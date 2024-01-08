The Oakland Athletics would much prefer to have All-Star closer Mason Miller available at the back of their bullpen.

But if Thursday night was any indication, the Athletics are as prepared as possible for Miller's unexpected absence.

The Athletics will look to improve on their strong July when they visit the Los Angeles Angels in the second contest of a four-game series between the American League West rivals.

Paul Blackburn (3-2, 4.11 ERA) is scheduled to come off the injured list and start for the Athletics against fellow right-hander Carson Fulmer (0-2, 3.66).

Daz Cameron hit the go-ahead two-run homer in the fourth inning Thursday night for the Athletics, who earned a 6-5 win.

The Athletics improved to 12-7 this month hours after Miller was placed on the injured list with a fractured left pinky finger. Manager Mark Kotsay said Miller was hurt Monday night when he pounded a table in frustration upon being reminded he had to complete his postgame weightlifting session after tossing a perfect ninth inning in a 4-0 win over the Houston Astros.

But Kotsay was able to utilize his bullpen in a mostly normal manner Thursday night, when four relievers combined for 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to preserve the win for Ross Stripling. Scott Alexander got the final out of the sixth before usual seventh- and eighth-inning men Austin Adams and Lucas Erceg threw a frame apiece. Tyler Ferguson, a 30-year-old rookie, earned his first career save with a perfect ninth.

"Really lined up for the guys pretty nicely," Kotsay said. "Outside of Ferguson pitching in the ninth inning, those guys pitched in their roles tonight and things went as they should have."

The Angels, who entered the contest on a four-game winning streak, scored all their runs in the second inning Thursday. Los Angeles was 0-for-4 with runners on base over the final seven innings and had just one extra-base hit, but Mickey Moniak was thrown out trying to turn a double into a triple with one out in the seventh.

The Angels' offensive struggles rendered for naught the 5 2/3 innings of three-hit relief produced by a quartet of pitchers following starter Kenny Rosenberg's exit.

"Once they took the lead 6-5, the only thing we had on our mind was trying to keep the game there," Angels manager Ron Washington said. "And they did a tremendous job of keeping the game there."

Blackburn hasn't pitched since May 10, when he took the loss after allowing seven runs over four innings as the Athletics fell to the Seattle Mariners, 8-1. He was placed on the injured list three days later with a stress reaction in his right foot. The 30-year-old was 1-1 with an 18.00 ERA in three rehab appearances (two starts) between Single-A Stockton and Triple-A Las Vegas.

Fulmer will be opposing the Athletics for a second straight start. He didn't factor into the decision Sunday, when he gave up three runs over 4 2/3 innings in the Angels' 8-5 win.

Blackburn is 3-0 with a 2.57 ERA in five career starts against the Angels.

Fulmer is 1-0 with a 4.97 ERA in four games (three starts) against the Athletics, including 0-0 with a 4.05 ERA in two games (one start) this season.

--Field Level Media