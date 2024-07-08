Preparing for the second game of their three-game road series against the Kansas City Royals, the Arizona Diamondbacks have won 12 of 19, climbing from fourth place in the National League West into wild-card contention.

Four Diamondbacks hitters are leading the charge. Ketel Marte, Christian Walker, Eugenio Suarez and Gabriel Moreno combined for 14 homers and 52 RBIs while batting a combined .318 in 19 games since June 29.

Marte, who homered and singled on Monday, has reached base safely in 20 of 22 games. The All-Star second baseman went deep on Monday to give Arizona a 3-1 lead in the third inning, but Kansas City rallied for a 10-4 victory. The homer off All-Star Cole Ragans was Marte's 13th against left-handed pitching -- the top total in the majors.

Arizona has also enjoyed solid starting pitching during its climb -- with the notable exception of Yilber Diaz's three-plus-inning, seven-run outing on Monday. The Diamondbacks' rotation posted a 2.89 ERA in the previous 11 games.

The starting staff got a boost Tuesday as Jordan Montgomery (6-5, 6.44 ERA) was activated from the 15-day injured list to face the Royals. He progressed enough from right knee inflammation that he skipped a rehab assignment after three-plus weeks on the IL.

"He threw a sim game today," Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Thursday. "Maintained velo at 92-93 (mph). Everything was good."

In three career starts against Kansas City, Montgomery is 0-1 with a 5.74 ERA. He last faced the Royals on July 31, 2022, in his final start for the New York Yankees, allowing four runs on four hits in four-plus innings.

The Diamondbacks optioned right-hander Humberto Castellanos to Triple-A Reno to activate Montgomery from the injured list.

Alec Marsh (7-6, 4.52 ERA) will take the mound for Kansas City.

The right-hander won his latest start, on July 10 at St. Louis, allowing three runs on three hits while striking out eight in six innings. He also tossed a scoreless relief inning on Friday against the Chicago White Sox.

Marsh has never faced the Diamondbacks.

Riding Bobby Witt Jr.'s red-hot bat, the Royals have won four straight.

Earning American League Player of the Week honors, Witt recorded three hits in each contest of Kansas City's three-game weekend sweep of the Chicago White Sox, then followed with another three-hit game on Monday. He matched Johnny Damon (2000) for the Royals' second-longest streak of games with at least three hits, behind only George Brett's six straight in 1976.

Witt is 12-for-15 in four games since the All-Star break.

"I think I'm in a good spot," Witt said. "Just gotta keep doing what I'm doing. Biggest thing in this game is being consistent, not try to do too much. Just try to get good things going for the team."

The Royals hope to bolster their outfield with the return of MJ Melendez, who sustained a left ankle sprain while running out a grounder in a 5-4 loss at Boston in the final game before the All-Star break. He was placed on the 10-day IL during the All-Star break, retroactive to July 15.

Initially expected to miss as much as two weeks, Melendez took fielding practice before the Monday game and is expected to be activated when eligible prior to the series opener against the visiting Chicago Cubs on Friday.

"He's doing well," Royals manager Matt Quatraro said on Monday. "He felt comfortable today. Today and tomorrow are going to be a big measuring stick."

--Field Level Media