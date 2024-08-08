The Texas Rangers spent their off day celebrating their first World Series title with a visit to the White House on Thursday.

At seven games under .500 this season, the Rangers are hoping there is enough time to make another postseason run. They are scheduled to visit the New York Yankees on Friday, though heavy rain is forecast in the Bronx.

Texas was five games over .500 after winning the second game of a twin bill at Oakland on May 8 but is 32-44 since. The Rangers put together a five-game winning streak just after the All-Star break but followed that up by going 3-9 in their past 12 games.

Texas heads to New York after dropping the last two of a three-game series to the visiting Houston Astros.

The Rangers knocked off Houston 4-3 on Monday when Josh Smith hit a two-run, walk-off homer in the 10th inning. However, they managed only a ninth-inning homer by Corey Seager after being no-hit for 8 2/3 innings on Tuesday, and banged out nine hits but struck out 11 times in a 6-4 loss on Wednesday.

"We have to win games," Texas manager Bruce Bochy said. "When you're behind, it's more critical. Now, we still have (47) games somewhere in there, but still you get too far behind. Now, we're not playing very well right now. When you lose the series, that's not gonna work. We're going to have to find a way to start taking some series."

Texas second baseman Marcus Semien homered on Wednesday and is hitting .305 (29-for-95) in his past 25 games, though he is batting only .235 (8-for-34) in nine games since being moved to the third spot.

The Yankees are 8-3 in their past 11 since dropping 23 of 33 from June 15-July 26. New York also is 3-3 to start a stretch of 15 games against opponents with losing records after getting outscored a combined 17-6 and allowing a total of 27 hits in the final two games against the Los Angeles Angels.

New York pitching gave up a six-run inning in each contest, and the Yankees' offense could not mount comebacks.

"We have the guys to go out there," New York manager Aaron Boone said of his pitching staff following a 9-4 loss on Thursday. "It's just getting a few guys going and getting to that next level of execution."

The Yankees lost Anthony Volpe to a bruised left foot during the Thursday contest after the shortstop fouled a ball off his foot. Volpe is day-to-day.

New York left-hander Carlos Rodon (12-7, 4.37 ERA) will try to win his fourth straight start on Friday. Rodon produced a 2.89 ERA in his past three starts against the Tampa Bay Rays, Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays, totaling 25 strikeouts while allowing six runs on 10 hits in 18 2/3 innings.

Rodon, who won seven consecutive starts earlier in the season, last pitched in an 8-3 win over the Blue Jays on Saturday. He allowed three runs on three hits in 5 1/3 innings. In six games between his winning streaks, however, Rodon was 0-5 with a 9.67 ERA from June 15 to July 14.

Rodon has not faced the Rangers since 2018, but in five starts against them, he is 1-1 with a 4.70 ERA.

Texas left-hander Cody Bradford (3-0, 3.96 ERA) will make his second start and third appearance since missing 3 1/2 months with a fractured rib. Bradford allowed five runs in two relief innings at St. Louis on July 30, then permitted three runs on four hits in 3 2/3 innings in a start against Boston on Saturday. He came away with a no-decision as the Rangers beat the Red Sox 7-4.

Bradford, who was 4-3 with a 5.30 ERA in 20 appearances (eight starts) as a rookie last season, will be facing the Yankees for the first time.

