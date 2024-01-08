The Philadelphia Phillies swept the Los Angeles Dodgers in a three-game series this week and already boast a major-league-best 61 victories with three games to go before the All-Star break.

However, the Phillies refuse to be satisfied. They have larger goals.

Philadelphia will look to continue its positive momentum when it opens a three-game series against the visiting Oakland Athletics on Friday.

"It's been a fun first half," Brandon Marsh said in a postgame interview on NBC Sports Philadelphia following the Phillies' 5-1 victory over the Dodgers on Thursday. "All of it means nothing if we don't finish (well)."

Marsh homered, tripled and drove in two runs while Trea Turner contributed a homer and a single in the finale vs. Los Angeles. Kyle Schwarber added a mammoth solo homer into the second deck in right field.

The Phillies will hand the ball to left-hander Ranger Suarez (10-3, 2.58 ERA) on Friday.

In his latest start, on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, Suarez allowed six hits and five runs in five innings. While Suarez was hot for much of the season, he has given up four or more runs in three straight starts.

"There's probably a little bit of fatigue, sure," Philadelphia manager Rob Thomson said, "and I think there is with all of our guys right now. But I don't think it's a concern. None of the numbers that we measure are really jumping out at us."

Suarez said, "Obviously, when you have bad outings, it's normal to worry about your performance. And that's what happened (Saturday). I think that's normal."

Suarez has never faced the A's.

Oakland will look to rebound following a 7-0 road loss to the Boston Red Sox on Thursday in the decisive game of a three-game series.

The Athletics fell flat and produced only four hits. They went 0-for-3 with runners in scoring position and seven left on base.

Oakland arrives in Philadelphia with a 13-35 road record -- the second-worst away mark in the majors.

Hogan Harris (1-3, 3.22 ERA) is expected to start for the A's, aiming to end a three-start losing streak.

In his most recent outing, Harris gave up five hits and two runs in five innings against the Baltimore Orioles on July 5.

"Not his best night, didn't have his best stuff, command was off," Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said. "He got away from really attacking the hitters in the second (inning). He gave up a couple of doubles on balls that were in the middle of the plate."

Kotsay said that he was impressed with how Harris endured a rough couple of innings but kept going.

"He's a big kid. He's durable," the manager said. "It was a good sign to see him go back out and pitch through the fifth, so good job."

Harris, who was on paternity leave earlier this week, lost his lone career start against the Phillies. He gave up two runs on four hits in six innings on June 18, 2023.

Oakland promoted outfielder/first baseman Seth Brown from Triple-A Las Vegas on Thursday and placed first baseman Tyler Soderstrom on the injured list because of a bone bruise in his left wrist.

Brown hit .403 with seven home runs and 24 RBIs in 16 games for Las Vegas after he was outrighted off the Oakland roster last month. He started the Thursday loss against the Red Sox at first base and went 1-for-3.

