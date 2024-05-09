Bowden Francis, Blue Jays bid for repeat performance vs. Orioles

Right-hander Bowden Francis will try to defeat the Baltimore Orioles again on Wednesday night and help the host Toronto Blue Jays clinch a series victory.

Francis (4-3, 5.64 ERA) allowed three runs in 5 2/3 innings to earn the win in Toronto's 8-4 victory in the second game of a doubleheader on July 29 at Baltimore.

He returned to the mound on Sunday and picked up the loss against the New York Yankees after he made five pitches in relief. He is 1-0 with a 5.52 ERA in six career outings (one start) vs. the Orioles.

The Blue Jays rebounded from the setback to the Yankees with a 5-2 victory over the Orioles on Tuesday. Toronto's Alejandro Kirk hit a three-run homer and right-hander Chris Bassitt struck out a season-best nine batters in seven innings.

The Orioles are scheduled to start left-hander Trevor Rogers (2-10, 4.76 ERA) on Wednesday.

Rogers was acquired in a trade with the Miami Marlins on July 30. He took the loss in his Orioles debut on Thursday against the host Cleveland Guardians, allowing five runs on six hits and three walks over 4 1/3 innings.

He lost his only career start against Toronto when he allowed three runs and five hits in five innings on June 23, 2021.

The Orioles were dealt a curveball on Tuesday. Scheduled starter Grayson Rodriguez (right upper back and shoulder discomfort) was scratched during his warmup and was replaced by Albert Suarez, who pitched five scoreless innings.

"To give us five innings in that kind of spot, that's unbelievable," Orioles manager Brandon Hyde said.

The manager said Rodriguez would go to Baltimore on Wednesday to be examined.

"He's been feeling fine, threw a really good bullpen in Cleveland," Hyde said. "It just came up tonight while he was warming up."

Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Baltimore's Colton Cowser took 17-game hitting streaks into the game on Tuesday.

Guerrero extended his streak to 18 with a sixth-inning single. He is batting .500 (33-for-66) in that span.

Cowser was 0-for-3 before being replaced by pinch hitter Coby Mayo in the eighth inning with one out and the bases loaded. Mayo struck out in that plate appearance against left-hander Genesis Cabrera.

"I took a shot with Mayo with the bases loaded and it didn't work out," Hyde said.

Left fielder Joey Loperfido came in to make a diving catch on Cowser's bid for a hit to lead off the first inning.

Toronto's defense again was a factor when center fielder Daulton Varsho made a leaping catch at the wall. Varsho's defense has been a bright spot in a disappointing Toronto season.

"If he doesn't win the Platinum Glove, we need to get rid of it," Bassitt said. "He's the best defender in all of baseball, and it's not even close. "You should expect him to make all those plays, but he might be the only one in the world that can actually do it. I'm never going to take him and what he's doing right now for granted. It's crazy."

