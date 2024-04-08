After a bittersweet day, the Baltimore Orioles have an adjustment to make when they hit the road to begin a 10-game road trip with the opener of a four-game series against the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday.

First, the positives: The American League East-leading Orioles cruised to their fourth win in five outings on Wednesday afternoon, routing the Toronto Blue Jays 10-4.

Baltimore benefited from the return of Jackson Holliday. The prized prospect was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk and put a dismal 2-for-34 performance from his first stint in the majors in his rearview mirror by belting a grand slam in the fifth inning on Wednesday.

"It's pretty surreal," Holliday said, per MASN. "Couldn't have dreamt it up any better for the first home run. So, it's just exciting to be able to help the team win.

"When I was struggling, I felt like I couldn't really do that. But to come through in a big spot is more important to me than anything else."

Unfortunately for the Orioles, Holliday's first career home run came just after All-Star third baseman Jordan Westburg sustained a fractured right hand after he was hit by a fastball from Yerry Rodriguez.

Baltimore manager Brandon Hyde is hopeful Westburg will return late in the regular season.

"Injuries are a part of the game," Hyde said. "We have to pick up the pieces for him. We've got to play well. He is a huge part of our lineup, our culture, really everything. He's right in the middle of everything, and so we have to have other guys kind of step up in his place and fill the void."

While the Orioles were going through the ups and downs of an emotional day, the AL Central-leading Guardians were able to kick up their heels. Cleveland was idle after posting its third win in a row and sixth in the past eight games on Tuesday, a 5-0 road victory over the Detroit Tigers.

Jose Ramirez belted his third homer in the past two games, and Josh Naylor and Brayan Rocchio also went deep for the Guardians. Naylor returned after missing the weekend series in Philadelphia to collect two hits in Cleveland's 8-4 victory over Detroit on Monday before adding a solo shot on Tuesday.

"Even just the way he's talking, he feels great," Guardians manager Stephen Vogt said. "It's never easy to sit one of your best players for a weekend, but when you feel like it's in the best interest for him and for us, long term, it's nice to see him get some results right out of it."

The Guardians will turn to right-hander Ben Lively (9-6, 3.44 ERA) on Thursday.

Lively snapped a two-start losing streak on Friday when he allowed one run on three hits over six innings in a 3-1 victory against the Phillies.

"To turn in six innings against that team with one run, that's an impressive outing," Vogt said. "He's the ultimate competitor. This guy is confident with his stuff, and he goes right after guys."

Lively, 32, has yet to face Baltimore in his career.

The Orioles had yet to announce their starting pitcher for the series opener as of Wednesday night.

