. Schwarber provided a two-run single and a walk while going 1-for-4, but Harper finished 0-for-4.

Harper is thrilled to be back, but he plans to be a tad cautious.

"Obviously, you guys know the type of player that I am and how I go about it," Harper said. "But obviously, for the long haul, I need to play smart this week."

Philadelphia's Trea Turner had three hits, including a grand slam, and Brandon Marsh added a solo home run among his two hits. Bryson Stott also homered, Rafael Marchan contributed three hits and an RBI, and Johan Rojas logged two hits and an RBI.

"The bottom of the lineup did its job and put traffic on base for the big guys," Marchan said in a post-game interview on NBC Sports Philadelphia. "It was awesome."

While the Phillies' health situation improved pre-game, it might have worsened in-game. Rojas was hit in the left forearm by a pitch in the seventh inning and was replaced in the field before the next half-inning.

Manager Rob Thomson said he wasn't concerned.

"The hand is fine," Thomson said.

The Phillies will hand the ball to left-hander Cristopher Sanchez (6-4, 2.96 ERA) on Wednesday.

In his latest start, against the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, the left-hander allowed seven hits and seven runs in four-plus innings. That followed a three-start stretch in which he went 3-0 with a 0.39 ERA.

Sanchez has never faced the Dodgers.

The Dodgers will look to bounce back from a loss in which their lone run came on Cavan Biggio's first homer for his new team. Austin Barnes and Will Smith each had two hits.

Los Angeles went 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position and left 12 men on base.

With the pitching staff banged up, position player Enrique Hernandez tossed the last 1 1/3 innings of the blowout, retiring all four batters he faced.

Before the game, the Dodgers recalled right-hander Michael Petersen from Triple-A Oklahoma City and placed right-hander Tyler Glasnow on the injured list due to lower back tightness. Glasnow tops the National League with 143 strikeouts and was selected as an All-Star for the first time on Sunday.

"It's certainly not ideal," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said of the rash of injuries. "But my job is to keep this thing moving forward."

Petersen came on in relief during the seventh inning and served up Marsh's homer and a double by Marchan before plunking Rojas. Petersen exited after getting just two outs.

Right-hander Gavin Stone (9-2, 3.03 ERA) will hope to steady the Dodgers on Wednesday.

In his latest start, against the Arizona Diamondbacks on July 3, Stone gave up four runs on seven hits in three innings. His command was a bit out of sync from the opening pitch, and he walked three and struck out three.

"Yeah, that's really it, just executing pitches early in counts," Stone said. "That's the biggest thing. But honestly, I felt good, just a little off."

Roberts added, "For him to get through three innings was a grind. But he's been big for us all year long. We can't expect him to be perfect every time out."

Stone has made one start against the Phillies, a no-decision on May 3, 2023, in his major league debut. He gave up five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks with one strikeout in four innings.

