Yimi Garcia Elbow 07-12-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 13

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Knee 07-18-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 19

Bo Bichette Calf 07-12-2024 Probable for Jul 13

Jordan Romano Elbow 09-05-2024 Expected to be out until at least Sep 6