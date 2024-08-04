CINCINNATI (AP) Matt Chapman hit his 17th homer and saved a run by barehanding a slow roller to third base, lifting the San Francisco Giants to an 8-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday.

LaMonte Wade Jr. and Tyler Fitzgerald also homered for the Giants, who took two of three from the Reds in a series between teams on the fringes of contention in the NL wild card race.

“We're off to a good start in the second half,” Giants manager Bob Melvin said. “We have to play much better on the road if we're going to end up going where we want to go.”

Robbie Ray (2-1), making his third start of the season, allowed two runs on three hits in five innings. He struck out nine.

The Giants led 3-2 with two outs on the sixth when TJ Friedl hit a soft grounder to Chapman, who barehanded it and threw to first for the out, preventing Elly De La Cruz from scoring the tying run from third.

“It kind of came off the bat funky. It was slow. I knew it was a do-or-die play. I had to get a good grip on it,” Chapman said. “Once I got it, it I threw it as hard as I could from down there. It was nice to keep the lead in that situation.”

The Giants put it out of reach with a five-run eighth that included Fitzgerald’s two-run homer and Michael Conforto’s two-run double.

Jeimer Candelario and Santiago Espinal hit back-to-back homers off Ray in the second inning to give the Reds a 2-0 lead. Candelario tied De La Cruz for the team lead in homers with 18.

“Honestly, even the two home runs, I felt they were pretty good pitches. Solo home runs aren’t going to beat you, especially in this park,” said Ray, a former AL Cy Young Award winner. “I got some good work in. Guys are going to hit home runs even when you throw them exactly where you want to throw them. I feel like I’m getting close. Everything is starting to come together.”

Chapman tied it in the fourth with a two-run blast against Carson Spiers (4-3). Wade put San Francisco ahead when he took Spiers deep leading off the sixth.

Chapman surpassed his home run total from last season and has four homers, four doubles and eight RBIs in his last 11 games.

“Last year I missed some time and hurt my hand a little bit,” Chapman said. “I expect myself to hit more home runs than that, for sure. When I'm healthy I'm able to do things like that.”

Spiers, who had won four of his previous five decisions, allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings. Chapman and Wade both homered on first-pitch sinkers.

“The game plan was to get ahead of those guys,” Spiers said. “Both of those guys came out aggressive. ... The one to Chapman, my thought process was to get a double play. I was more mad about that.”

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: CF Heliot Ramos out of the lineup with a jammed right thumb.

Reds: OF Will Benson was placed on the paternity list. Joey Weimer was recalled from Triple-A Louisville.

UP NEXT

Giants: Logan Webb (8-8, 3.49 ERA) starts the opener of a series at Washington against Patrick Corbin (2-8, 5.88) on Monday night.

Reds: Nick Martinez (5-5, 3.65) will start Monday night's series opener at Miami. Roddery Munoz (2-5, 5.45) starts for the Marlins.

---

