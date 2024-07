Alex Cobb Hip 07-29-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 30

Robbie Ray Elbow 07-23-2024 Expected to be out until at least Jul 24

Tom Murphy Knee 08-01-2024 Expected to be out until at least Aug 2

Tristan Beck Arm 08-06-2024 Expected to be out until at least Aug 7

Keaton Winn Elbow 08-26-2024 Expected to be out until at least Aug 27

Ethan Small Oblique 08-01-2024 Expected to be out until at least Aug 2