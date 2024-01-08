Jazz Chisholm Jr. is taking the concept of change-of-scenery success to extraordinary heights.

Chisholm, who was acquired from the Miami Marlins this week, homered twice for the second straight game with the Yankees, and he has at least one hit in all three games since joining them.

Chisholm became the first Yankees player to hit four home runs in his first three games in franchise history.

Following the Yankees' fourth straight win, a 7-6 victory over the host Philadelphia Phillies in 12 innings, New York goes for a three-game series sweep on Wednesday afternoon.

"Everybody's been telling me to go out there, have fun and enjoy myself," Chisholm said on a postgame interview on YES Network.

Throughout the first two wins at Citizens Bank Park, the large throng of Yankees fans have been chanting Chisholm's name.

"I think I'm liking it," Chisholm said. "The fans are amazing, the team is amazing. What else can you ask for?"

Aaron Judge added three hits and two walks and Anthony Volpe had two hits for the Yankees.

The Yankees will hand the ball to left-hander Nestor Cortes (4-9, 4.13 ERA) on Wednesday. In his last outing, on Friday against the host Boston Red Sox, he allowed nine hits and four runs in 4 2/3 innings.

Cortes is 0-5 with a 6.18 ERA in 11 starts on the road, compared to 4-4 with a 2.48 ERA at home.

"It's a tough stretch, a tough month, a tough two months, I don't know what you want to call it. We do need to turn it around," Cortes said.

Cortes is 1-0 with a 2.08 ERA in two career games with one start against the Phillies.

Even with a win on Wednesday, the struggling Phillies can't prevent dropping their fifth straight series.

Austin Hays homered, singled and knocked in four runs on Tuesday, but the Phillies have lost three straight games.

Alec Bohm hit an RBI double and J.T. Realmuto contributed three hits.

The Phillies went 5-for-18 with runners in scoring position and left 13 men on base. Bryce Harper went 0-for-5 and had his average dip to.278.

Philadelphia's seven pitchers combined to walk six batters, which proved to be costly.

"Guys have to throw strikes coming in out of the pen," Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. "And they have to trust their stuff."

Between the lack of command and the inconsistent offense, the results have been series losses.

"Pitchers are walking a lot more people," he said. "The bats have gone silent. But that will change."

Trea Turner was even more succinct.

"It sucks losing games where we've put a lot of effort in," Turner said. "Tip the cap and try to move on to tomorrow."

Cristopher Sanchez (7-6, 3.05) is expected to start for the Phillies.

Sanchez's last start came Friday against the visiting Cleveland Guardians, and he took the loss after giving up eight hits and three runs in six innings.

Sanchez did not get a decision in his one outing against the Yankees. He pitched one inning in relief in his third major league appearance, surrendering two runs on three hits and a walk in July 2021.

Carlos Estevez, who is expected to become the Phillies' closer since being acquired from the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday, threw one scoreless inning in his debut on Tuesday.

