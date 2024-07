Max Stassi Hip 01-31-2025 Out for the season

Mike Clevinger Elbow 08-01-2024 Expected to be out until at least Aug 2

Dominic Leone Elbow 07-30-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 31

Yoan Moncada Thigh 08-01-2024 Expected to be out until at least Aug 2

Mike Soroka Shoulder 08-01-2024 Expected to be out until at least Aug 2

Matt Foster Elbow 07-28-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 29

Jesse Scholtens Elbow 03-31-2025 Out for the season