Former World Series MVP Jorge Soler returns to Atlanta for the first time since rejoining the Braves when they begin a four-game series against the new-look Miami Marlins on Thursday.

Soler is still remembered for hitting a ball out of Houston's Minute Maid Park in 2021 when he helped the Braves win the World Series. He was re-acquired by Atlanta in a trade deadline deal and was in the lineup Wednesday when the Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-2 in the rubber match of their three-game series.

The Marlins, who beat Tampa Bay 6-2 on Wednesday to split a two-game series, made eight trades with seven teams before the deadline. Among their acquisitions are eight players who are ranked among the top 20 prospects in the organization, as ranked by MLB Pipeline.

The Braves are 5-1 against the Marlins, although the teams have not matched up since April.

A pair of right-handers will starting on Friday: Atlanta's Charlie Morton (5-6, 4.16 ERA) and Miami's Max Meyer (2-0, 3.00).

Morton failed to win a game in July and is coming off a loss to the New York Mets on Friday. He was knocked out after 2 2/3 innings, charged with seven runs (five earned) on six hits, one walk and two strikeouts. He surrendered three home runs.

Morton has made 25 career starts against Miami, going 13-6 with a 4.14 ERA. He beat the Marlins on April 14, even though he allowed six runs in 5 2/3 innings.

Meyer will make his fifth start of the season. He did not receive a decision on Saturday when he gave up three runs over four innings against Tampa Bay. Meyer beat the Braves on April 13, giving up only one run in six innings with seven strikeouts.

Soler was batting .240 with 12 homers for the Giants when he and right-handed reliever Luke Jackson -- another fan favorite in a previous stint in Atlanta -- were dealt to the Braves at the deadline. Jackson (4-2, 5.40) adds bullpen depth.

"Those two guys fit in great here once, and I think they'll do it again," Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. "I think they're really excited about coming back."

Soler was also obtained by the Braves at the trade deadline in 2021 and batted .269 with 14 homers in 55 games. In his second tour, he will play right field and is expected to add some punch to an Atlanta lineup that is without the powerful bats of Ronald Acuna Jr. and Ozzie Albies.

"This lineup has a chance to be really good," Snitker said. "(Soler) will lengthen the lineup and make it a rough first inning for a lot of pitchers, too."

A flurry of deadline deals has rendered the Marlins almost unrecognizable from the team that earned a wild-card berth last year. Miami moved 2023 National League batting champion Luis Arraez in May, and traded notables Jazz Chisholm Jr., Josh Bell, Bryan De La Cruz, Tanner Scott and Trevor Rogers at the deadline.

It means more playing time for the likes of infielder Jonah Bride, who hit his first home run with the Marlins on Wednesday. It was the second of his career.

"I like home runs, whether it's the first or 100th," Miami manager Skip Schumaker said. "He's going to get an opportunity now. He'll get a lot more at-bats and almost everyday playing time. He's been consistently good."

--Field Level Media