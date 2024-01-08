Resuming a normal mindset will be one of the goals for the Baltimore Orioles and Toronto Blue Jays after the American League East rivals were heavily involved in the trade market the past week.

Now that the Tuesday deadline has passed, the teams have a quick turnaround for a Wednesday afternoon series finale in Baltimore.

"Doing everything they could to improve our club," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said of the team's front office. "We all appreciate it. We're having a little bit of a different look (Wednesday) or the next couple days. But yeah, excited about our team."

Baltimore goes for the series victory after winning three of its past four games, including a 6-2 decision against the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Ahead of the deadline, the Orioles added starting pitchers Zach Eflin and Trevor Rogers as well as outfielder/designated hitter Eloy Jimenez and relievers Seranthony Dominguez and Gregory Soto.

Per multiple media reports Tuesday night, infielder Jackson Holliday -- ranked as baseball's top prospect by MLB Pipeline -- is heading back to Baltimore to fill a roster spot. He struggled in his first major league assignment in April and has been working his way back into a groove with Triple-A Norfolk.

Orioles right-hander Corbin Burnes said there should be a positive bounce now that the deadline is in the past.

"A lot of times it brings new energy, new faces," Burnes said. "I wouldn't say it feels foreign, but it's new teammates that you've got to get used to, new routines that you've got to get used to with the guys."

Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins apologized to the fan base for being in the position to sell at the deadline. Toronto dealt away utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa, starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi, infielder Justin Turner, catcher Danny Jansen, outfielder Kevin Kiermaier and relievers Yimi García, Nate Pearson and Travor Richards.

"I'm disappointed that we're here and it's unacceptable that we're here and I'm sorry to our fans for that," Atkins said.

Toronto manager John Schneider said that outfielder Joey Loperfido, who was acquired in the trade that sent Kikuchi to the Houston Astros, would make his Blue Jays debut Wednesday.

The Blue Jays will have other lineup considerations after catcher Alejandro Kirk left the Tuesday game with a left elbow contusion that occurred when he was hit by a pitch.

The Orioles should be in good shape in terms of pitching after Burnes gave them 6 2/3 effective innings Tuesday night.

Right-hander Grayson Rodriguez (12-4, 3.82 ERA), who has posted at least five innings in each of his past 14 starts, will be on the mound for Baltimore. The Orioles have lost just two of his last six starts.

Rodriguez has 122 strikeouts in 110 2/3 innings across 19 starts. That puts him in position to eclipse his rookie total of 129 strikeouts last year, posted in 23 starts covering 122 innings.

Rodriguez was the winner at Toronto on June 3, going 6 2/3 innings and allowing two runs (one earned). He faced the Blue Jays three times last year as a rookie, posting a 0-1 record with a 4.32 ERA.

The Blue Jays are in a different position with their pitching after the slew of trades, leaving right-hander Paolo Espino (0-0, 7.71 ERA) as the listed starter for Wednesday. He is set to be recalled from Triple-A Buffalo his third major league outing of the season and his first big-league start since 2022, when he was with the Washington Nationals.

In two career outings (one start) vs. Baltimore, Espino has no decisions and a 6.00 ERA.

Orioles outfielder Colton Cowser brings a 12-game hitting streak into the series finale. He is hitting .378 (17-for-45) in that span.

