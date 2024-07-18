The Kansas City Royals will be seeking their fifth consecutive victory Saturday when they visit the Boston Red Sox for the second game of a three-game series.

Kansas City extended its winning streak to four games by beating Boston 6-1 Friday night. The victory moved the Royals into a tie with the Red Sox for the third wild card spot in the American League.

"Every win is huge, whether it's April or July, but when you're squarely right behind a team and you beat them, that's a good step forward for us," Kansas City manager Matt Quatraro said. "We'll be ready to go tomorrow."

Bobby Witt Jr. and MJ Melendez each hit a solo home run for the Royals in Friday's win. Melendez has eight home runs in 14 career games against the Red Sox.

"Obviously, winning is why we play this game," Melendez said. "Ever since we were little kids all we wanted was to be the best and to win. That's something we're looking to do -- try and build that culture. ... We're just playing really good as a team. I just feel like we're really jelling on and off the field and that's what's helping us."

Even with Friday night's loss, Boston is 8-3 in its past 11 games. The Red Sox are trying to win their fourth straight series.

Boston was held to five hits Friday.

"That's a team over there we want to beat," Red Sox outfielder Tyler O'Neill said following Friday's loss. "They've been playing good baseball, as we have. It's a big series. We want to show up tomorrow and get better results.

"Just try to be better. Stick with the routine, show up tomorrow and try to compete."

Boston will face right-hander Seth Lugo (11-3, 2.21 ERA) Saturday. Lugo, who signed a three-year deal worth $45 million in the offseason, has a 10-pitch arsenal that includes three types of fastballs. He leads all major league pitchers in ERA and is third in innings pitched (122).

Lugo is one of four Royals named to the American League All-Star roster, and he has been mentioned as the possible starter for the AL in Tuesday's game.

Lugo, who pitched largely out of the bullpen for six of the first seven seasons of his nine-year major league career, is 0-1 with one save and a 5.40 ERA in three career appearances (3 1/3 innings) against the Red Sox.

Right-hander Kutter Crawford (5-7, 3.24) is scheduled to get the start for Boston. Crawford turned in what was one of the best starts of his career Sunday, when he threw 68 pitches (54 strikes) in seven scoreless innings to help the Red Sox defeat the New York Yankees 3-0.

"That's probably the most efficient I've ever been," Crawford said. "I think a year or two ago, I probably would have thrown 30 or 40 pitches in one inning. But it feels good to throw a lot of strikes and get a lot of early outs like that."

