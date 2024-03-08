If the Chicago Cubs are to beat the host Kansas City Royals on Saturday in the second of a three-game set, they're going to have to rely on the pitching staff, apparently.

Cubs pitchers had an uncharacteristic down game on Friday, losing 6-0. And with their hitters managing just four hits -- their .232 average is the second-lowest in the Natonal League -- there wasn't a recipe for success there.

But even as the Cubs are mired in last place in the National League Central, Chicago pitchers continue to do their part. They have allowed three or fewer runs in 15 of 24 games since June 27 while earning 13 quality starts, posting a National League-best 2.92 ERA.

Relievers surrendered fewer than two runs in 21 of those games while holding hitters to a .211 average.

"We've done a good job down there," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said of his bullpen. "We've got some guys that have come and helped us, really."

With Hector Neris' closer role in jeopardy after surrendering eight runs in three mid-June games, he rebounded with nine straight scoreless outings, converting all four save opportunities while also collecting two wins.

With the July 30 trade deadline looming and Chicago falling further from postseason contention, speculation abounds regarding Neris being traded for future help.

"I think you have to be opportunistic, not just as it relates to the bullpen," said Jed Hoyer, the president of baseball operations. "But where we are right now, we probably won't do a lot of moves that only help us for this year."

Chicago starters have surrendered fewer than three earned runs 69 times this season -- one less than Seattle's major-league best 70 -- and few have been better recently than All-Star left-hander Shota Imanaga (8-2, 2.86 ERA), a rookie who will make his first start against Kansas City.

The Cubs have won six of his past eight starts, and he delivered quality starts in each of his past four outings.

Imagana struck out a career-best 10 while allowing a run on two hits in seven innings against the Diamondbacks last Sunday.

Coming off his first career complete game, a three-hitter against the White Sox on Sunday, All-Star right-hander Seth Lugo (12-4, 2.38) takes the mound for the Royals.

Lugo is 0-3 with a 5.26 ERA in 13 appearances -- three starts -- against the Cubs.

Getting production from the bottom of the batting order has keyed the offense for the Royals as they have won five of seven games since the All-Star break.

Kansas City's seventh-, eighth- and ninth-place hitters combined to hit .296 with 13 runs and nine RBIs in that span.

"Anytime you get production up and down the lineup, it makes you a better team," Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. "They always want to produce, no matter where they hit in the lineup."

Maikel Garcia has seven hits and seven runs, splitting time between the seventh and eighth spots, while Kyle Isbel has four runs with four RBIs while batting ninth.

Success from the bottom of the order has led to run production from the top, where three Royals hitters rank among the American League leaders in RBIs. Bobby Witt Jr. and Salvador Perez are tied for sixth with 70, and Vinnie Pasquantino is ninth with 67.

Quatraro spoke to the bottom hitters' contribution in rolling the lineup over.

"They've produced more of late," he said. "And when you have Bobby hitting second, the way he's been on fire, you just want to get him up as much as possible."

