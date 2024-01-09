The Chicago Cubs clinched the season series from the Chicago White Sox on Friday with a 7-6 road win.

On Saturday, the North Siders will try for a sweep of the teams' four meetings this year while attempting to keep their hot streak alive.

The Cubs have won seven of nine, earning the latest victory behind a four-homer barrage. Ian Happ led off the game with a homer, Cody Bellinger had a two-run blast later in the first inning and Isaac Paredes and Nico Hoerner went back-to-back in the third.

Each homer came against White Sox starter Garrett Crochet, with three clearing the fence after the All-Star left-hander threw a cutter.

"He's got an electric fastball and we did a nice job with the off-speed in the zone," Cubs manager Craig Counsell said.

The White Sox fell to 0-1 under interim manager Grady Sizemore, a former three-time All-Star center fielder who began the season as part of the team's coaching staff.

Sizemore took the club's reins after the White Sox fired manager Pedro Grifol on Thursday in the second season of a three-year contract.

"Every day you're trying to pick up something that gives you an edge," Sizemore said. "I couldn't just list off a list here. Every day I'm trying to learn something new and try to gain more to help myself and help the team."

Sizemore likely will be aiming to benefit himself with another organization, as the White Sox have indicated their intent to look at outside candidates to fill the managerial vacancy in the offseason.

"It unfortunately takes more than six to eight months to turn it around and feel like you're headed in the right direction," White Sox general manager Chris Getz said. "I certainly understand the skepticism of the direction we're going based on our major league club right now. I feel very good about where we're at and where we're headed and what we've accomplished so far, but without question, there's still a lot of work that needs to be finished."

Andrew Benintendi hit two home runs on Friday and has gone deep in four of the past five games for the White Sox, who are seeking their first home victory since July 10.

Bellinger, who joined teammate Pete Crow-Armstrong in collecting three hits apiece on Friday, could be nearing a return to the outfield. He rejoined the lineup July 30 after recovering from a broken left middle finger, and he has served strictly as a designated hitter since then.

White Sox right-hander Chris Flexen is set to face Cubs left-hander Justin Steele on Saturday.

Flexen (2-11, 5.53 ERA) is aiming for his first win since May 8 as he tries to rebound from a disastrous start at Minnesota on Sunday. The Twins pounded him for eight runs (six earned) in 1 2/3 innings.

Flexen took a no-decision against the Cubs on June 4, allowing one run on three hits in five innings. He is 0-1 with a 6.23 ERA in seven appearances versus the Cubs, including four starts.

Steele (3-5, 3.33 ERA) is coming off a 6-2 win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, when he allowed two runs and four hits in 6 2/3 innings. He hasn't faced the White Sox in his career.

