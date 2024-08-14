The Houston Astros will look to extend their winning streak to four on Saturday when they face the host Boston Red Sox for the second matchup of a three-game series.

The Astros seem to have broken out of an offensive slump that plagued them in early August.

After collecting 13 hits in a 6-4 victory over the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, Houston posted a 16-hit attack in an 8-4 triumph over Boston on Friday night. Seven of those hits came in a four-run seventh inning that included a two-run home run by Jose Altuve.

Altuve's shot tied the game at 3, and Houston scored twice more in the frame.

"Obviously, trying to get a run in, we were down by two," Altuve said. "Basically, just put a ball in play. ... I've been working on trying to drive the ball again and (have) been getting on base, hitting for power."

Yainer Diaz hit a two-run home run for the Astros in a three-run ninth. Prior to the Wednesday win, Houston was held to 19 runs in the previous eight games -- six of them losses.

The Astros scored seven runs on 12 hits in three innings against Boston's bullpen.

"We're getting healthy and we have arms," Boston manager Alex Cora said. "It didn't happen today. I always say that's a fastbreak offense. When they get going, they get going. ... It happens quick. They do a good job putting the ball in play, hitting the ball hard early in counts. They're very aggressive and today we didn't do the job."

The Red Sox were 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position and stranded 10 runners.

Astros rookie right-hander Spencer Arrighetti (4-10, 5.33 ERA) is scheduled to start on Saturday. Arrighetti struck out a career-high 12 in his latest outing, a 1-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. It was the most strikeouts in a game by an Astros pitcher this year.

Arrighetti allowed five hits and walked two in six innings. The only run he permitted came on doubles by Dylan Carlson and Brandon Lowe in the third inning. He threw 100 pitches, 67 for strikes.

Houston has lost six consecutive games started by Arrighetti, but he compiled a 3.41 ERA over the past five of those outings as the Astros scored a total of five runs.

Arrighetti will be facing Boston for the first time in his career.

Right-hander Cooper Criswell was scheduled to start Saturday's game for Boston, but he was placed on the COVID-related injured list on Friday. Right-hander Josh Winckowski (2-1, 3.44 ERA) will get the ball instead.

In 24 games with Boston this season, Winckowski has made five starts, the most recent coming July 6 against the New York Yankees. In that contest, he allowed three runs in 3 2/3 innings. Against the Astros in his career, Winckowski has a 2.25 ERA and one save in three relief appearances, all of them last year.

The Friday loss dropped Boston's home record to 27-29. The Red Sox have a 3.85 ERA in 58 road games and a 4.28 ERA in 56 home games.

Boston's Nick Sogard had two hits in the series opener. He has reached base in all six games he has played since he was called up from Triple-A Worcester last week, compiling a .318 batting average and a .423 on-base percentage.

"He has a pretty good idea of what to swing at," Cora said. "He doesn't chase. He gets to the fastball. So far it's been good."

