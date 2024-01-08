The New York Yankees, with their offense rolling, will look for their fourth consecutive victory when they oppose the host Philadelphia Phillies again on Tuesday.

The Yankees rode a six-homer barrage to a 14-4 thrashing of the Phillies on Monday in the opener of a three-game series.

Aaron Judge and Jazz Chisholm Jr. each hit two long balls and knocked in three runs. It was Judge's third multi-homer game this season and the 37th of his career.

Ben Rice hit a solo shot and singled, and Anthony Volpe contributed a two-run homer and a single. Austin Wells hit a two-run triple, and Juan Soto doubled twice, singled and drove in three runs.

"We were able to jump on a couple of balls over the plate and give ourselves an early lead," Judge said in a postgame interview on YES. "We got back in the groove. Big night all around."

The Yankees will hand the ball to Gerrit Cole (3-2, 5.40 ERA) on Tuesday.

Cole is looking to bounce back from a poor performance. On Wednesday, the right-hander allowed eight hits and six runs in 5 2/3 innings against the visiting New York Mets. His command was shaky from the start.

"I'm frustrated -- frustrated sitting in the emotions of this loss," Cole said. "But our job is to flush it and not let the play of the last six weeks affect the way we prepare for the next game."

Cole fully realizes that he must be more consistent.

"I wouldn't say a lot of the pitches were in the heart of the plate, to be honest," Cole said. "Certainly, I'm not without fault."

Cole is 6-3 with a 2.90 ERA in nine career starts against Philadelphia.

The Phillies still boast the best record in the majors at 65-41, but they are one defeat away from dropping their fifth consecutive series.

Brandon Marsh homered, singled and drove in two runs for Philadelphia on Monday. Bryson Stott added two hits, and Kyle Schwarber walked three times, but the Phillies went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position and left seven men on base.

Manager Rob Thomson said his team's recent struggles have not shaken his outlook.

"I ... continue to support them and remind them who they are," Thomson said. "We're a really talented club going through a tough time. I truly believe we'll come out of it."

Schwarber added, "It sucks. I feel bad about it. We're grinding to put it all together."

The large throng of Yankees fans could be heard throughout Citizens Bank Park as homer after homer cleared the fence on Monday.

"I think when we play better, we'll hear our fans," Thomson said.

Aaron Nola (11-4, 3.44 ERA) is expected to start for the Phillies on Tuesday. He has 15 quality starts this season, tied for the major league lead with teammate Zack Wheeler.

In his latest start, on Wednesday against the host Minnesota Twins, Nola gave up six hits and three walks but only one run in six innings before the bullpen squandered a 4-1 lead en route to a 5-4 loss.

Nola is 1-2 with a 2.88 ERA in four career starts against the Yankees.

Newly acquired Philadelphia relief pitcher Carlos Estevez was available but didn't see action on Monday. The Phillies picked him up from the Los Angeles Angels for a pair of prospects on Saturday.

"He's going to get the bulk of ninth innings," Thomson said.

