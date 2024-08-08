For the second time in three days in Washington, the San Francisco Giants will have the chance to move above .500 and inch closer to contention for a National League wild-card spot.

The Giants haven't had a winning record since May 29, but after taking nine of their past 12, they are on the brink as they close out a four-game series against the Nationals on Thursday afternoon.

San Francisco has power -- a lot of it lately -- to thank for its improved position.

Matt Chapman smacked his 19th homer of the season on Wednesday, his fourth of the current road trip. Heliot Ramos notched his 17th of the year, and Mike Yastrzemski launched his ninth, but it was maybe the most impressive of them all, sailing into the upper deck in right at Nationals Park in the Giants' 7-4 win.

"Guys are taking great swings. There's a lot of good work going on behind the scenes," Yastrzemski said postgame. "I've seen a lot of guys in the cage early lately, a lot of guys taking very intentful reps. When you get into August and you're getting tired and feeling a little heavy ... you got to find a way to dial in your swing.

"When you get tired, maybe you have to shorten up a little bit, choke up, whatever it may be. Guys are honing in on that and making some great adjustments."

The latest home run barrage was enough to give Blake Snell -- who allowed three runs, the most he has given up since June 2 -- the run support he and San Francisco needed.

The Giants' bullpen put the tying run on base twice, in the seventh and ninth inning, but ultimately Camilo Doval got his 22nd save after loading the bases with one out.

"We had a couple of chances to have some big innings but couldn't get anything going," said Nationals manager Dave Martinez, whose team has won three of its past five.

Giants left-hander Kyle Harrison (6-5, 4.09 ERA) is scheduled to face Nationals lefty DJ Herz (2-4, 4.27) in the series finale. The game's first pitch was moved up four hours to 12:05 p.m. ET in anticipation of bad weather from Tropical Storm Debby.

Harrison allowed three runs on five hits in six innings in a no-decision against Washington on April 9, his only career appearance against the Nationals.

He is 2-2 in his past five starts and went just 3 2/3 innings, allowing a season-worst four long balls, in a 6-4 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday. In his previous outing, he struck out a season-high 11 over 6 2/3 of one-hit, one-run ball on July 26 against the Colorado Rockies.

Herz, 23, made his major league debut on June 4 and has never faced San Francisco. In his most recent start, against the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, he got earned a win after striking out six in five innings. The only run he permitted was unearned.

Herz has allowed at least one homer in six of his 10 career starts and nine long balls overall.

San Francisco has a 2-1 edge in the series with Washington, which outslugged the Giants in an 11-5 win on Tuesday.

In the Nationals' victory, rookie left fielder James Wood became just the sixth player since 1901 to score four runs and have two extra-base hits, two walks and two stolen bases in a game. However, he went 0-for-4 on Wednesday and struck out twice against Snell.

